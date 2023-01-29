New Year, New You books

New Year, New You books by various authors. Copyright 2022, various publishers, $15-30, various page counts.

The new calendar is already in your face.

Lose 10 pounds, stop smoking, quit sugar, end that bad habit once and for all, you have great intentions but zero motivation. It’s a new year—is it time for a new you? Then you need to check out these great books ...

Tags

comments powered by Disqus