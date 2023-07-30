The revitalization of a blighted urban area is no small feat. As cities such as Denver have discovered, a positive outcome can only be achieved through a joint venture between public and private entities.
While Lower Downtown Denver, or LoDo, as it is affectionately known, has been a success, other cities still struggle to develop these areas.
For Cheyenne, that area is known as the West Edge District, encompassing 30+ square blocks between the downtown core, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks and existing residential neighborhoods. Progress has been made and is continuing to be made toward making Cheyenne’s West Edge a viable multi-use neighborhood.
In 2014, the city of Cheyenne published “A West Edge Visionary Blueprint” to guide the redevelopment of the West Edge District. The blueprint outlined four major components: flood control, brownfields, public spaces and reinvestment.
With the devastating effects of the flood of August 1985 still etched in their minds, the voters of Laramie County had previously approved a specific purpose sales tax initiative in August 2012, and $4.8 million was devoted to the development of stormwater management in the Lower Capital Basin. As a result, the Civic Commons Park in the West Edge was completed in 2019 in what once had been a parking lot.
Located just to the west of the city of Cheyenne Municipal Building, Civic Commons Park serves as both a public gathering place and flood control with outdoor seating areas, a sunken walkway and grassy play area. It is often used for free concerts, such as Edge Fest.
Because the West Edge District originally housed many industrial-type businesses, the potential for environmental contamination exists. To address this issue for those needing assistance with ground cleanup, the city of Cheyenne has established a Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund.
One of the major focuses of public spaces in addition to the Commons is the development of the Pump House Park. The pumphouse is a historic building located southwest of the intersection of West Lincolnway and Ames Avenue.
“One of the concerns we have is identifying who should be the user of the pumphouse and what purpose it should serve,” explained Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins.
Because stormwater flows through the property, the city recently signed an agreement to dredge the wetland portion to ensure the water entering the adjacent Crow Creek is cleaner. This will facilitate the development of the actual park.
Reed Avenue Rail Corridor
An important component of the revitalization of the West Edge is the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor. A portion of the BNSF line runs parallel to Reed Avenue, with many historic empty or underutilized structures adjacent to the tracks. The city recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BNSF to transform the right of way into usable space.
At its June 23 meeting, the Cheyenne City Council voted to enter into an agreement with DHM Design Corporation for the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor. DHM specializes in landscape architecture and urban design using an ecological focus.
“Our vision is for the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor to be a major entertainment area for the city with outdoor seating areas and walkways,” Collins said.
“An important step for the development of the West Edge was a recent zoning change from light industrial to that of an Overlay District,” said Collins. “This allows for the creation of expanded use to include businesses alongside a viable entertainment sector and housing. The long-term benefit will be job creation for Cheyenne.”
Private sector commitment
While the public sector has a significant role in this project, so also does the private sector by committing to the development of businesses and housing, whether it be new construction or renovation of existing historic buildings.
As the managing director for the West Edge Collective, a marketing firm with a vision of assisting companies in revitalizing the area, Chad Willett has been involved in the development of the West Edge for almost a decade. He said reinvestment in the area has been steady over the past several years.
Willett has purchased several properties, including the Railspur on 16th Street in 2017. West Edge Collective used the building for its corporate offices until it was awarded a full retail liquor license in 2022.
“We then opened a full-service establishment with an extensive coffee and alcohol bar menu,” Willett explained. Los Conejos, with its iconic Jackalope logo, provides a selection of appetizers and entrees from its food truck parked next to Railspur.
Railspur isn’t alone in the West Edge. The renovation of the Dinneen Building from a car dealership to space for a restaurant, pizzeria and offices is considered one of the successes of the West Edge rebirth. Additionally, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Black Tooth Brewing Company in the old Pioneer Printing site, offices for Goodwill Industries and the marketing and event firm Warehouse 21 have served to spur others to take a chance on this upcoming area. Now in the construction phase, the long-awaited Children’s Museum of Cheyenne also will draw visitors to the district.
Building revitalized for brewery
One of the newest businesses to open in the West Edge is Westby Edge Brewing Company next to the BNSF tracks. Misha and Darin Westby have a history of commitment to Cheyenne. Darin has been a longtime volunteer for Frontier Days, and was looking for a project where he could demonstrate his dedication to the revitalization of the downtown area.
The Westbys acquired what had previously been used by Taco John’s to build and maintain their food trucks. After being abandoned for many years, the structure was in serious disrepair, with a substantial tilt. There was the question of whether it could be made safe and sound or if it should just be torn down.
Co-owner Brennan Westby explained, “My dad has a background in engineering and put his knowledge to work. Over a period of months, workers slowly pulled the building into a safe position, and we were able to begin renovating the interior.”
Westby Edge Brewing Co. is in the process of installing turf donated to its by the University of Wyoming in their outdoor seating area. Mayor Collins noted this creates a model for the type of seamless transition the city envisions between the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor and private businesses.
Though the process of revitalization is often long and arduous, it is possible to “create a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”
“Just take a walk along the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor or drive through the West Edge and note the historic block and brick buildings that once were the backbone of Cheyenne,” Mayor Collins added. “Imagine a thriving and vibrant entertainment section for Cheyenne. Through the joint efforts of the public and private sectors, we will be able to realize our vision.”
