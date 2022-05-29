The health of Wyoming’s soil is questionable at many locations around the state. Stewardship of this resource may require research and resources to ensure coming generations inherit a healthy landscape.
Measurable parameters regarding the present status of Wyoming’s topsoil are still in their infancy. A generalized glance at the varied landscapes around the state show indicators that cause experts to worry.
“You can see signs of accelerated degeneration when you drive by a ranch,” said National Resource Conservation Service State Soil Scientist Jeff Goats. Those signs, he said, include things like lots of bare ground between plants and shrubs, gullies cutting through a piece of land, consistently muddy tailwaters, and arroyos stamped with cattle tracks.
“One really obvious thing that tells us as conservationists that erosion may be an issue is when we look out at the sky on a spring day and the sky is brown, you know that basically the soil is being removed from the surface and put into the air,” Goats said.
“Right now, the only trend I have seen is degradation,” said Goats. “It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s the economic reality of what it costs to do things that can help.”
Signs of accelerated erosion can be controlled by implementing the four principles of soil health, which are to maximize soil coverage, maximize biodiversity, maximize continuous living roots and minimize disturbance.
These practices have been shown to produce higher yields and increase soil efficiency in terms of overall crop vitality and water retention, which enable reduced use of fertilizers and perhaps less physical work. However, these steps take time to work, and since small-scale producers are already working on a razor-thin margin, the upfront investment could be impractical.
“We can only get so many producers, ranchers and farmers to adopt the principles of soil health,” Goats said. “That’s the challenge we have at this point. Agriculture is a trillion-dollar industry, and 90% of all money in ag is not with farmers and ranchers. It’s with people who sell things to farmers (and) ranchers — those big green tractors and companies that sell fertilizer and seeds and things like that. We are competing against a very powerful marketing system. Their marketing system is billions. Ours is virtually nothing compared to that.”
Efforts underway
There are efforts underway to help Wyoming landowners understand the specifics of soil health in their area and adopt management practices that will enable longevity of their land.
“There is so much research going on right now at the university delving into soil health around the state of Wyoming and trying to address it,” said Liana Boggs Lynch, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wyoming's Department of Ecosystem Science and Management Office, in an email. “One of the biggest things we’re working on right now is creating the Wyoming Collaborative for Healthy Soils.”
This program, she said, will connect landowners with resources, including subsidies, to enable them to implement healthy soil management practices. This effort is still in its formative stage, and its development will hinge heavily on input from landowners.
“We know there is a great need for farmers and ranchers to have programs and support to implement better practices,” Boggs Lynch said. “Most of them agree with the better practices, but their first question is how much it’s going to cost them. Having that money to throw in up front is very challenging for almost all farmers and ranchers to do.”
There are some conservation innovation grants available via the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Part of what we might be doing with Wyoming Collaborative for Healthy Soils is help connect ranchers to things that already exist,” Boggs Lynch said, adding that future goals of the WCHS include securing grants for additional funds and advocating for legislation.
“We have worked with so many producers that are excited about this potential and trying new things to implement better management and being the best stewards for their land. Producers themselves are very excited,” Boggs Lynch said. “We want to support them in the best way we can and get as many involved in the early stages of this so they feel they have ownership of it.”
“What I have found is the early adopters are the ones selling soil health movement,” agreed Goats. “They sell it to themselves better than a government agency person like myself can. I go out and talk about the science, but when they go to each other and say they save fuel, fertilizer, etcetera, and talk about the economics of what they’re doing, that’s the most powerful part of the whole equation.”
Federal grazing
In addition to privately owned ag operations, there is room for improvement at the government level.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management manages more than 28,000 square miles of land in Wyoming, most of which is leased to ranchers for grazing. Optimal stewardship of federally owned land in the state is a key part of boosting topsoil health.
“Rangeland is our biggest proportion of agriculture in Wyoming,” Boggs Lynch said. “For that, better management practices would include either reduced stocking rates or more movement. When you have thousands of pounds of animals on soil, there’s a lot of compaction happening, and that can hurt soil health.”
“The biggest barrier to improving soil health on public range land is the ability to segregate and rotate animals through the area they are in, versus letting them scatter through the ground,” Goats said. “You have to divide land into small pastures and develop water. That’s the solution to managing grazing in the West.”
An alternative to increased sectioning of land is to move herds more frequently.
Another ongoing issue is that water management on the arid high plains is a delicate balance. Add a drought period to the equation, and the focus shifts away from best practices toward survival, which beats up the land even more.
“I have walked millions of acres and seen all signs of accelerated erosion and fewer signs of recovery,” Goats said. “If I told people everything is OK, that wouldn’t be honest. Let’s start putting a recovery together and not manage a decline.”