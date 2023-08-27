Wyoming businesses and residents can search for and find or report and turn in unclaimed property through the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office.
Operating under a Uniform Act passed in 1985, the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office has organized the Unclaimed Property Office, through which businesses can report the unclaimed property they owe to people, and people can request and receive the property owed to them if it wasn’t given previously by businesses.
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, unclaimed property is defined as such:
“Unclaimed or ‘abandoned’ property refers to property or accounts within financial institutions or companies — in which there has been no activity generated (or contact with the owner) regarding the property for one year or a longer period.”
As stated in Wyoming Statute 34-24-101-b, “Property shall be deemed to be “abandoned” or “unclaimed” when: (i) It is held, issued or owing by a holder; (ii) The identity, status or present location of the apparent owner is unknown; and (iii) The property cannot be paid, distributed or given to the apparent owner after the dormancy period stated for the type of unclaimed property in this act.”
According to Unclaimed Property Administrator Jeff Robertson, businesses cannot profit from property/money owed to someone else. Therefore, if their records show they paid a check to an employee, they cannot use the money, regardless of whether it is cashed. They are required by law to turn it over to the state if the property isn’t received.
“We want to have a centralized place where people can go to find unclaimed property,” said Robertson. “All the businesses should, and [those who are aware] usually do submit to the state.”
Depending on what property has not been claimed from a business or employer, there is a waiting period in which the business may attempt to contact the person to which the property is owed. This usually begins around the end of July, as businesses strive to get everything filed through October. If the person isn’t contacted, the file must be sent to the state of Wyoming by Nov. 1.
The amount owed also changes how the business will record the unclaimed property. If it is less than $50, they may turn it over to the state.
However, if the owed total is over $50, they must send an addressed letter to the last address they have on record at the bare minimum. Many times, they will call or attempt to make contact through email.
If the person does respond, the money will be sent, and it is taken off the unclaimed list within the company. If the business cannot get hold of someone, the property is considered dormant and goes unclaimed.
The business turns the unclaimed property over to the state of the last address on file for the person missing the property. If the past address is not known, the business files under the state where its headquarters are located.
“Most large businesses are aware of this, but fewer than 10% of businesses report unclaimed property,” said Robertson.
Businesses not in compliance with this law may be charged fees for not following state law as stated in Statute 34-24-101, “All unclaimed property shall be placed in the custody of the administrator, subject to the perpetual right of the party originally owning or being entitled to the property to reclaim it upon proper proof of ownership and identity.”
Because of this, fewer people who are owed by a business or organization are likely to look for unclaimed property or know how they have money being held for them. Robertson emphasized the importance and the challenge of informing people of unclaimed property.
“We want you to be in compliance and be law-abiding citizens,” explained Robertson. “Many don’t know this is the law.”
The Treasurer’s Office is willing to grant extensions and exceptions for fees if they deem the request to have enough reason. The businesses are not “punished” for unclaimed property — they merely have to pay out what they owe to someone who hasn’t claimed it.
While the office does dedicate time to tracking down people with unclaimed property, Robertson explained that it’s much easier if residents would search for themselves.
“We have over 900,000 properties that have been turned over to us,” said Robertson. “Search yourself, because that’s going to be the most effective. When we are not processing claims, we will be trying to find people.”
Companies may also make claims on unclaimed property, whether the business is still running or not. The Treasurer’s Office finds who the owners were at the time and distributes the owed property according to what it was when it was reported as unclaimed property.
Robertson reported they paid out $10.6 million to people last year, with $104 million worth of unclaimed property in holding. This is the greatest amount the state has been able to get back to the citizens who have unclaimed property due to the fact that the majority of people do not know of the unclaimed property office.
The Unclaimed Property Office in the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office actually functions as a self-sustaining system, since the interest accrued on the property unclaimed is used as the income for the office’s personnel and costs. There is a $1 filing fee that businesses pay, which covers the transactions with the bank. Therefore, Wyoming taxpayers are not responsible for funding the Unclaimed Property Office, according to Robertson. Any extra money taken in from interest is turned over to the general fund.
People can make claims easiest through their website mycash.wyo.gov, with reference guides and catalogs available to answer the majority of questions. If someone needs further assistance in determining how to find a hold or to ask what qualifies as unclaimed property, call the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office and use 5590 as the extension number. Robertson relayed they are more than willing to help people find unclaimed property, as well as assist businesses in filing the unclaimed property they owe.
For those who have lived in several states, they may search for themselves through missingmoney.com, which functions as a national database. Each state has an unclaimed property unit and allows anyone to search for themselves to find holds and make claims on property the state may be holding for them.
“We’ve seen so much growth through the years, and we paid out $10.6 million last year, and we weren’t paying anything like that five years ago,” said Robertson. “The education is beginning to work. We are moving in the right direction, but there’s still a long way to go.”
