Wyoming agricultural producers and the industries associated with them need timely and valuable crop and livestock information. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is one place where both producers and those connected to them go to gather tools that help producers plan crops, ranchers know when to expand herds, seed companies plan sales campaigns.
Information gathered for reports issued by the NASS are critical for crop and livestock producers, as well as related businesses, to make decisions anticipating future demand, income and costs, said Rhonda Brandt, NASS’s Wyoming state statistician.
For example, Wyoming’s alfalfa hay prices fell from $185 per ton in November 2019 to $170 per ton by November of 2020, according to the last Mountain Region States report published Dec. 30 by the NASS. This amount was still higher than the average of $167 per ton for the entire nation.
The same report stated Wyoming’s “other” (non-irrigated) hay prices increased over the same period from $160 to $170, well above the national average of $136.
Brandt said that collecting agricultural data is a year-round effort by NASS. Her work includes verifying and correlating the data received so it can be used properly by many different audiences.
“Farmers and ranchers use it. I get a lot of calls asking about the ‘other’ hay yield, that non-irrigated hay yield,” Brandt said. “There’s quite a few who have formulas, because they rent pastures or hay fields from others, and they use that yield as an indication of whether the forage is going to be better or worse than previous years.”
The last crop, livestock, pasture and range condition report for 2020 issued on Nov. 30 stated that due to the drought, producers found that crop, pasture and rangeland conditions had declined over the previous year, Brandt said.
However, the corn harvest was 95% completed compared to 71% the previous year and 71% over a five-year average, she added – information that is important to feedlots looking for availability of supplies for livestock, or railroads planning on how many railcars they should have available for transporting corn.
“That weekly crop progress report is the most looked at report that we put out,” Brandt said.
Reports can be found on the web at nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wyoming/ and include: grain stocks; price reactions after crop and livestock reports; milk production; field crop chemical usage; farm labor; livestock slaughter; cattle, sheep, goat and hog inventories; and even trout production. Look for future reports on hemp production as hemp is now a legalized crop, she added.
A “quick stats” database is available at nass.usda.gov/Quick_Stats/ with information about all sectors of U.S. agriculture, including Wyoming. The online database goes back 150 years.
“I think, the last I heard, there was over 7 billion data points out there in that database,” Brandt said. “If you want to find out anything about the farmers themselves or everything from a general topic like all cattle to a very specific topic like organic blueberries, you can find something out about that.”
The earliest information in the state database is the cattle inventory in 1867 for the Wyoming territory, she said.
“So, we were publishing data for Wyoming 23 years before Wyoming became a state,” Brandt said.
Among others who use the NASS reports, Brandt said, are fertilizer, seed and pesticide companies, municipalities that use the same water resources as agricultural producers, commodity organizations such as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and National Dairy Council, and local, state and national policymakers.
“I got a call from the Wyoming Business Council as they looked for ways to get CARES Act money out to the (agricultural) community,” Brandt said. “So, they were asking me about how many operations in Wyoming have cattle, what the average type of farm was and questions like that, as they were making decisions about delivering that CARES money.”
When, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, there was speculation about the dependability of the nation’s food supply, Brandt said NASS had the information to show policymakers that the U.S. “had enough to buffer us through those first few months until all the food chain supply chains were able to adjust.”
Brandt said she is contacted by those seeking information to help make decisions about business and career opportunities.
She recalled a Los Angeles County veterinarian who contacted her about dairies in Wyoming. The metropolitan growth in the area was hastening a decline in dairy farms, and he was seeing if there was a need for dairy veterinarians in the state.
Brandt told him there weren’t a lot of dairy cows in Wyoming, but there were a lot of cattle that might need a veterinarian.
Another party recently contacted Brandt for information about trends in the cattle industry, as they were interested in buying a ranch in northwest Wyoming.
“I get a lot of calls for what’s the value of farmland,” she said. “Reports on agricultural land values are used by those interested in buying a farm or ranch.”
NASS conducts a yearly cash rate survey for cropland, both irrigated and non-irrigated, and pastureland, which provides an idea of the value of the land is.
In the future, Brandt said NASS will be asking Wyoming producers about their energy use, the kinds of energy they use and the different purposes for their energy use, something that isn’t currently reported to any state or federal agency.
Other users of NASS reports are University of Wyoming researchers and UW Extension offices.
Chris Bastian, UW professor in agricultural and applied economics, said access to NASS data was crucial in his time as an Extension agricultural marketing specialist.
“From my perspective, NASS data, and reports from surveys of producers regarding such things as planting intentions, plantings, yields, etc., are critical for understanding trends in production and agriculture in the state,” Bastian said. “These data are also critical to understanding agricultural product supplies and market price outlook. Producers use such outlook in driving their expectations about potential profitability and decisions when it comes to potential changes in their operations such as planting decisions.”
Brandt said it’s important to note that often information provided to NASS by producers is voluntary. Developing trust and accuracy with producers is essential.
Nearing 32 years of service in NASS, she has worked seven years as the Wyoming state statistician.
“My responsibility is to make sure that NASS is publishing the numbers for Wyoming that reflects the agriculture for the state of Wyoming,” Brandt said.
In addition to answering phone calls and emails, she speaks to state and national groups about Wyoming agriculture.
Brandt still makes direct contact with Wyoming producers to gather information, despite the availability of online reporting tools. Paper is still a popular means to report information due to remote locations.
“A lot of people still prefer that method because internet access in Wyoming is sometimes not the best for them,” she said.
Brandt said seeing people in person (observing personal distancing) is the best way to get information. There are local representatives who also help gather information for her.
“We still go to see people in person. That is probably the safest and the most comfortable for a lot of people because they know who they’re talking to, and they get to see you,” she said.
Overall, the reporting in Wyoming is “really good,” Brandt said. In December of 2019, her office had a 90% response rate on its agricultural survey. In December of 2020, that rate increased to 92%, “which is fantastic.”
“We’ve had very good cooperation with all of the livestock organizations like the Wyoming Wool Growers and Wyoming Cattlemen’s Association,” she said.
She said that some reports won’t have information specific to Wyoming, like barley or livestock slaughter statistics, to protect producers who contribute to the reports.
“We’ll combine those numbers with other states in the region at times for confidentiality reasons because Wyoming has so few people,” Brandt said.