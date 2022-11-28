Plans for a $260 million transmission line expansion project in eastern Wyoming are continuing, with ongoing discussions between landowners, local officials and consumers in the area.
Construction on the Ready Wyoming project, which received final regulatory approval from the Wyoming Public Service Commission in October, is expected to begin in 2023. The project will be completed in multiple phases through 2025, according to Black Hills Energy.
During and after the building phase, Ready Wyoming is “expected to create a positive economic impact in the greater Cheyenne area and extending throughout state,” according to the company. A University of Wyoming Center for Economic and Business Analysis study projected that Ready Wyoming would support nearly 1,400 jobs during construction, resulting in more than $100 million in total value.
Customers in Black Hills Energy’s Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power electric utility area will be affected by the 260-mile electric transmission expansion project. It includes one new substation, two replacement substations, four expanded substations, three new 230 kilovolt transmission lines and two new 115 kV transmission lines.
The project “supports economic development by aligning with Wyoming’s efforts to attract and retain high load factor customers, such as blockchain and data centers,” according to Black Hills Energy.
Transmission lines will stretch across Converse, Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties in Wyoming, and in Scottsbluff County in Nebraska.
Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power is an investor-owned utility and part of Black Hills Corp. The company filed its application to construct and operate the transmission Feb. 15.
According to Wyoming PSC Chairman Chris Petrie, the defined objectives were “delivering long-term cost savings and stability to customers, increasing control over critical transmission related decisions, ensuring reliable delivery of energy from the generation resources located at the Gillette Energy Complex and increasing options and access to the wholesale energy market.”
Petrie and other regulators spoke at an Oct. 11 agency meeting, where they approved the power company’s plan.
Landowners association
Petrie noted the Eastern Wyoming Landowners Association had filed a petition requesting continued hearings over the summer.
The association is a limited-liability company that filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office on July 19. Its petition for leave, filed Aug. 11, asserted members would be “greatly impacted” by transmission line construction, requesting the scheduled hearings be continued for at least 60 days.
“The association generally complained that the notice its members received was insufficient to allow for participation in the proceedings,” Petrie said. The regulator said that while he believed adequate notice was provided to meet statutory requirements of the project, he also noted that “practices can and will be revised to improve the effectiveness of actual notice to landowners affected by construction of large transmission lines.”
Deputy PSC chairman Mike Robinson said that Cheyenne Light had met the “evidentiary burden” to demonstrate a clear need and benefit to Wyoming ratepayers for the transmission line, and advised the company to continue to work with landowners and local governments on siting issues. Commissioner Mary Throne echoed the sentiment, adding that as construction begins, it will be important to communicate with all stakeholders.
“It’s important to communicate with the local governments, as well,” Throne said. “That is not included in the formal reporting requirements, but I think it would certainly be helpful to addressing public concerns to really stress the communication ... open communication with the local governments,” Throne said. “That will avoid controversy down the road.”
Communicating
Laurie Farkas, senior community affairs program manager Black Hills Energy, said the organizations have been in regular communication since the meeting.
“Cheyenne Light and the Eastern Wyoming Landowners Association are engaging in regular meetings, and exchanging information related to the Ready Wyoming project, and will continue this regular communication throughout the construction of the project,” Farkas said in an email to the Wyoming Business Report.
Overall, the project is expected to deliver long-term transmission cost savings and stability to customers in southeast Wyoming by increasing control over critical transmission-related decisions, and by ensuring reliable delivery of energy from generator resources located at the Gillette Energy Complex, according to the PSC. Replacement of network transmission service currently provided by the Western Area Power Administration, or WAPA, will mean price stability and the potential to avoid higher future forecasted long-term costs charged by WAPA, according to Black Hills Energy. WAPA has countered that its prices have been declining.
“This will enhance the overall resiliency of the electric system, and expand access to power markets and renewable energy sources, providing long-term benefits to our Wyoming customers and communities,” Farkas said.
This project will include construction of 248 miles of the 230 kV transmission lines and 15 miles of 115 kV transmission lines, along with several new, improved substations and distribution facilities. The company estimated the benefits of the overall project will be a transmission savings of approximately $130 million in the first 15 years of operations, with savings continued after that.
“We’re pleased with the Wyoming commission’s unanimous approval of a settlement agreement to proceed with the project, and appreciate the collaboration with the parties in the process,” Linn Evans, CEO of Black Hills Corp., said in a news release. “We look forward to ongoing engagement with landowners and other stakeholders for Ready Wyoming, a vital project that will provide long-term benefits to our Wyoming customers and communities.”