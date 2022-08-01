Two Wyoming hospitals have discontinued offering obstetric care as of this summer. Both said upheaval in the medical industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic have made offering the service to their communities unfeasible.
The hospitals in Rawlins and Kemmerer demonstrate the fragility of rural health services, and have joined Riverton in no longer offering delivery services for expectant mothers.
South Lincoln Medical Center CEO David Ryerse said the decision was ultimately made by the South Lincoln Hospital District Board of Trustees, which made the call due to chronic staffing shortages.
“The 24-hour-a-day on-call operating room services involving our surgical teams was discontinued due to the inability of the organization to continually meet the 24-hour staffing needs of the operating room,” Ryerse said. “Ultimately, the medical staff of (the South Lincoln Hospital District) determined that without the required staffing to provide the needed 24-hour surgical services, it was impossible to safely deliver scheduled or elective obstetrical patients who might need a cesarean section.”
In the U.S., approximately one out of three babies are delivered via Caesarean-section. Though obstetric services were discontinued as of June 1, the operating room in Kemmerer is not completely closed and will still function normally during business hours.
Ryerse said the hospital in Kemmerer, a town of roughly 2,700, had been averaging 20-25 deliveries annually, though many expectant parents were already seeking care elsewhere.
“Approximately 70% of local expecting moms have chosen to deliver at health care facilities other than SLHD in surrounding locations, including Utah,” Ryerse said. When the board made the decision to end obstetric care in Kemmerer, it affected five families, three of which had their babies before the June 1 cutoff, he said. The next closest hospital that could provide a delivery for Kemmerer moms is approximately a 45-minute drive away, in Evanston.
Ryerse emphasized staffing shortages are common in rural health care in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“Hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics nationwide are experiencing ongoing staffing concerns with having adequate providers, registered nurses, (certified nursing assistants), lab techs, pharmacists and other critical health care positions,” he said. “We are also facing housing shortages, budgetary concerns for local providers and traveling nurses.”
Rawlins
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Marketing, Communications and Foundation Director Stephanie Hinkle described a completely different scenario at the Rawlins hospital, though the end result was the same.
“Despite COVID and a number of facility/infrastructure issues within our aging hospital that have continued to require constant repairs, we had been able to maintain strong finances and even experienced some growth,” she said. “We also built a new family practice clinic in Saratoga that opened June 3, 2021, and paid for the build entirely from cash reserves. I’d also like to point out that our hospital has zero debt, and we receive virtually no funding from Carbon County, despite being a 'county-owned hospital.'”
Hinkle said labor and delivery services often represent a net loss for hospitals because of staffing and insurance requirements.
“In late 2020, after losing our primary (obstetrician/gynecologist), we were able to recruit and hire a phenomenal doctor, and we put these services at the top of our strategic business plan for growth and enhancement. However, despite a number of targeted marketing campaigns, community education and engagement, and having a provider that women loved, we were still unable to perform at a level that could compete with the rising expenses.”
Those expenses, Hinkle said, were dominated by one factor.
“The single largest factor in this decline was the historical cost of traveling nurses. We were spending $100,000 per week for traveling nurses, five of which were in labor and delivery,” Hinkle said, adding that MHCC’s cash reserves went from $6 million to $3 million in a matter of months. MHCC supports a community almost three times as large as Kemmerer, but still, there wasn’t enough business to keep the maternity ward open.
Prior to this decision, Hinkle said annual births at MHCC ranged from 57 to 89 annually over the past three years. Similar to the hospital in Kemmerer, administrators estimated the majority of business was going to larger nearby facilities, such as Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, which facilitated 420 births last year.
“At the time of closure, we only had 32% of the market share,” said Hinkle.
Rawlins is an hour-and-a-half drive from both Laramie and Rock Springs, the next closest hospitals where expectant Rawlins moms can deliver. Those travel routes face frequent high winds and some snowstorms.
Concerns about cutbacks in small-town hospitals are a significant concern to those who rely on such health care.
Medicaid
Better Wyoming Executive Director Nate Martin said rural hospitals are denied significant financial help because of the refusal of the governor and Legislature to expand Medicaid.
“There’s not a silver bullet,” he said. “Issues of health care are multifaceted, but when our Legislature continues to refuse to expand Medicaid, they’re turning away hundreds of millions of dollars that could shore up small hospitals.”
Wyoming is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid to cover low-income adults who do not have young children and who themselves are not old enough to qualify for Medicaid. Healthy Wyoming estimates adopting the program would provide affordable medical care to 25,000 Wyomingites and bring in $54 million federal money annually for hospitals throughout the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health estimates expanding Medicaid would result in an overall net savings of $34 million in the state’s general funds. Adoption of the program, which was first introduced with the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, has been met with residual skepticism.
“I think the nonacceptance of it, at this point, is ideological,” Martin said. “People see it as some kind of stance against the federal government, but frankly, I think that’s hilarious. Federal funds are our largest source of income outside of oil and gas.”
The Wyoming Hospital Association estimates that statewide, hospitals are absorbing as much as $4.3 million annually in uncompensated care. Under Medicaid expansion, it’s very likely federal funds could cover as much as 90% of that amount.