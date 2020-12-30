A new toy library business in Laramie lets children check out a group of toys and then exchange them for different toys two weeks later. Just like a traditional library, The Nest Toy Library helps parents provide new and interesting items without having to buy them.
Rhianna Handschu, who owns The Nest, said people sign up for memberships based on the number of toys they want to receive in each pickup – three, five or eight. The Nest has an online listing of all its available items, and parents select from there. On scheduled swap days, parents pick up the new toys they reserved and drop off the items they checked out two weeks before.
All returned toys are washed and sanitized, and Handschu said pickup and drop-off are no-contact in light of the pandemic.
“This business was born out of knowing this time has been really hard for everyone, and often times we struggle to find things to do with our kids when we are all at home so much,” Handschu said.
She said there are many benefits for both parents and their children with a toy library.
In addition to the cost savings of not having to frequently purchase new toys, Handschu touts the simplicity of not needing to find a place to store mountains of unused or outgrown toys.
“It’s really easy to get overwhelmed with a lot of toys in your house,” Handschu said. “We have a lot of big toys that are hard to store and things people don’t want to have at their house all the time. Those things are oftentimes the most fun, but you don’t want them just hanging around your house. So you get to take them for two weeks and then bring them back.”
Giving tips to parents on ways to engage with their children with the toys is the part of the toy library membership that Handschu is most passionate about. She has a degree from the University of Wyoming in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education. Since graduation, she has worked as a preschool teacher and in other child education settings, and she has two children of her own. Her experience and education give her an insight into how children play, and she uses that knowledge to make sure the library members get the most out of the things they check out.
Each toy in the library includes a “Ways to Play” card, which provides quick tips for parents on interacting with their child using that particular toy – as well as what skill that object might help a child develop.
“I think it can be kind of overwhelming for parents – there’s a lot of options for toys to buy, and you have to try and figure out what makes a good toy,” Handschu said. “Then you have to find a way to engage with your child and play with these toys that you have in your house – it can be a lot. It’s just to give parents a little jumping off point.”
Handschu said she tried to include plenty of open-ended toys in the toy library. Those are things that let a child decide what to do with them, rather than having a toy tell the child what to do. Open-ended toys include things like blocks, a ball or a big parachute. While most of the toys in the library are geared toward children from birth to age 5, Handschu said the open-ended toys are enjoyable for older siblings, as well.
Being eco-friendly is also important for Handschu. The library has what she calls one-and-done toys that might not be as open-ended, but still have a place in a child’s playtime. Rather than purchasing these one-and-done toys, parents can borrow them from the toy library and return them as their children move on to something different.
“You’re not creating as much waste as you would be if you were buying a bunch of things brand new,” she said. Another aspect of being an eco-friendly toy library is accepting donations of previously owned toys that still have plenty of use left in them.
“We want to be able to give these toys a second life,” she said.
Laramie’s Lindsay Moore is a friend of Handschu’s and a member of the toy library. She and her husband and their daughter moved to Wyoming for her husband’s job as a football coach, and she calls the toy library a great resource for families.
“Your kid kind of gets sick of their toys, so it’s nice to get them for a week and take them back.” Moore said. “You haven’t invested your money in them, and you don’t have an overflow of toys.”
As Handschu looks to the future of what The Nest can offer, she would like to move the business to a public location and extend what it provides.
“Eventually my hope is that The Nest will become a place where families can come and play – where we can have playgroups and parenting classes,” she said. “A nest is where birds raise their little families, and that’s what I want The Nest to become – a really family friendly resource for people in Laramie to make those connections and a venue to serve the needs of families here.”
For more information, visit The Nest Toy Library at thenesttoylibrary.com.