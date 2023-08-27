Like most small businesses, Sips Coffee Co. started with a personal need.
Kaylynn and AJ Henson were living in Glenrock and longed for a place to purchase a tasty caffeinated beverage that didn’t involve having to drive more than 20 miles to Douglas or Casper. As a result, they began to discuss the logistics of creating a place of their own in their small town.
A brick-and-mortar coffee shop was a bit more of a financial commitment than they felt ready to make, so they looked at creating a small coffee hut where locals could simply drive up and order coffee.
What began as an idea became a reality when in the fall of 2020, a coffee shop in Casper closed and put all of its equipment up for sale. Glenrock-based A+ Builders designed and built the Sips Coffee Co. coffee hut, and the Hensons’ dream became a reality in January 2021. Sips’ Glenrock location is at 212 W. Birch St., and it offers drive-thru or walk-up coffee and mobile ordering.
Kaylynn Henson admits there were some bumps along the way as she and her husband learned the ins and outs of becoming business owners, but they took it all in stride. At customers’ request, Henson ensured that Sips had a creative menu full of unique flavors and drinks and kept classic beverages readily available.
Quality and creativity combine in all their drinks, and they grind their beans daily and have espresso shots that are freshly ground and pulled for each drink order to ensure that every customer leaves with a smile. Henson believes quality customer service is as essential as creating high-quality, delicious coffee drinks.
“Great customer service is what makes our customers choose us over the competition,” Henson said. “I can’t emphasize the importance of a positive and professional attitude enough with my baristas.”
Part of the Hensons’ goal to be a part of their local community was hiring local high schoolers to be a part of their staff. They understand that it can be challenging for students to find a workplace that supports their school and athletic commitments. Henson admits that juggling the schedules can be challenging, but offering year-round work to dedicated and committed locals is worth it. Sips also holds an annual “Sips and Backpacks” fundraiser, where they fill up backpacks with school supplies for local students that are in need.
With the booming success of Sips Coffee Co. in Glenrock, the Hensons set their sites on expanding.
They picked nearby Douglas as the location for their next Sips Coffee Co. and found the perfect spot at 426 S. Riverbend Drive. While they felt more prepared for this opening than they had been at their original launch in Glenrock, there were still some surprises in store for the Hensons.
“I thought I was prepared, but I wasn’t. Douglas ended up regularly having double the customers of Glenrock,” Henson said. She quickly learned she needed to order twice the inventory and was able to hire extra help to meet the needs of the bustling Douglas location.
Thankfully, Sips customers were more than happy to wait a bit longer for their drinks or change their order based on their barista’s recommendations and the available supplies. After being open for a year, the Douglas location is now a well-oiled machine.
Henson has found it interesting to see how tastes differ from location to location, and commented that the Pumpkin Patch Chi is the most popular drink in Glenrock. Red Bull Blasts have been a steady winner in both cities and are another example of Sips listening to their customers to create a menu that has exactly what they need.
Henson’s children are often seen helping out at Sips or making inventory runs with their mom. Thanks to them, a large portion of the Sips Coffee Co. menu is caffeine-free or can be made caffeine-free. Even the Red Bull Blasts can be made with Sprite so the kids can get a drink like their parents. The most popular kids’ drinks on the menu are the Unicorn and Shark Frappes, which are caffeine-free and appeal to younger Sips fans.
The loyalty of Sips Coffee Co.’s customers was never more evident than in May, when AJ Henson unexpectedly died in a car accident. The Central Wyoming community rallied around Kaylynn and her two small children. The support came in various ways, but most notably, the community made sure to add a few extra stops at their local Sips Coffee Co. into their weekly schedule. They knew full well the impact AJ’s death would have on this beloved local small business and the family that owned it, and the community wanted to ensure that Sips’ success wouldn’t end because of this tragedy.
The upcoming opening of Sips’ third location in Mills is a perfect example of this small business’s ongoing growth. Henson plans to open the Mills location of Sips Coffee Co. at the beginning of September at 801 Sixth St. Kaylynn Henson hopes it’s as busy as the Douglas location, and she is looking forward to seeing what Sips Coffee Co. drinks become the favorite of her Mills customers.
When looking into the future, Henson wants to continue to meet the needs of her customers and become one of the best parts of their day. They’ve added breakfast food and snacks to the menu, and she’s always searching for new flavor combinations to add to their seasonal menus. She sources her supplies locally whenever possible, and always looks for new ways to include the people around her in everything Sips does.
Henson is proud that in only three short years, Sips has become ingrained in the community of central Wyoming.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters