Telling people what they don’t offer has proven to be a successful business plan for the owners of the Snowy Range Ski Area.
High ticket prices, long lift lines, interminable walks to distant parking spots, overwhelming crowds and a snail-paced drive home on Interstate 70 aren’t part of the deal, say owners Aaron and Becky Maddox.
Instead, they say their ski area, located about five miles west of Centennial, is the right size and location for an easy day of skiing without the hassles often found at larger ski resorts.
“What we’ve found as our niche is price, convenience and letting people know we exist,” Aaron Maddox said.
They don’t consider the larger ski areas in the region their competition because they offer a completely different experience.
“We’re not advertising anything other than just an easy, cheap, fun experience,” he said.
With COVID-19 impacting the entire ski industry this season, the Maddoxes say Snowy Range Ski Area’s size and location help keep their guests as safe as possible.
“We’re different from other resorts in that we’re just a day trip,” Aaron Maddox said. “You can use your car, come out skiing and go back. You never really have to go into the lodge except for the bathroom. You’re not staying in a condo, you didn’t fly in on an airplane, and you don't have to eat at a restaurant three meals a day. We feel like we’re keeping our guests pretty safe by merit of just our premise.”
They’ve adopted several safety protocols, such as limiting the number of skiers per day, moving all ticket reservations and ski rental transactions online, capping the number of people allowed in the lodge at one time, and following the Wyoming restaurant guidelines in the lodge’s restaurant. They are also limiting the number of students in their ski lessons.
“There’s no inside time – it’s all outside, it’s all masked,” Aaron Maddox said. “Instructors are keeping everyone at great distances from each other. We used to do much, much larger lessons, so we’ve pulled that back quite a bit.”
As they face COVID, Aaron Maddox pointed out that the success of each ski season can vary widely, depending on uncontrollable outside factors, such as a wildfire destroying their equipment, a year with little snow or a global pandemic.
“Really, COVID and a bad snow year have a lot in common,” he said.
Navigating their way through the pandemic is just one more thing the couple has had to figure out as they go. Though both were lifelong skiers, they had no experience or background in running a ski area when they purchased the business 10 years ago.
Aaron, who grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and has a Master’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming, worked as a controller at a bank in Walden, Colorado. Becky grew up in Laramie and taught elementary school in Walden. When they learned the Snowy Range Ski Area was for sale, they approached a couple of family members and a few close friends about investing in the property with them.
The business was bank-owned when they bought it, but it was still a viable operation when the Maddoxes purchased it, Aaron said. The previous owners had faced a couple difficulties, including a major fire in the lodge. Skier numbers had started falling, but through hard work, the Maddoxes have seen their numbers grow. Aaron Maddox said when the bank owned it, they reported just under 30,000 skier days, and last year, Snowy Range Ski Area had about 70,000 skier days.
“It's grown quite a bit, which is of note because overall the industry is declining or flat, mostly,” Aaron Maddox said.
At first they both kept their day jobs in addition to owning the business, and family members helped them run the ski area. But soon enough, the pair were devoting 100 hours per week to the ski area in the midst of raising their two children.
“We still maintain that it’s not rocket science,” Aaron Maddox said. “It’s like managing a small shopping mall – it's a lot of little businesses that have to work together. None of them are individually complicated – we’re not curing cancer or anything. It just took a long time to learn the intricacies of that and what worked and what didn’t.”
One thing they learned early on was to market themselves to people who wanted a place to learn to ski. They fostered relationships with families from Nebraska and Colorado’s Front Range who were looking for the easy, stress-free skiing weekend Snowy Range Ski Area provides.
“We dove into that market with the idea that we’re a great place to learn how to ski with your small family – not necessarily that we think we will hold onto you forever and ever, but while you have small children, we are an easy mountain to navigate,” Becky Maddox said. “We’ve really worked hard to be able to do that for families.”
They connect with customers through radio and social media, as well as through developing relationships with ski shops on the Front Range.
The couple credits their success to hard work and good luck and remembering who their guests are.
“Fundamentally, we remember who we are and what we serve, and sometimes that takes us far afield from the rest of the ski industry," Aaron Maddox said.