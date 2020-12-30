The smallest state by population will soon be getting a retail presence from one of the largest outdoor retailers in the nation. By next summer, REI Co-op will open a 15,000-square-foot store in a former grocery store in Jackson.
For the uninitiated, REI is an outdoor gear store that largely has a presence in cities near abundant outdoor recreation like Salt Lake City, Denver, Seattle, et al. Despite the company bringing in net sales of $3.1 billion in 2019, many Wyomingites have probably never walked into an REI store.
But the company has 19 million lifetime members (a one-time $20 charge to join), 13,000 employees, and 165 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website. Wyoming will make it an even 40.
The gear giant has never had much presence in Wyoming beyond hosting guided multi-day hiking, kayaking and family trips in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks for the past decade. Even so, it has managed to convert about one in 13 people in the state into lifetime members.
“Jackson is an incredible outdoor community offering year-round activities from world-class skiing and snowboarding in the winter to expansive hiking, biking and camping in the summer,” said Janet Hopkins, REI regional director for the Mountain District in a release. “Jackson is the ideal place to serve our more than 41,000 lifetime members in Wyoming and the millions of people who adventure in the region every year.”
That’s more than 4 million visitors annually, if Yellowstone visitation numbers are any indication.
The new store will feature a bike shop, a ski and snowboard shop and local experiences like those it has already hosted for the past 10 years. These will include workshops and classes that get people outdoors in the area.
The store will occupy the space formerly taken by Lucky’s Market in Powderhorn Mall.
Local brands
At least three Jackson area brands have established partnerships with REI already, but that may increase when the company comes to town.
“As a cooperative, REI is deeply committed to working with local partners in the communities it serves, and we look forward to engaging our partners in Jackson as we get closer to opening,” said Caitlin Goettler, a public affairs associate for REI in an email to the Business Report.
But so far, the brands already in REI haven’t heard anything about what might change.
“We haven’t spoken to anyone at REI directly about the new store and any local brand plans or details for what they’re rolling out,” said Bubba Albrecht, founder of outdoor clothing brand Give’r. His company landed in REI a couple years ago, but only has one product in the company’s lineup to date.
“While there are many unknowns to us, we’d be most stoked to participate as a local brand with the new setup,” Albrecht said. “I’ve yet to see their team execute something that isn’t well thought out and intentional, and we continue to enjoy working together with them in living out the values of our customers and the greater community of outdoor enthusiasts.”
Kelli Jones is the founder of NoSo Patches, a company solely focused on creating stick-on patches that repair nylon and other outdoor fabrics quickly and stylishly. Since landing in REI, the company has become her largest wholesale client, accounting for between 10 and 11% of her overall business.
“We haven’t heard anything from REI in regards to doing more for the local brands with their new store in Jackson, but it’s on our list of items to discuss as they determine their 2021 Noso Patch selects,” Jones said. “We’d really like REI to try out some of our new artsy patches, as our products are top shelf, and the Jackson store can be the perfect test market.”
These new products, she said, “add a little bling” to gear with “colorful Sasquatch and bison patches” that increase the gear’s longevity. And that translates well to REI’s offerings.
“I’d love to see REI focus on Jackson Hole local brands that create sustainable products,” she said. “If they had a fun ‘locals-only wall,’ that would be really cool. They’re moving to a small town, so they’ve got to do something.”
Jones said she’d also like to see the company incorporate her patches into repair workshops that help also reduce textile waste. Ideally, she said, she’d even be there to present.
“We are so excited and can’t wait for REI to land in Jackson,” she said. “I plan to visit in the mornings at the 8:45 huddles and bring Persephone pastries and our donut patches for all the green vests. It’s going to be so fun! I think REI will totally understand Noso after they get here and see how Jackson rocks Noso all over town.”
While the addition of the store may be good for local companies like these, it represents a double-edged sword for some, including Jones.
REI retail rabble?
While Jones fully expects to integrate more with REI and has an overall positive spin on their arrival to town, she also worries slightly for some of the local gear shops she loves – and sells through.
“I think it’s important for REI to blend in and not dominate the community retail landscape, as we have some really amazing small specialty stores in the Tetons that are the epitome of specialty retail,” Jones said. “And NoSo Patches is in almost all of them.”
She added that longtime local retailers like Skinny Skis and Teton Mountaineering have the “super power” of knowing every nook and cranny in the Tetons and having a legacy of knowing and supporting the community. But she also pointed out that many thinking from a scarcity mindset, rather than abundance, imagine the retail giant putting their favorite local shops like these out of business.
“People have been talking about it,” Jones said. “But I think we’re going to be OK.”
One Reddit thread devoted to the topic has arguments leaning both ways – for and against REI arriving in Jackson. Some fear that the arrival of REI will spawn a rabble of supporters that flee from established local stores. This could be especially true of the tourism crowd due to name recognition.
“As far as big box type stores go, REI is pretty great,” said one Reddit user. “Still, I worry about the effect of the little stores like Teton Mountaineering that have been establishments in town for so long.”
Others on the thread chimed in that they would use REI as an alternative if their local store of choice didn’t carry what they need. Another pointed out that in Conway, New Hampshire (population 10,266, compared to Jackson’s 10,429), REI opened a “massive” store, but the town still has a “super healthy community” of local shops catering to a similar crowd.
“I really hope it happens that way here,” another user said. “It would be such a shame to lose Teton Mountaineering and Skinny Skis.”
As far as Jones of NoSo goes, she thinks everything will work out for the community and its old-guard retail.
“I feel with our tourism industry in Jackson, REI will add value to our community,” she said. “They’ve always been a great partner of ours, and I’m totally confident REI can carve out a niche and serve people here in their own way.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The author in April 2019 began running digital marketing campaigns for Give’r. But he began covering the startup journey of Give’r in 2016 for Wyoming Business Report and works hard to ensure journalistic impartiality in his continued press coverage.