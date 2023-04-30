Wyoming entrepreneurs can access a variety of programs this spring aimed at meeting their educational, support and financial needs.
Wyoming Venture Capital Equity Investment ProgramApplications are now open for a new investment program created by the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state.
Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) is an equity financing option for Wyoming high-growth companies “with an eye toward future exit.” It utilizes $58.4 million in federal funding allocated through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
“Access to capital remains one of the biggest challenges for Wyoming entrepreneurs and start-ups,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “The Wyoming Venture Capital program has the potential to transform the state’s venture capital and entrepreneurial ecosystem by filling a gap in equity funding for companies in the early stages of fundraising.”
WYVC utilizes two investment strategies to fill a gap in equity funding and support the growth of Wyoming entrepreneurs. The program targets contributing 20% to selected funds or companies’ fundraising rounds with a maximum of up to a 50% contribution, or $5 million.
WYVC Investment Strategies:
- Funds Strategy — With a $23.4 million allocation, this strategy allows WYVC to make limited partnership (LP) investments in Wyoming-focused seed or early-stage venture capital (VC) funds. The Funds Strategy is committed to requiring an overwhelming majority of its subsequent investments in Wyoming-based companies.
- Direct Strategy — The gap in follow-on funding is directly addressed by the Direct Strategy where WYVC can participate in funding rounds for Wyoming companies. With $35 million allocated, this strategy will make equity co-investments in startup companies headquartered across the state.
Ultimately, both strategies are designed to support in-state companies and to help bridge the early gaps in startup equity funding, according to the WBC.
To be considered a Wyoming company, it must meet one of the following criteria:
- The company is headquartered in Wyoming.
- At least 60% of the employees are in Wyoming.
- At least 60% of the equity is owned by Wyoming residents.
- Committed, in writing, to fulfill one of the listed requirements in the Funds Investment Process.
Coordinating the WYVC is the WBC’s new equity portfolio manager, Gordon Finnegan. Originally from Alta, Finnegan has spent the past decade in the Wyoming startup ecosystem, previously as a board member at Silicon Couloir and advisor for the WBC Kickstart Wyoming program. Finnegan will oversee the WYVC program to invest in Wyoming startups and collaborate with regional investment partners.
Wyoming companies and venture capital or angel funds interested in this opportunity can learn more and apply on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WYVC.
Innovate Wyoming offers three-week Entrepreneurial and Innovation programParticipants in a three-week program will tour the state, learning from Wyoming top innovators, startups, business support groups and entrepreneurship educators, from May 22-June 7.
The three-week program is presented by the University of Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (WyCEI) and the UW Honors College. The program is an offering of the new Innovate Wyoming initiative, a business resource driven network for existing entrepreneurs, innovators, college students, Wyoming businesses and citizens, with tools and connections to lead Wyoming’s economy in innovation, said Penelope Shihab, WyCEI director.
It is inspired by Leadership Wyoming, Shihab said.
“We’re not just teaching participants in a classroom,” Shihab said. “We’re going to take them to different cities and expose them directly to the real world of entrepreneurship. I want them to talk directly to the entrepreneurs. I want them to feel that they are part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and they experience the meaning of innovation.”
Participants can be college students, an artist, a scientist, rancher or anyone interested in how entrepreneurship provides the tools to turn a passion into real-world impact, Shihab said.
The program is based at the UW campus and includes five on-site visits to startups, local businesses and incubators throughout the state, the opportunity to develop business ideas, and direct mentorship from course instructors.
Shihab said participants will hear directly from the owners of the innovative Railspur restaurant in Cheyenne on their entrepreneurial journey; meet legislators involved in building Wyoming’s entrepreneurial ecosystem; explore Casper’s McGinley Innovations and its cutting-edge medical technology research; take a “deep dive” into a new biotechnology company, and more.
The program will be led by Shihab and Chris Rothfuss, UW Honors College director of Internships, Entrepreneurial Initiatives and Research Opportunities. Course costs are covered for participants. The course counts for three credit hours at the University of Wyoming. The course is listed at uwyo.edu/honors/current-transfer-honors-college-students/summer-2023-courses/.
To learn more about Innovate Wyoming lunch and learns, boot camps and other entrepreneurial events, visit innovatewyoming.org.
Innovate Wyoming is part of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) established by Gov. Gordon. WIP collaborators are UW, Wyoming community colleges, Manufacturing Works, Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming SBIR/STTR Initiative.
Online resource for rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs University of Wyoming Extension’s new Rural Entrepreneurship Center offers an online resource for rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs at wyoextension.org/ruralentrepreneurship.
“UW Extension’s Rural Entrepreneurship Center provides technical education through an online format. This format is designed to make information available to entrepreneurs when it is convenient for them,” said Cindy Garretson-Weibel, the UW Extension Community Navigator Program coordinator.
Garretson-Weibel says the Rural Entrepreneurship Center offers rural business owners the resources to grow and expand their business at their own pace. All areas of emphasis will be consistently updated with new information and training videos.
The new online resource site is funded by the Wyoming Community Navigator Program (CNP) and provides resources to rural entrepreneurs across the state as they look to grow or start an agriculture, food or youth-based venture. The Wyoming CNP provides small business resources and advising to traditionally underserved individuals, including rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs.
The UW Extension Rural Entrepreneurship Center website focuses on three areas of emphasis: agriculture, food and youth.
The website has information on agricultural topics such as raising chickens, direct marketing beef, lamb marketing and beekeeping tips.
Food entrepreneurs will find guidelines related to inspection requirements, cottage food laws in Wyoming, manufacturing practices and in-home kitchen guidelines.
The youth entrepreneurship section of the site includes information on starting a youth enterprise, choosing a small business structure, searching for financing opportunities and getting started as a small producer.
Professional small business marketing consultingOne of the newest resource opportunities provided by the Wyoming CNP is a no-cost, professional marketing consulting for small businesses.
Implementing effective marketing strategies is crucial for entrepreneurs to reach and broaden their customer base, said Mandy Bailey, advising and education director for the CNP. She said small business owners often lack the time, expertise and funds to develop a targeted and long-term marketing strategy plan.
“Marketing may be one of the most underrated business practices,” Bailey said. “Oftentimes, business owners are so busy working in their business that they don’t work on their business. Our professional marketing consultants are skilled at helping small businesses develop tools to do both. We are excited to offer this opportunity to small businesses in Wyoming.”
The CNP offers a package of strategic marketing resources to qualified small business owners. The package includes reimbursing a marketing consultant to assist in developing and deploying a custom marketing strategy, including messaging, developing digital marketing templates, e-commerce consulting and more. Small business owners can use the resources provided to create a long-term, systematic marketing plan.
Marketing consultation services are specifically targeted towards CNP entrepreneurs, which includes traditionally underserved segments such as minorities, women, veterans, rural entrepreneurs and micro-businesses.
For more information about small business programs and services related to the CNP, visit wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.