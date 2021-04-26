One dose of the COVID-19 vaccine costs about $40 – or, rather, one dose is valued at $40 by the federal government.
And while the vaccine is being provided to Americans free of charge, providers will be paid to administer it, either through private insurance, funding set aside by CARES Act legislation to provide vaccinations to the uninsured or from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In mid-March, CMS updated its Medicare payment rates for COVID-19 vaccine administration from between $16 and $28 to approximately $40 for each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This meant that starting March 15, for a single dose COVID-19 vaccine and for each dose of a two-dose vaccine, Medicare will pay approximately $40 for its administration.
“This rate reflects updated information about the costs involved in administering the COVID-19 vaccine for different types of providers and suppliers, and the additional resources necessary to ensure the vaccine is administered safely and appropriately,” according to CMS.
Before the shift, the Medicare payment rate for a single-dose vaccine, or for the final dose in a series, was $28.39. For a COVID-19 vaccine requiring a series of two or more doses, the payment rate was $16.94 for the initial dose. The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The federal government is buying the vaccines from the manufacturers,” Kim Deti, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson, explained.
COVID-19 vaccination providers can’t charge recipients for a vaccine, or charge for any administration fees, copays or coinsurance. They also cannot deny vaccination to anyone who does not have health insurance coverage, is underinsured or is out of network, or charge an office visit or other fee to the recipient if the only service provided is a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the CDC.
However, providers can seek appropriate reimbursement from the recipient’s private health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid for a vaccine administration fee, and can seek reimbursement for uninsured vaccine recipients from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program. Wyoming does not “order” a certain number of vaccinations from the federal government, and there is no exchange of grant funding to pay for them.
“There are allocations set at the federal level for each state, mostly based on population,” Deti said. “We are given estimates of what to expect for the coming weeks.”
The estimates change frequently, and availability generally depends nationally on what the manufacturers are able to produce, she said.
“Each week, we place orders through a federal system to have vaccine doses delivered to various locations in the counties all around the state,” Deti said.
At a state level, the Department of Health decides how much of any given vaccine to send to each county, mostly based on population. The Department of Health also considers which type of vaccine each county should receive, based on factors like storage requirements. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, part of the process involves shipments of second doses following a few weeks after those for the first doses, Deti said.
Through it all, no money changes hands.
“There is not a grant funding exchange needed, or anything like that,” she said.
According to data from Google, 54,607,041 people in the United States were fully vaccinated by March 31. If all those people received two doses of a vaccine at $40 per dose, that would represent over $4.3 billion in valuation.
Deti said it’s important for people to understand the vaccines are safe, effective and free.
“When people go to get their shots, they may be asked about Medicare or insurance, but that is only so the health care provider giving them the vaccination can seek reimbursement from the federal government for the process of giving the shots,” she said.
CARES Act funding is being used to administer FDA-approved vaccines to uninsured individuals, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. Pro-viders can request reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccine admin-istration by enrolling as a provider participant, checking patient eligibility, submitting patient information, submitting claims and receiving payment via direct deposit.
In December of 2020, the FDA issued the first emergency use authorization for a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals age 16 and older, for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine includes two shots spaced 21 days apart and is given in the muscle of the upper arm.
Quickly following that, the FDA approved the Moderna vaccine for use in individuals age 18 and older. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it is an mRNA vaccine, and it is administered in two shots in the upper arm given 28 days apart. In late February, the FDA approved the first single-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is also given in the upper arm.
Whether COVID-19 vaccine administration will become an effort like the annual flu shot, or if people will have to pay for the vaccine in the future, remains to be seen.
“We don’t know yet what to expect in future years with COVID-19 and the vaccines,” Deti said. “Our current challenge is to get as many adults vaccinated this year as we can. Then, if the vaccines are approved for use in children and youth, that will be the next important effort.”