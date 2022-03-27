Off-road motorcycling enthusiasts have a new opportunity to explore the outdoors this year with the debut of the Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route. Local businesses may benefit as a result.
WYBDR was developed over four years through a partnership between the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), a nonprofit advocacy organization. It is the 11th route established by the BDR since 2010, and its most remote.
This section spans more than 950 miles of Wyoming backcountry from Baggs, near the Colorado border, to the Montana border north of Burgess Junction. The route winds through five mountain ranges and high-desert regions on public dirt roads and primitive double-tracks.
In an economic impact study in 2017, annual out-of-state BDR riding party expenditures were expected to bring in some $2.5 million annually from out-of-state visitors. That averages 1,500 riders and 5,250 nights of paid lodging, in addition to campground use, said Laurel Thompson, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation outreach coordinator, in a recent interview.
As part of its mission, BDR aims to make sustainable economic impacts in rural communities across the country. So the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation saw the unique opportunity to collaborate with the BDR team to achieve a common goal and capitalize on Wyoming’s millions of acres of public lands, Thompson said.
“Partnering with Backcountry Discovery Routes has been the perfect opportunity to expose a reputable group of recreationists to the lesser-known treasures of Wyoming’s public lands while utilizing existing infrastructure and initiating a positive economic impact in rural communities along a route otherwise less traveled,” she said.
Thompson said the influx of tourism dollars will make a significant impact on local economies, with traveling motorcyclists directly supporting small businesses that offer groceries, dining, lodging, supplies, fuel, power sports services and repairs, and tours.
This route is part of a broader effort by Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Established by the recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation aims to expand, enhance and promote responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach and coordination with a wide range of stakeholders.
Cooperative effort
This is a cooperative effort, also involving communities along the route.
Alongside the Wyoming Office of Tourism, organizations in seven counties along the route supported the project and embraced BDR’s mission of helping to boost local economies with a sustainable new form of tourism. These local partners include the Carbon County Visitors Council, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Visit Laramie, Visit Casper, Wind River Country, Washakie County Tourism Board and the Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site.
“The Backcountry Discovery Route stands to boost the tourism economies of our state’s interior communities, in addition to offering both visitors and residents a new way to experience Wyoming’s wide-open spaces,” said Nick Gann, Wyoming Office of Tourism strategic partnerships manager.
Development of the route recognized the importance of involving state partners and local communities and organizations along the project's geographic span for input and support, Thompson said.
“Riders will love the scenic diversity of the WYBDR,” said Bryce Stevens, BDR co-founder and Wyoming route architect, in a website post. “This route highlights the character of the state with forested mountain ranges, high-desert plains, rural valleys and so many different backcountry settings.
"The elevations frequently change, and so does the scenery. The challenging sections were the most special to me, and I think they will test even the most experienced of riders.”
New film
A national film tour about the Wyoming BDR, sponsored by BMW Motorrad, started Feb. 5 and is scheduled through May.
The Wyoming BDR film premiered March 3, and it was hosted by Wyoming Motorcycle Adventures in Casper. A trailer can be viewed at youtu.be/G3loEUpcm30.
“Having the opportunity to ride the entire 1,000-mile Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route as part of the documentary film truly has been an awesome life experience,” said Wendy Naessens of the BMW U.S. Rider Academy, in a BDR website post. “I have been fortunate enough to instruct others, new and old, on how to improve their motorcycle skills and broaden their riding horizons. This breathtaking route that BDR has put together will test your skills and leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.”
The production will be available on the BDR website for free download and distribution on May 1.
“We hope to see more engagement and filter more inquiries in the coming months as we continue to promote the new route alongside Backcountry Discovery Routes and their sponsors,” Thompson said.
Work ahead
The launch of this BDR is not the end of the state's involvement.
Wyoming Outdoor Recreation will continue to support the BDR team and their marketing and responsible use efforts in the coming years, Thompson said.
The Wyoming BDR isn’t the only initiative involving Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Thompson said.
The agency is currently facilitating seven outdoor recreation collaboratives across the state. These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation in their region.
“Many of the collaboratives will undertake several projects at a time that may aim to create, link or improve an existing trail system, such as the T-Hill Trail outside of Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis, the Johnny Behind the Rocks Trail east of Lander, and improving water trails and river access, such as the Bighorn River Blueway Trail project along the Bighorn River in northwest Wyoming,” Thompson said.
She said these grassroots projects and initiatives could also address signage, travel routes, infrastructure and other areas for improvement in the outdoor recreation sector.
“The projects will be determined by the collaborative members, and Wyoming Outdoor Recreation will offer facilitation, support, recommendations and funding opportunities for these community-led projects,” Thompson said.
Visit ridebdr.com/wybdr/ for an interactive map and an array of additional route information.