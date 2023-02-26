From a vertical farm in Laramie to a meat processing plant in Cody, the State Loan and Investment Board funded multiple Wyoming projects in early February.
On Feb. 2, the Wyoming Business Council presented six grant and loan requests to SLIB, and Wyoming’s top five elected officials approved all of the projects. The largest was a $20 million grant to the city of Laramie for Project Jupiter, a 60,000-square-foot research and development facility owned by Plenty Inc. The facility will be built on 16.35 acres in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
Other projects that were fully funded included a community center and town hall request from the town of Bar Nunn for $500,000; a $750,000 request from the Meeteetse Joint Powers Board for a Recreation District Community Center; a $1.5 million request from the town of Lyman for an elevated assisted-living facility; 90% of a request from the town of Glenrock for a total of $1,370,733 for an 8,400-square-foot facility and machinery equipment for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing; and a $1 million grant and $926,288 loan to the city of Cody to fund the Wyoming Legacy Meats processing expansion.
“The important thing about the (Wyoming Legacy Meats) project is that it is right down the line of what we have been trying to do in Cody for a long time,” James Klessens, CEO and president at Forward Cody, said. “Tying in with ag in the area, being able to sell people in the tourism sector a product that we produce ourselves, we are really pleased to present this to you.”
Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell told the board that each project had potential to build resilience into Wyoming communities. But he continued that several “did not fit the focus” of the Business Council and came to the SLIB board with less than full funding recommendations.
“There is no such thing as a bad project, and these are (projects) the communities feel strongly about to build resiliency,” Dorrell told the board. “But I think what you will also find is that a number of these projects don’t fit the focus of the Business Council.”
Gov. Mark Gordon said there was a time when the Business Council was known for funding “fluff” projects, or creating business parks with “no one in them.” That’s not the case anymore, he said.
The grant program was revamped in 2021, and is designed to provide funding assistance for community infrastructure to facilitate the startup, retention, expansion or location of a specific committed business. A new grant and loan program application became effective in late 2021 to “better align with the state’s economic development strategy, recently adopted program rules and newly established evaluation criteria,” according to the Business Council.
“We have been taking direction from the elected officials of the state and the Legislature to find the great jobs, and help understand what the barriers are to economic growth and resiliency and get those taken care of and really work hard to build that local capacity,” Dorrell said. “With that focus, some projects don’t always fit.”
SLIB considered six applications on Feb. 2 totaling $28.5 million in requests, according to Noelle Reed, grants portfolio manager for the WBC. The Business Council board recommended funding $25.3 million from the state’s BRC account, which had approximately $59 million remaining before the meeting in February.
In the past three years, SLIB has denied $21 million in project requests.
“After 2020, we started to take a hard look,” Dorrell said. “We realized that the work that we had to do, and the challenge that was in front of us, and the funding and services we could provide, didn’t always match up with our investments we made in the past.”
The Business Council is now focused on the return on investment when it comes to state dollars, he continued. Each request presented in February came with a projected return on investment by Business Council staff: The vertical farm in Laramie is expected to create a 8.4% annualized return on investment over five years, according to Reed.
Voting not to fund project requests is always a challenge, Dorrell said.
“They are not necessarily bad projects. They just don’t fit the funding focus that we have,” Dorrell said. “We became really, really focused on ensuring that money that we put into communities would build capacity and develop that future growth, but also was focused on jobs. As our budgets go up and down, or mostly down, we want to make sure that we are getting the most for those dollars.”