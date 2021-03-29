With a groundbreaking set for March 15, the new $23 million North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga may prove to be an example for Wyoming communities seeking to provide critical care services to residents.
Primary funding for the NPVMC comes from an $18 million loan approved through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Critical Access Hospitals program for rural areas. It is the first project of its kind to be approved by USDA during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saratoga medical center is the cornerstone of a three-year community effort led by the nonprofit North Platte Valley Healthcare Project. It includes the February acquisition of the Saratoga Care Center and the purchase of Laramie Peak Therapies, which is housed at the facility.
“When the North Platte Valley Medical Center is completed, it will provide more than critical care access to the community,” said Will Faust, NPVHP board chairman. “The center will include the nursing home, the therapy center and the Platte Valley Clinic, in addition to the hospital.”
Funding to support construction of the 25-bed, 42,000-square-foot facility has come from federal, state and local sources. The key has been community support, Faust said, which has seen more than $6 million in private contributions to the project, he said.
“The amount exceeded the original goal, and we’re still receiving contributions,” Faust said.
When completed in 2022, Faust said the NPVMC will be most up-to-date medical campus in southeast Wyoming. In addition to a 24-hour emergency room, the center will offer advanced imaging capabilities, including ultrasound, X-ray, MRI and CT, and feature an inpatient pharmacy, laboratories, and physical and occupational therapy facilities. It will be staffed with both full-time doctors and mid-level providers, as well as professional staff in all other health care positions. The 25 beds will be allocated between acute care and long-term care, enabling NPVMC to offer nursing home services to local residents.
Assuring long-term care for area residents was important to the support of the project, Faust said. Each room dedicated to long-term care at the new hospital will have a bathroom and shower. None will be shared. Some of the rooms will be outfitted with a built-in, ceiling-mounted lift for patients who need help transferring between bed, chair and toilet.
In February, the USDA approved an $18 million loan issued by First Interstate Bank for the medical center, Faust said. Proponents for enhancing critical health care access to the area, including the communities of Riverside and Encampment, saw an opportunity in USDA’s Critical Access Hospitals program for rural areas.
Established in the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, CAH is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, essential to receiving compensation for eligible patient care. NPVMC is the first critical access hospital approved by USDA during the pandemic.
In June 2020, the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board approved a $1 million Business Ready Community grant for the town Saratoga to expand water and sewer infrastructure in an area that includes the site of the medical center. SLIB members include the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.
“This is a very good model for other communities that are looking for medical facilities,” State Treasurer Curt Meier said at the SLIB meeting. “There were a lot of different partnerships that were brought together. It addresses a lot of community needs. It sure could show a road to success for some other communities.”
The endeavor to bring critical access care to the area originally began as a subcommittee of the Corbett Medical Foundation, said Laura Bucholz. But interest soon grew into a separate nonprofit, the NPVHP. The foundation is now the fundraising arm for the project.
A resident of the North Platte Valley area since 1984, Bucholz co-founded the foundation with her late husband, State Rep. Kurt Bucholz, and his mother in 1994. The foundation helped start a health clinic in Saratoga.
“The USDA has created a model for rural communities to be able to do this (start a CAH). It's certainly challenging,” Bucholz said.
Bucholz traveled with Faust and others to visit communities of similar size with CAHs in Montana to assess exactly what Saratoga faced in establishing its own hospital. They were especially interested in facilities that also offered long-term care for seniors and others.
“We knew how hard it was to have a good, sustainable model for health care, take care of our seniors, provide physical therapy and to have a 24/7 (emergency room) service,” Bucholz said.
Bucholz takes pride in how the community responded to the challenge of getting and supporting a CAH.
"We have done this really quickly, I think, because we were able to raise the money that we needed, our 20%, which we have surpassed,” Bucholz said.
The funds will also support acquisition of medical, physical therapy and other equipment for the project.
Local businessman Rocky Fiedor said the new hospital is something the community has needed for a long time due to the isolation from critical care it can face during winter months, when roads to Rawlins and Laramie are closed.
Fiedor has operated the NAPA store for 43 years and served as an EMT in the past. He knows firsthand how important time is to saving lives, that “golden hour,” the time following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical and surgical treatment will prevent death.
“When you have critical care, which this is about, you’re going to focus on heart attacks, strokes and automobile accidents,” Fiedor said of emergency responders. “You talk about the golden hour, and any time we can shrink that time frame less than that golden hour, it's an advantage to the patient.”
Fiedor, Bucholz and Faust all mentioned that with the state’s third-longest runway at Shively Field, aircraft can help transport critical care patients treated at the new hospital to other care centers throughout the year, if needed.
Faust said the new hospital is already attracting interest from health care specialists, who see the quality of facilities, equipment and support staff resulting from the project.
“We’ve had a good relationship already with specialists, such as OBGYN from Laramie’s Ivinson Memorial Hospital and others from Rawlins,” Faust.
With tourism growing in the valley, Faust said visitors who want to enjoy seasonal outdoor activities can feel assured there is quality emergency care available.
Assuming operation of the Saratoga Care Center and the integration of Platte Valley Clinic staff and services, the NPVMC will not only be the largest employer in the community, but a generator for increased economic activity.
Faust said Sletten Construction, which has a background in building facilities, is the primary contractor. Completion is scheduled within 16 months of groundbreaking.