The Wyoming Treasurer’s Office paid out $10.6 million last year, with $104 million worth of unclaimed property remaining.

Wyoming businesses and residents can search for and find or report and turn in unclaimed property through the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office.

Operating under a Uniform Act passed in 1985, the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office has organized the Unclaimed Property Office, through which businesses can report the unclaimed property they owe to people, and people can request and receive the property owed to them if it wasn’t given previously by businesses.

