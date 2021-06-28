The secret of small-town charm is starting to leak out, and the evidence for this is pronounced in real estate transactions across Wyoming. Small, sleepy towns that historically have a lot of property on the market are now finding their listings dwindling as buyers come from more populated areas.
Take Kemmerer, which usually has a population just under 3,000, and a long history of boom-and-bust cycles dictated by fluctuations in the energy industry, for example. Realtor Heidi Despain of Quality Realty said historically the community has generally always had a variety of properties on the market, but things have changed drastically in the past year.
“There’s usually ‘for sale’ signs everywhere, all the time,” she said, indicating that, typically, there were between 45 and 50 listings on the local MLS, which includes residential and recreational properties, as well as land with no improvements.
“As of right now, in Kemmerer and Diamondville, we have 15 listings. That also includes one cabin and one piece of raw ground. Thirteen of those are houses, and five of them are under contract.”
This market change represents an abrupt reversal that occurred in less than a year.
In 2019, coal operator Westmoreland declared bankruptcy and proposed to cut retiree benefits. Around that same time, PacifiCorp, which runs the nearby coal-fired power plant, announced it was going to shut down one of its coal-fired units, effectively reducing its demand for coal by 40%. Many speculated the community would become a ghost town, as these energy-generating businesses were the lifeblood of the town's economy.
Lately, a flush of new residents has hit the town, thanks to the increased availability of remote work opportunities. With web-based jobs, people can choose to live anywhere they can set up WiFi, and small towns around the state have recently welcomed an influx of homeowners transplanted from other states.
According to Bloomberg reports, Riverton saw the biggest population increase at a rate of 2.9%. Evanston gained 1.3%, and Sheridan, 1.1%.
“I think what happened had a lot to do with COVID last year,” Despain said. “People in these bigger cities have felt like they were under attack. Cities are becoming more liberal, and, in the West, that’s typically not the way it is.”
Despain said there’s no question political motives are bringing in a new crowd of Wyoming homeowners.
“We are like a safe place for them,” she explained, adding that market conditions have also set up a favorable financial situation for those who have money to invest in real estate.
“They’re moving here mostly from California, Washington and Oregon and working remotely and living here or retiring. They are able to sell their house there and make money hand over fist and buy the same thing here for $400,000 cheaper. Also, property taxes are lower here, so it makes sense to them to buy a summer house here and a winter house somewhere else.”
Despain said some places in Wyoming, like Evanston and Rock Springs, have seen a jump in real estate prices because of the influx of new buyers. In Kemmerer, they have remained relatively stable. Whether prices have stayed the same or ticked upward, Realtors across the state are reporting high workloads.
Shannon Kelley grew up in Kemmerer before settling in Gilroy, California. She said the pandemic brought her to a new appreciation of small-town life.
“Everything was more chaotic with COVID in California,” she said. “There was more of a panic and hysteria compared to somewhere more rural, like Wyoming.”
Kelley had already recognized the public school system there was nothing like what she had experienced in Wyoming public schools. Years ago, she was shocked to learn there were 40 students in her daughter's second grade class and eventually moved her to a private school. When all the schools in that state went online to contain viral spread, her family struggled to share their bandwidth to accommodate two working parents and multiple bouts of virtual school for their children.
“It was utter chaos all around,” she said. “We decided to go visit our family, and everyone had some room to spread out and have classes there. After spending about six weeks, I don’t want to go back.”
While many public schools in California have not yet announced when they will reopen for in-person learning, Kelley’s children attended in-person school in Wyoming this past year, a situation that was much better for her whole family.
“We really like it here,” she said. “California is such a different place than Wyoming as far as friendly people and being accepted and feeling like you’re part of something. As far as activities, kids can do more because things are less competitive. We aren’t dealing with traffic congestion, and I have more opportunity to work. Before, it was hard to find the time to put in because I had to drive my kids half an hour one way to go to any activity.”
Kelley is still unsure of where her family will ultimately end up, but she knows that if she’s looking to buy her own house, she’s going to have to act fast.
“When something pops up, it goes really quickly,” she said, summarizing her understanding of her hometown real estate market.
Despain said despite the influx of homebuyers, the town’s population is unlikely to change in the long term, as many of the people moving in are planning on seasonal residence.
“We’re not increasing in population. We’re just filling existing homes,” she said, adding that there's not a lot of new construction happening, since prices are still prohibitive. This means investors are targeting their resources into improving existing homes.
“It’s a wonderful boost to our town and our people,” Despain said. “We have new folks and investors coming in. We have new rentals that had just been sitting there. The buyers are updating homes and taking care of problems and bringing things back to where they were."
Despain was quick to recognize that whether the new residents stick around or get driven away by harsh winters or some other tough nuance of Wyoming life, there's no doubt the investments they're making now will serve the community in the long term.
"The little houses are getting a facelift," she said. "Even when the buyers dry up, they have stabilized the market so the properties are marketable."