Some residents at Saratoga’s only extended, long-term care facility had lived in their previous building for five or six years.
It was home.
So, moving to a new, state-of-the art facility on the northwest end of Saratoga, a town of just over 1,700 residents, was a change.
“We had a lot from their old rooms already set up. We had pictures on the walls, we had moved things they could do without a few days early,” North Platte Valley Medical Center CEO Jeff Mincy said.
“Our team also came together and looked at the layout of the new facility, compared to the layout of the old facility, and they thought about the appropriate place to put people,” Mincy said. “For instance, we have one person who is advanced in dementia. His room had been fourth door on the left, with a green sign on the door. We put his new room as the fourth door down on the left, and we moved his green sign. We put people who are higher risk of falls close to the nurses’ station.
“We considered those things when pre-planning the move,” Mincy said.
All told, 17 Saratoga Care Center residents were admitted into extended care at NPVMC May 30.
The newly opened critical access hospital in Saratoga includes a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient hospital, extended care, physical and occupational therapy, high complexity laboratory, Platte Valley Clinic, and advanced imaging department comprised of CT, X-ray, ultrasound, 3-D digital mammography, DEXA scan, fluoroscopy, as well as mobile MRI capabilities.
For many in the rural Upper North Platte Valley area of Carbon County, having access to 24-hour, seven-days-a-week emergency care without driving on Interstate 80 is a monumental shift. Previously, the closest emergency rooms were in Rawlins or Laramie, 42 and 100 miles away, respectively.
“We’ve seen over 20 patients in the ER now,” Mincy said in early June, just a week after the ER opened.
The emergency room is staffed by four full-time providers who work on rotation, and three part-time providers, through Align Providers of Wyoming, a group of physicians, PAs and nurse practitioners who are currently the providers for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center ER, the Ivinson Memorial Hospital ER and others in the region.
“We have staff in the building, not on call, 24/7,” Mincy said. “In the ER, after business hours is the same ER staffing we have during business hours. We have our ER provider, we have an ER RN, and we have an ER tech. Some of our techs are paramedics, some of them are intermediate, and some are advanced.”
Visiting specialists including pediatric, OB/GYN and general surgery providers, kidney doctors, a gastroenterologist and a specialist in spine surgery.
“We had these 30,000-foot-view conversations over the last six to 12 months, and now that we are opened, we are getting to the nitty gritty of, when do you want to be here, how long will you be here,” Mincy said. “Most of them are truly visiting specialists who, when they are here, that visiting specialty clinic is their practice from their facility.”
Other services in the hospital, like on-site mammography, will lighten the load for regional hospitals.
“We did 21 mammograms in three days,” Mincy said. “I did ask … the breast surgeon for Ivinson, and he said their next available routine mammogram was September.”
Like anything new, Mincy said the hospital staff, the Saratoga Care Center staff and all others who are now on site at the new hospital are working through changes in workflow.
“I’m very excited to see the results of years of work coming to fruition,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team that has come together to care for the residents and guests of the valley.”