Drought is obvious in the summer – high temperatures and a lack of spring runoff create dry conditions for Wyoming’s agricultural producers. But drought can also last into the winter.
In a winter drought, ranchers who were unable to put up enough late-summer hay often struggle to feed their animals during the most frigid months. Winds whip across dry, snowless prairie, and producers have to buy feed for their livestock instead of using their own supply. An increased demand means hay prices rise, and drivers work long hours delivering heavy loads across the state’s most rural areas.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone – for the growers, for people who buy hay, for ranchers,” said Justin Wiker, owner and operator of JW Hay LLC in Powell. “For me, it really started over the summer. It was so hot and dry. We were so short on production, it is unbelievable. It was so hot that no matter how much water they put down, it just wasn’t enough.”
In late December, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a second executive order allowing for hay transport outside of regular operating hours, and allowing drivers to carry larger loads to address the need for winter feed. After signing the first executive order in September, the governor’s office said that through conversations with stakeholders, the governor determined “that without the order … livestock producers would have inadequate access to feed,” Michael Pearlman, director of communications for the governor’s office, said. The first order expired Nov. 30. The second is effective until Feb. 28.
When the first order was signed, Derek Grant, public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, explained that in the summertime, even in drought conditions, there is generally forage growing in Wyoming pastures for animals to eat. Those resources are quickly depleted, though, and producers have to adapt. That means many purchase feed for the winter in especially bad years, and some even sell off portions of their herd.
According to a Dec. 30 U.S. Drought Monitor map, much of Wyoming is still in a severe drought. Portions of Wyoming, including the southeast corner and much of Park County, was classified as in an extreme drought. Andrea Bryce, a program specialist in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Casper office, said that in 2021, federal assistance programs recognized the challenge, changing to include feed transportation costs incurred due to drought conditions.
“Livestock water hauling has always been around, but the difference this year – I don’t know if it is because we are in a deeper drought than ever before, or that we are always trying to find ways to meet producers’ needs, but we will cover feed transportation costs because farming and agriculture is so key to a successful country,” Bryce said.
In 2021, the USDA updated its Emergency Assistance for Livestock policy to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing in places where the drought is classified as severe for eight consecutive weeks, or is extreme or greater. In addition to crippling drought, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a negative effect on Wyoming’s producers, Bryce said.
“That really hurt the market, and there was a breakdown in the food chain, followed by the drought,” she said, adding that in 2021, her office put out almost $55 million in assistance.
“Our programs are not a ‘get rich’ program. They really do just keep people afloat, and if we are putting out that kind of money, you know there is some need there,” she said.
Snowfall did increase in the Medicine Bow National Forest in late December, Jim Fahey, NRCS hydrologist in Casper, said, but only after the drought “tightened its grip, especially in the early spring and summer of 2021.”
But unless March and April bring wet snowfall, followed by springtime rain, the drought could continue this year.
“Our snowpack is a little bit better than it was last year at this time, and soil moisture levels were better coming into the water year starting Oct. 1,” he said. “The thing is, with most of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide, it is kind of a wait and see how the spring turns out,” Fahey said.
“Spring makes or breaks us for water conditions and drought conditions,” he said.
Some of Wyoming’s rangelands only saw 50-60% of normal precipitation in the early summer months of 2021, which represent a crucial time frame for producers across the state.
“We had record low precipitation in June, and that set us up for a bad summer,” Fahey said. “It’s encouraging that coming into this new water year, things are better than they were the previous year, and for snowpack, some of the locations are 20-30% increase in December.”
For Wiker, any snow would be good news.
“There is not enough snow, that is what it comes down to,” he said. “There hasn’t been enough snow for the past two years.”
A lack of ground moisture leading into the summer, he said, “really hurts.” During drought years, producers are often limited on water usage, and the hay just doesn’t grow. Wiker normally ships any excess hay to Canada and the East Coast, but this year, he sold it all locally.
“All the hay I grow in Powell, normally I ship to Pennsylvania, Maine, Delaware – anywhere from 175 to 200 truckloads a year,” Wiker said. “This year, I sold it all locally, because everyone here needed it more than the East Coast. I sold it all basically in the state of Wyoming and Montana.”
As demand increased, trucking prices started to climb, with drivers asking for $6,000-$7,000 per load, he said.
“I was fortunate that there were guys locally who actually needed it,” he said, but added that hay prices started climbing, from $125-$150 a ton to $300 a ton. Wiker said he tried to keep his prices reasonable, as he did not want to profit off of a neighbor’s struggle.
“It has been challenging, with trucking prices increasing, fuel and fertilizer prices going up. Boy, it has been tough,” Wiker said. “There are guys who have 1,000 head, 1,200 head of cattle, and they had to cut their herds in half. It is awful.
“If something doesn’t change, I don’t know what is going to happen,” Wiker said.