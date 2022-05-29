Wyoming students take many tests in their kindergarten to 12th grade public school careers.
Much of the standardized testing is mandated by federal and state laws, and can affect a school’s reputation, for better or worse. Student results are also tied to outcomes.
The state spends $5.3 million to administer state assessments at staggered times and grade levels during the school year. The most well-known is the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress, or WY-TOPP. There’s also the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities (WY-ALT), Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Language Learners (ACCESS for ELLs) and the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
In addition to statewide exams designed to gauge how students in districts measure up to the state’s curriculum, high schoolers are also given the opportunity to take the WorkKeys job skill assessment and the American College Test.
Some tests, like the ACT, have straightforward implications — certain scores rank individual students among their peers and can even represent a pass/fail threshold for admission to some colleges. However, most of the standardized testing that goes on in Wyoming through elementary, middle and high school years can be of greater consequence to teachers and administrators, rather than individual students.
Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty said state-specific test scores are used to ensure public schools are providing a quality education, as defined by state laws.
Supporting schools
“School performance levels are determined from a variety of indicators and are calculated to help determine which schools are doing well and which schools are in need of support,” Finnerty told the Wyoming Business Report via email. “Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA) looks at student growth, readiness, achievement, equity and English language proficiency. Based on these indicators, schools receive one of four overall performance ratings: Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations, Partially Meeting Expectations or Not Meeting Expectations. For alternative schools, the measures are similar to traditional schools, with climate and engagement as additional indicators. Under ESSA, schools that are struggling the most are identified for support.”
Finnerty said support for underperforming schools might include professional development, district accreditation and school improvement planning. A higher degree of remediation might include comprehensive school improvement or targeted school improvement.
The system can create room for confusion.
For example, parents are given individualized reports regarding how their children performed on the WY-TOPP test. This test score usually doesn’t affect a student’s grade in any subject, but provides supplemental information regarding where a student might stand. Whatever result number comes up for a single student may not provide necessary context.
Even when measuring core subjects, the state’s tests are designed to measure performance that would be expected at the end of the school year, but the tests themselves are given well before the official end of a grade level. This can mean teachers might have to jump ahead to cover material for the sole purpose of test preparation.
Standardized tests, no matter how well-designed they might be, can inadvertently discriminate based on socio-economic factors, and teachers usually do not have any ability to adapt to individual students’ learning needs.
More than tests
“There’s a lot more to education than just the standardized tests,” said Laramie County School District 1's Eric Jackson, the assistant director of instruction.
He noted that “we have small humans we are teaching. They’re little kids and big kids, and we want to try to address the whole child. We try to engage them in all kinds of things, from fine arts, music and technology, so it’s a lot more than what’s on the standardized tests. However, standardized tests are still important. Every district needs to know where their kiddos are at.”
WBR attempted to contact a total of eight active and retired teachers and five superintendents to contribute to this story, but none responded to a request for comment.
It’s common for parents to be notified of when testing will take place so they can take extra care to be sure students get enough sleep or have a big breakfast on testing day.
Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults said he would rather redirect efforts away from testing days to focus more on the bigger picture.
“Getting enough sleep and appropriate nutrition so students can learn is important all the time,” he said. “I don’t want to focus just on a few testing days. Every day we have is equally important.”