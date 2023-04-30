Inclusive Books for Business

“Emotional Labor” by Rose Hackman and “Rising Together” by Sally Helgesen are two new books aiming to help businesses be more inclusive. (c. 2023, various publishers, $28.99-$30, various page counts)

Every year has its challenges.

A few years ago, it was COVID-19. The economy influences your business constantly. Customer acquisition is a big issue, but you’re also laser-focusing on staffing. You’re determined to make a change in the people you hire and the workplace you offer them, so let these two books be your guides ...

