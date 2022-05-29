Zion National Park recently instituted a lottery system for a flagship experience that increases costs for visitors while decreasing their freedom of access. While many support the change and others like it coming to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, others see such programs as restrictive and changing the nature of — well — nature.
On April 1, Zion National Park started requiring a permit to hike Angels Landing. Roughly one in 15 park visitors have historically climbed Angels Landing, according to data analyzed by Wyoming Business Report. The trail experience lets users climb a 1,500-foot rock buttress with chains on knife-edge cliffs.
Users pay for a lottery that tells them whether they can then pay for per-person access fees after the lottery. Would-be Angels Landing hikers (there were 300,000 in 2019, the most recent data available) must pony up a $6 application fee to enter the lottery each time they try — and that doesn’t guarantee them a spot on the trail. If a hiker’s name is drawn from the lottery, they’re allowed to purchase a permit for up to 6 people at $3 apiece.
Assuming the best luck of the draw, that means the minimum cost of hiking Angels Landing for a group of 6 is $24, two-thirds as much as the $35 entry fee to access the entire park for a week.
“That’s a customer without having to provide a service,” said Brandon Price, an entrepreneur from St. George, Utah, who has been using the park’s similar lottery system for canyoneering for years. “They don’t even have to give you a hamburger.”
Already, the program is already showing that there is more demand than supply. Many people are entering the lottery multiple times at $6 per chance and getting no proverbial hamburgers in return.
A gamble
Some users think the whole system is a gamble. Literally.
“I don’t see how the cost is not gambling in the state of Utah,” said Ashley Romero, an outdoorswoman who responded to a public call for comment on a hiking Facebook page. “It’s absurd, and it absolutely discriminates [against] low-income families.”
One man in another comment thread who has also experienced the park’s previous canyoneering lotteries, Todd Copeland, was calling it “another scammy lottery.”
Others are just disappointed that the lottery changes their plans.
“I have entered the day-before lottery (for Angels Landing) three times and was not selected,” said Emma Plunkett on the Facebook hiking page. “I was really hoping to go while I was camping in Zion!”
Some say it’s keeping them from coming to the area or forcing them to combine luck and planning, which don’t always work in tandem.
Others are supportive of such changes, saying the hike has always been a safety issue. Fourteen people have died on the cliffs of Angels Landing since 2000.
Janelle Smith is a spokesperson for recreation.gov, the portal that manages the new Angels Landing permitting experience. Though Zion National Park instituted the change, Smith backs it after having her own crowded-trail experience at Angels Landing.
She attempted Angels Landing over Thanksgiving weekend — a typically busy time for the trail.
“It was so crowded and dangerous we couldn’t complete it,” she said. At one point, a frightened woman lost her balance and fell into Smith. If conditions had been much different, death could have followed for her, for the woman who stumbled and for others nearby on the trail.
Other supporters see it simply as a funding need, which kicked off a firestorm of heated commentary on Facebook queries about whether people like the new system. Most seem to grudgingly accept the need for additional permitting in crowded places.
But some think the need should be handled differently, and the parks should simply raise the fees for the permits themselves and make them reservation-only.
Lottery systems like this are becoming more common within the federal system as recreation.gov, the federal website for outdoor reservations, makes them easier to institute.
Currently there are 23 permit lotteries, five ticket lotteries and 13 timed entries at parks on recreation.gov. Some say the regulations are temporary to deal with crowding. Others don’t sound so sure.
And now, Wyoming’s flagship parks may be following suit, potentially affecting the state’s No. 2 industry of tourism.
Yellowstone, Teton
On a more local and less-restrictive basis, Yellowstone has sought to better accommodate the crowds.
A Yellowstone spokesperson said that it now allows entry pass purchases, as well as fishing and backcountry permitting, online to avoid entrance booth and visitor center crowding. And Yellowstone campgrounds can also now be reserved up to six months in advance on recreation.gov.
According to Linda Veress, public information specialist at Yellowstone, these measures have already helped reduce congestion in key areas while increasing certainty for park visitors.
Taking online automation onto the street, the park also launched an automated shuttle pilot program to ferry people around the congested area of Canyon Village.
“As visitation continues increasing in Yellowstone, we are looking at a range of visitor management actions that focus on protecting resources, improving the visitor experience, and reducing congestion, noise and pollution,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a release. “Shuttles will unquestionably play a key role in helping achieve these goals in many of the busiest areas of the park.”
Veress said these and other measures will help deliver on the park’s strategic priority of a “world-class visitor experience.” While the visitor-friendly measures she described seem tailored to accommodate the crowds, rather than inhibit them, the other changes she alluded to look a little more like Zion’s permitting.
Sholly told WyoFile that a one-size-fits-all reservation system is not likely for Yellowstone, but some visitor-management methods are being considered at specific sites.
In Grand Teton, camping has also moved to a reservation system, likely eliminating first-come, first-served congestion experienced many mornings.
The park has also learned to better control traffic at key parking areas. But managers say budget and staffing have changed little, despite visitation growing 27% in the past decade.
While parks like Zion and Yellowstone, both of which get more visits than Grand Teton, are already instituting broad crown control measures or considering specific changes, Grand Teton is still studying the issue.
Who wins?
Back at Zion, the people who win the lottery seem to love the experience. It’s winning an outdoor lottery in a real sense.
“I absolutely loved the experience,” reported Darin Robillard, an outdoorsman who responded to a Facebook query. He spent 20 minutes alone on top of Angels Landing. “It was eerie, but beautiful to hear nothing but the wind while climbing the chains.”
From early adopters who have won the lottery, this better describes the experience than the people who have long complained of crowding on the chains.
“Compared to pictures people have shared, it was empty,” said Danielle Paquette, who planned an entire trip around her lottery time. “Honestly, we had no idea how hard the lottery was until we got there and saw how many people were being turned way and were not able to get spots.”
These people feel like they win with the new system, but some worry that the parks won’t benefit much from the infusion of capital.
According to Zion and recreation.gov spokespeople, some of the money manages the system itself.
Consulting giant Booz Allen Hamilton nabbed a 10-year, $182 million federal contract to modernize and manage recreation.gov. That’s the interagency portal that lets users do everything from reserving a Bureau of Land Management campsite to entering a lottery for a prime national parks experience.
Some question the costs. To run all of Zion, the National Park Service spent $8.5 million in 2021. That’s well under half of the $18.2 million one private contractor got to run recreation.gov across multiple agencies in the same year.
Smith, the spokesperson for recreation.gov, said parks’ demands and desires are driving the recently renovated recreation.gov, with the contractor simply building out parks’ wish lists.
She added that the costs are justifiable, comparing it to online ticketing services for concerts and events that tack on fees for the service.
But in those portals, you get the ticket when you pay the fee. That’s not the case with the lottery system.