This fall, Western Wyoming Community College will begin offering the state’s first-ever powerline technology degree and certificate programs.
Supported in part by the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, which was launched late in 2021 with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the powerline tech program will “provide students with real-world knowledge and skills to apply for apprentice powerline positions in the electrical powerline field,” according to WWCC. Upon graduation, students will be able to seek well-paying positions for which the demand in Wyoming is high, said Kimberly Dale, president of the college. She spoke in a recent interview with the Wyoming Business Report.
“These are high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs. They will start out, even in an apprenticeship program, at at least $60,000 to $70,000 a year, and some of these folks, after a number of years, are making over $200,000 a year,” Dale said.
In November, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced the creation of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, calling it “a new effort to better diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy and workforce.” ARPA funding, Gordon said, would help to cover the first year of the WIP.
In partnership with community colleges, the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Workforce Development and the Wyoming Business Council, the WIP was created to support the state’s economic vision and support education attainment goals.
“I believe there is urgency in launching the first phase of this initiative as a means to help Wyoming’s economy grow and thrive as we move out of the COVID pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “The projects this funding supports build on successes we have already seen to develop needed workforce and to engage the entrepreneurs of Wyoming so they can innovate and grow businesses and technologies.”
WWCC developed its one-year certificate and associates of applied science degree in powerline technology with stakeholder input, including from the local business community. Industry partners from Rocky Mountain Power, Union Wireless and rural electricity providers, along with local and national union representatives, shared their input on what employers would be looking for when it came to learning outcomes, Dale said.
The program has been approved by Western’s board of trustees, the Wyoming Community College Commission and a regional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.
Demand for workers to fill these kinds of jobs is high, Dale said, and the program represents only the beginning when it comes to partnerships developed through WIP.
“What is so exciting is that it seems like everything is coming together, and it is a time where we actually have some resources available to jumpstart new programs,” Dale said.
Community colleges, she said, have always been focused on meeting workforce demand.
“To provide access and to provide student success – and workforce and economic development is part of that – is our very core,” Dale said. “If you look at every single community college mission, vision and strategic plan, you are going to find a strong element of workforce development. It is what we do, and it is what we do well.”
Among the educational programs that will be launched to serve Wyoming students and businesses supported by the WIP is also a Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which includes expanding UW’s IMPACT 307 business incubators currently located in Laramie, Casper and Sheridan. The funds will also help start a statewide computing education program, including a new School of Computing at UW; the launch of a software development degree; and for financial tech and blockchain curriculum development and instruction.
In the area of tourism and hospitality, UW will launch its Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality Center. Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Northwest College, Northern Wyoming Community College District, and Laramie County Community College will receive program support in search and rescue, culinary and hotel/restaurant/event management training, and outdoor recreation; and all of the institutions will establish training programs to address underserved needs in the state’s No. 2 industry, tourism. In energy and natural resources, funding also is provided for powerline technology and low-voltage fiber-optic programs at the community colleges.
WWCC is already working on developing a low-voltage fiber-optic program that would train workers to expand broadband access in the state, Dale said. In the first phase of the WIP, ARPA funding was allocated to both UW and community colleges for collaborative programs in entrepreneurship, energy, digital infrastructure, tech, tourism and hospitality.
Together, Wyoming’s community colleges are also working on creating a curriculum-sharing platform.
“This is not just for southwest Wyoming,” Dale said. “One of the projects that has come out is a course-sharing platform where we would be able to share courses throughout all of the community colleges, and potentially UW, as well. There is a team working on that, and it really has a terrific vision, and it is a holistic approach to economic diversification and development.”
Robin Cooley, director of Wyoming’s Department of Workforce Services, said in a town hall meeting in January that the state’s workforce must be nimble enough to meet changing demands, and programming funded by the WIP could help.
“We need to be able to hear industry, and react to develop the workforce that they need,” Cooley said. “On the high level, the governor recognized that … and allotted a fund of $55 million for the Wyoming Innovation Partnership proposals.”
Working in phases, the first round of funding was awarded to “get money to individual colleges and higher education facilities to get them moving forward, to moving them out of COVID,” Cooley said. “That was the survive phase.”
Phase II proposals will focus on workforce and economic development programming efforts, as a collaborative effort, as with plans for curriculum sharing.
At WWCC, excitement is growing for the powerline technology program.
“I have been in this business for a long time. I started my career as a career and technical education director, and I have never seen such excitement for a new program at a college as this one,” Dale said.