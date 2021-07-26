In the Bighorn Basin, near Powell, Heather Jones grows plants that thrive in the Rocky Mountains, harvests them sustainably and creates blends that become the tinctures, salves and extracts of Enchantment Creek Apothecary.
“I’m an herbalist, farmer and medical intuitive. Enchantment Creek offers bio regionally-specific herbal remedies,” Jones said. “In the context of the Rocky Mountain region, I work with only plants that grow on my farm. Everything is made and processed fresh at our location, and we are federally certified.”
When the pandemic hit, she had to take her very hands-on business online.
“I never loved online stuff until this last year, and then it was like, how are we reaching people?” Jones said.
About 80% of shoppers research a business online before visiting it in person, Jessica Brauer, COVID-19 outreach marketing counselor for the Wyoming Women’s Business Center, said in a webinar titled “Audit Your Small Business’s Online Presence” in early June.
“The details in online listings are important,” Brauer said. “When we’re up against big box stores and streamlined online retailers, business opportunities are often lost because of simple mistakes, typos, broken links.”
During the webinar, which is available on the WWBC’s YouTube channel, Brauer explained how to do an online audit of your business in just a few minutes. Places to check include a Google My Business listing, social media accounts, review sites, local listings and search engine optimization. For Audrey Jansen, owner and operator of Seek Yoga Studio in Laramie, digital marketing became a significant part of her strategy for reaching people when she opened her studio in February of 2020.
“We only had a month of normalcy, and we were forced to adapt right away. I do think that connecting with people (online) was vital,” Jansen said, adding that Seek Yoga Studio is on Facebook, Instagram and has a website that was built by Design the World out of Cheyenne.
“I use digital channels, in addition to Google business listings online, and I would say I post on Instagram and Facebook multiple times a week,” Jansen said.
She focuses on using Facebook for creating events, where people can RSVP or receive reminders, and shares personal things on Instagram.
“I use stories a lot on Instagram for the more raw, behind-the-scenes authentic content that shows the daily process of running a business, or lifestyle stuff in the wellness world,” Jansen said. She also posts about her two cats, Mamacita and Beyonce, who live in the studio.
“Everyone loves to see pictures and pieces of their day,” Jansen said. “I think creating a connection online is about imagining you are talking to a real human. Rather than thinking ‘I am creating something really large-scale,’ think, ‘How would I say this to someone if they were standing right in front of me?’”
An online audit starts with a Google My Business listing, which can be done by simply typing your business name into Google.
“This is a great way to see what your customer is seeing when they are looking for you,” Brauer said. “In this listing, you want to make sure all the information is correct. Is the name correct? Is the address correct? Is the phone number correct, and is the email address correct? When you click on the hyperlinks, do they take you to the right place? If it is broken or outdated, it could ultimately be sending your customers to a dead end.”
Google My Business listings are customizable, with the option of adding photos or health and safety information. The settings change periodically, so checking them regularly is a good idea, Brauer said.
Next up, check your social media accounts.
“Some of us have different social media accounts. Some of us are on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and some of us are on just one of them,” Brauer said. “I really advise that you do this on every one of your social media accounts, whether you are active on them or not.”
If a social media account exists, it could offer outdated information.
“Even if you’re not active there, someone might find you there. If the website (link) doesn’t work, if there are outdated photos or you don’t feel it represents your business, then that could make a first impression that you did not want to make,” she said.
Next, check customer review sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor.
“If you know of a place where you’re getting reviews for your business, I’d add them to a list of things to check out,” Brauer said. “Really make sure that you take time to go in and update information. Ask yourself, are you responding to your customer reviews and questions?”
This step can be hard, she said.
“Looking at review sites can be a really frustrating process. Sometimes, there aren’t great reviews. Sometimes, people are upset at an experience, and it can be difficult to read those things,” Brauer said. “My personal philosophy is that, in most cases, responding to your customers’ questions, to their reviews, to their input is really important. It is pivotal to creating a relationship. … A bad review does not have to be the end of the interaction, and a good review doesn’t either. I really urge you to start to dig into these platforms to think about how you want to communicate with the people who are offering feedback.”
Make sure your business is listed with local organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, statewide tourism sites, downtown and regional listings, and make sure information is posted correctly. Search engine optimization, commonly called SEO, means making sure your business is coming up in online searches.
“In a nutshell, it is making sure that you are showing up online. When you google, ‘restaurant in Laramie,’ are you showing up? And how high on this listing are you showing up?” Brauer said. “There are a lot of ways that you can make sure you are optimizing yourself in search engines. I think a good place to start, since we are talking about a fast audit, is to Google yourself, a couple keywords.”
Both Brauer and Jones said that when it comes to things as complicated as SEO, it may be best to enlist a professional.
“I know my plants, but I’m not an online marketing expert,” Jones said. “My biggest triumph was when I sought out experts in online marketing and web development. That shifted everything.”
It also allowed Jones to have more time to focus on her true love: Enchantment Creek.
“I work with people in recovery on the trauma spectrum, and do spiritual work in that aspect,” Jones said. “I have a line dedicated to that, and I have the basics to get people in love with plants and nourished by them. I have a whole line of digestive bitters to enhance and nourish the digestive system through nutrients and optimal digestive activity, and I have an immune line that helps us build the capacity to get through all the seasons of sickness.”
All of this she shares online, and even as the restrictions from COVID-19 fall away, her online presence still matters.
“I’m really active in the local farmer’s market space, and am on the board of the Cody Market. I am at the Powell Market, but when we were shut down, how were people finding me? They were coming to email, coming to my website and coming to Instagram for the beautiful photos,” she said. “It was like when we were able to nourish that connection through social media and an online platform, it really nourished the entire community of Powell and the Bighorn Basin. We stayed connected.”