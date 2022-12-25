One Wyoming man is trying to feed more starving artists and creative professionals through a new online learning platform intended to help artists, writers, musicians and writers cultivate business sense.

“The creative industries are notoriously difficult,” said Nick Thornburg, a multidisciplinary artist in Lander who recently launched the Creative Professional Academy with a $25,000 grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. “There’s a high rate of failure for people who enter the industry.”

