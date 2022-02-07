In the age of COVID, retail isn’t dead, but components of it are evolving to meet the challenges caused by a global pandemic head-on. More brands are using temporary retail locations as awareness drivers for online stores.
For e-commerce, 2020 was a banner year as people stepped away from making purchases at physical stores. Sales online grew from $600 billion in 2019 to $795 billion in 2020. Nearly 1 in 3 e-commerce sales were transactions probably destined for brick-and-mortar just a year before.
E-commerce success, of course, came coupled with a glut of store closures. According to Retaildive, more than 8,700 retail shops closed in 2020, while only 3,300 new ones rose to take their place. Those numbers leave a lot of retail space unoccupied.
Opportunity popping up
While some see this as a serious liability to getting into the industry, others are beginning to leverage the empty spaces as an opportunity to get their online brands into the hearts and hands of their target markets.
Outerwear brand Aether is among those vying for some empty retail space. The company describes itself as “a complete lifestyle collection for urban-dwelling, design-focused, well-traveled men and women."
Jackson, a haven for wealthy second homeowners, is a home away from home for many of those urbanites.
“Instead of shying away from expanding its footprint, Aether decided to capitalize on the plethora of prime retail spaces available,” the company says on its website. Aether first launched its Jackson Hole presence in an Airstream trailer called the AETHERstream on a cooperative hotel owner’s property. It went well for the property owners and Aether, so the company recently moved into another property owned by the same hotel group using its modular pop-up store strategy in a semi-permanent location.
“Our customer certainly frequents Jackson Hole, so it was a very easy decision to stay where we know our customers travel to,” said co-founder Palmer West in an email. “We met a ton of new customers while also hosting existing clients from other parts of the country.”
The company’s store in Jackson, according to West, is outperforming expectations for the brand.
“Jackson Hole checks all the boxes,” he said.
Despite the successful stay in Jackson, Aether still isn’t a fixture. In fact, in its current location, it won’t be able to stay for long. The building it's in is set for demolition as soon as owners can get a building permit for their next project.
“We know there will be a day when they come knocking, and we will thank them for the opportunity,” West said. The current facility could be the segue the company needs to find a permanent location in town. West said the company hasn’t yet decided one way or the other. What he does know is that for Aether, the pop-up strategy works.
“Selling outerwear is a lot like selling ice cream,” he said. “Getting people to taste it for the first time is the hardest part, yet the easiest way to convert a new customer.” The pop-up strategy is a valuable assist to getting people to try it on and then trust the brand enough to return to the online storefront.
“We make Aether for all seasons," West said, "so we can support pop-ups throughout the year.”
A retail balance
In a place with more than one yoga studio per thousand residents, it was probably inevitable that a company focused on yoga and active apparel like Lululemon would eventually come to town. But Lululemon is only one in a growing contingent of brands setting up “pop-up” stores in Wyoming’s No. 1 tourism destination.
Such temporary locations have become increasingly recognized over the past 20 years. A media company claims to have coined the term “pop-up retail” in 2004, but the model has existed far longer in some form. In recent years, starting up temporary shops during high-value seasons in trendy places is becoming more common.
Prominent examples range from Halloween stores haunting the bones of former big box stores each fall to retail or even direct-to-consumer brands opening temporary shops for Black Friday in strategic, high-traffic locations. However, the term has broadened to include semi-permanent fixtures serving as a jumping-off point to enter new markets. Kind of like Aether’s store.
Lululemon uses its temporary locations like the one in Jackson Hole “to serve guests during peak shopping periods in markets where we do not ordinarily have a physical location.”
Typically these shops are an open-and-shut case during volume Christmas shopping season. But Lululemon’s shop in Jackson that opened in fall 2020, located between an art gallery and a chocolate shop, is still going strong.
“A Lululemon next to a chocolate shop,” one reddit user quipped on a thread talking about the store before it opened, adding that it was going to be a tough combo to cope with.
Such prowess is shown in Lululemon's financial results. For fiscal year 2020, the company reported this past January that it had some 100 seasonal stores: "These stores allowed us to better cater to our guests in select markets, while also helping introduce new guests to our brand."
The strategy seems to be working. In fiscal year 2017, the company said its “other revenue” from outlets, showrooms, strategic sales, pop-up stores and physical warehouse sales climbed from $45.7 million to $54.1 million. The category, in the third quarter of the most recently reported fiscal year, accounted for $156.7 million, though the revenue channel also picked up things like “in-home fitness equipment and associated content subscriptions.”
Targeting a look
Another urban-focused brand, Kith, in 2019 launched a pop-up store in Teton Village, the home of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The store showcased a new collaboration with Adidas specifically designed for the Jackson Hole market.
“Jackson happened to be a place I’d heard about so many times from so many different people,” said Kith founder Ronnie Fieg in a 2019 interview with Coveteur. “Once we knew Jackson would be the destination, we started designing with the setting in mind.”
The goal sounds similar to Aether’s approach of providing technical apparel that feels at home in the city. “We created the silhouettes through a lifestyle lens so that they can also be worn off-mountain and in the street,” Fieg said in Coveteur. “The goal is to cover from New York to Jackson Hole.”
Kith did not respond prior to press time to a request for comment on its pop-up store’s performance during its tenure in Jackson.
But what is clear is that more large brands are testing the waters in Wyoming through pop-up shops. It remains to be seen how many of these will convert to full-time Wyomingites.
SIDEBAR:
Build it, they will come?
The general "Field of Dreams" strategy of pop-up shops in Jackson Hole seems to be “Build it, and they will come.” An entire industry has cropped up around helping retail brands built it as a pop-up.
The ideas range from converting trailers and shipping containers to creating stand-out mall kiosks, but all seem to have the same goals in mind.
Build awareness and brand loyalty: No one sells anything in complete anonymity. According to MRA, a Michigan-based pop-up enabler, mobile pop-ups can do the job of creating area-specific brand loyalty.
Show, tell, taste and try on: As Aether co-founder Palmer West said, getting people to try something is the surest way to get them to buy it. In e-commerce, many still must to buy before they try, making show-and-tell harder.
Provide unexpected experiences: How many people really go to the mall anymore? Mobile popups or giving people unexpected experiences in places they are already going to be is something that helps people move through the buyers’ journey.
Sell more and drive online sales: Every brand wants to make money on retail, but the reality is that sometimes pop-up shops are driving the experiences that lead consumers to become repeat customers online. This can create a lifetime customer for a retailer.