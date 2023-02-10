When you’re having a heart attack, a 40-mile drive can mean the difference between life and death.
No one knows this better than the residents of Wyoming's most rural of places, but a new hospital in Carbon County will shorten the distance to life-saving care when it opens this spring.
“The difference the North Platte Valley Medical Center will make in the community comes down to two things,” Jeff Mincy, CEO of Wyoming’s newest hospital, said. “One is the immediacy of access to care, with a 24-hour emergency room in the valley. That decreases the time for assisted transport, and it decreases the length of time that people who don’t call 911 have to drive to the emergency room.”
With a stroke or a heart attack, within two hours of the onset of symptoms, the survival rate plummets, Mincy said.
“They don’t just start to fall. They drop like a rock. Particularly with a heart attack. Two hours is the magic rule,” Mincy said, continuing that for a resident of Encampment in the southern-most part of Carbon County, the drive to Laramie or Rawlins can take more than an hour.
“Because of that hour transport time, we are now outside of that two-hour treatment time, and survival rates fall quickly,” Mincy said.
But this spring, after years of planning, work and construction, a brand new critical access hospital will open its doors in Saratoga, bringing consistent health care to the residents of rural Carbon County. The North Platte Valley Medical Center, which will seek a Level Four Trauma designation, will “stabilize and provide appropriate transfer to a higher level of care” for trauma patients, Mincy said, and will serve people from the town of Encampment to Saratoga, and from Hanna to Medicine Bow.
“That is the immediacy – the literal lifesaving aspect,” he said.
The second thing the hospital will bring to the area, he said, is access to long-term care. Many times, patients are referred from rural areas to bigger cities for screenings they never go to.
“In some of our cancer screening type of evaluations – take mammography, colonoscopy, those are things that – the earlier the detection, the better you are. We know that people get referrals to Casper, to Laramie, and they don’t go,” Mincy said. “On the long-term care side, people are more likely to actually access health care and seek help when they need it, because we will be here.”
A critical-access hospital, according to Dr. Brendan Fitzsimmons, the medical director for the North Platte Valley Medical Center, is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response to rural hospital closures during the 1980s and early 1990s. According to CMS, the designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to health care by keeping essential services in rural communities. Saratoga's will be the 17th critical-access hospital in Wyoming.
In 2020, the USDA Rural Development office approved an $18.3 million community facilities loan for the hospital project, and other fundraising efforts brought in additional dollars for the project. The Saratoga Care Center, an assisted-living facility currently housed in its own building, will also move into the North Platte Valley Medical Center.
Fitzsimmons said that under one roof, the differences between the medical center and the care center will dissipate.
“They're going to be in slightly different parts of the building, but having that nursing home under the same roof as a critical-access hospital will make a lot of things easier,” he said. “People in nursing homes often have to utilize services in the hospital like X-rays, labs and see a doctor pretty quickly.
“That, right away, is going to make that Saratoga Care Center a much better place to be in as a nursing home resident. You will have a lot better, quicker access to services and providers,” he said.
The hospital will have a 24-hour emergency room, something otherwise not available in the Upper North Platte River Valley. Fitzsimmons said that for a patient with a traumatic injury, or even a parent with a toddler who has an ear infection, the ER will be a game changer.
“I’ve seen people who maybe cut themselves at 8 p.m., call at 8 a.m. saying they need an appointment and come in at 10 a.m. to get sewn up. We hate sewing up wounds that have been open a long time,” he said. “Or with kids … when you have a kid screaming at 2 a.m. in the morning, thank God you have an emergency room.”
The effect of being 40 miles closer to lifesaving, stabilizing care is hard to measure, he said.
“There are a lot of therapies that can, in certain cases, reverse the effects of a stroke and restore the brain to complete function. But that is time limited, and from here, to go that whole extra (distance) to (the next closest hospital), you have lost one-third of the time you had to get to that treatment,” he said.
Staffing and technology
The hospital has contracted with Aligned Providers of Wyoming, an emergency, urgent care and hospitalist medicine management group formed in 2016 to serve Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s emergency department. Today, APW serves more than 13 hospital contracts across Wyoming and Nebraska, including Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie and Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.
“They are hiring five providers that will be assigned to our facility, and three of them will move here to Saratoga to live here,” Mincy said. “It should be seamless. People should see them as our employees, and they will wear the same badges we wear. We want them to be connected to the community just like us.”
APW has bigger recruiting power than a small Wyoming hospital, and the organization also has a larger supply of people from which to draw to serve rural areas.
“If I have to hire four people, and one person calls in sick, I have three people left,” Mincy said. “They have 30 providers around this part of Wyoming, and they can say, ‘Hey, who can pick up a shift in Saratoga?’”
The North Platte Valley Medical Center will have its own providers, as well, with three already working in the current clinic built in the 1970s. The hospital is still recruiting, training and moving nurses and radiology technicians from the existing facilities over to the new hospital. But from telehealth capabilities to imaging equipment already in place at the new facility, the hospital will, for a time, be perhaps the most advanced in the state, according to Fitzsimmons.
“Our imaging department is amazing, for a little hospital to have the quality and range of imaging that we can do,” Mincy said. “We have the newest, latest and greatest of each type of imaging device that General Electric makes.”
For heart attacks and strokes, the hospital will carry “clot busting” drugs that open up blood vessels, and has a telemedicine contract in place with neurology, stroke and psychiatric coverage so they can “wheel a robot in the room and we have instant connection with a specialist in Denver,” he continued.
It used to be that the goal was to simply bring health care to rural Wyoming. But the world has changed, and new technologies allow care in rural Wyoming to match that offered in higher-density areas, he said.
“The step of bringing health care to rural Wyoming was 30, 40 years ago. This is a step further," Fitzsimmons said. "What we are saying is, now we want to try to make sure that the care you get is as modern, as up-to-date as the care you get on the Front Range.”