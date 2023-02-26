Plenty-current facility

This photo provided by Plenty Inc. shows the existing advanced vertical farming research facility located at 1460 Commerce Dr. in Laramie. 

 Plenty/courtesy

From a vertical farm in Laramie to a meat processing plant in Cody, the State Loan and Investment Board funded multiple Wyoming projects in early February.

On Feb. 2, the Wyoming Business Council presented six grant and loan requests to SLIB, and Wyoming’s top five elected officials approved all of the projects. The largest was a $20 million grant to the city of Laramie for Project Jupiter, a 60,000-square-foot research and development facility owned by Plenty Inc. The facility will be built on 16.35 acres in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.

