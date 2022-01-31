How to spend more than a half a billion dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will be considered this winter by the 2022 Wyoming Legislature, in addition to the usual biennial budget considerations.
In December, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon submitted a letter to the Joint Appropriations Committee containing his recommendations for spending $534 million in 2021 ARPA funds. A second ARPA payment of the same amount will be provided to the state in 2022.
The ARPA fund distribution will be reviewed by legislators, who will also be considering appropriating about $2.2 billion in state funds recommended by Gordon for operating state government in the 2023-24 biennium.
Gordon cautioned legislators about the restrictions placed on use of the federal funds.
“These dollars are intended to address the immediate and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gordon said.
The state has five years to spend the ARPA funds.
Gordon created a “Strike Team” last May of cabinet members, local elected officials, his staff, stakeholders and members of the public to help develop plans for utilizing the ARPA funds in three “strategic” areas of focus: Health and Social Services; Education and Workforce; and Economic Diversity and Economic Development. Gordon released a strategic plan, “Survive, Drive and Thrive,” in June to guide proposals for using the funds.
“We wanted to ensure we were making valuable investments that were sustainable and would have a long-term impact or a return on investment,” Gordon wrote.
The governor said planning is complicated by the arrival of other new programs created by the federal government, including, most recently, the infrastructure legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November.
The governor forwarded legislators 10 goals created by the Strike Team that seek to retain and attract working families and young adults; create job opportunities and add value to existing businesses and core industries; enhance workforce, economic development and educational opportunities; expand broadband; create solutions for health care and human service challenges; expand outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation efforts; address food insecurity; identify infrastructure projects; improve state government efficiency; and support cities, counties, towns and tribes.
After soliciting and narrowing down initial proposals from stakeholders, the public and state agencies, Gordon said the Strike Team found themselves considering nearly $4 billion in requests – “more than we could possibly fund.”
State Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, have said the standard budget hearing and standing committee processes will be used in reviewing the governor’s recommendations and considering any bills introduced to spend the funds. Budget sessions are generally limited to 20 days; this year’s session starts Feb. 14.
The Joint Appropriations Committee, co-chaired by Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, began reviewing the 2023-24 budget on Jan. 11. Nicholas agreed that there should be enough to time to consider priorities for using the ARPA funds, as well as the biennial budget.
“Our job is easier than most years because, number one, we have a better revenue stream than we did with the last budget,” said Nicholas, who also was a member of the governor’s Strike Team.
He said the proposed budget also is essentially the same as the one the state is operating under following $400 million in cuts the past two years.
“The long-term forecast is declining revenues because of our reduction in severance taxes,” he said. “So, the budget is going to be relatively simple.”
Because of the restrictions on how ARPA funds can be used and the deadline for their use, Nicholas said he expects the Legislature to be conservative in appropriating the money.
“We’re going to be consistent with the governor’s theory that we need to kind of go slow, and that we have to get the biggest bang we can for the buck, for the best impact to the citizens of the state,” Nicholas said. “So, I just think that we’re going to move slowly just to be careful about it, as our biggest concern is that we need to protect our future.”
That doesn’t mean he expects the way the ARPA funds are finally appropriated will follow the governor’s recommendations exactly.
“There are multiple bills already out there. Bills that, if they proceed, are quite different from the Strike Team ideas,” Nicholas said. “Ultimately, we’ll do our best to do what our constituents want and what we think is the best way to move forward.”
The public can still review and comment on the ARPA funding proposals at the “Strive, Drive and Thrive” website, said Renny McKay, policy director for Gov. Gordon.
The website, at drivethrive.wyo.gov, has provides more detailed information about the proposals and a spending breakdown.
“We have had some good questions from legislators about the proposals, and there is continued work to help refine the recommendations ahead of the legislative session,” McKay said. “We also have received ongoing input via the drivethrive.wyo.gov website that is beneficial.”
Gov. Gordon provided a general breakdown for using ARPA funds.
“My proposal includes $307 million deployed using general fund revenue replacement-eligible dollars,” Gordon said. “Our overarching objective with these funds is to position Wyoming to better take advantage of emerging opportunities that are essential to Wyoming’s diversifying economic future.”
The recommendations include:
• $100 million be placed in the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (LSRA), earmarked to match private sector or federal funds for large-scale energy projects, including carbon capture on a coal-fired power plant, a hydrogen hub, carbon sequestration and nuclear power projects.
• $55 million for the next phases of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, designed to help expand the state’s workforce and economy.
• $75 million to the Wyoming Wildlife Trust Fund, which would nearly fully fund this trust and save general funds in future years while making investments that will last for generations by enhancing habitat.
• $40 million for grants to grow outdoor recreation in Wyoming.
• $30 million to economic development efforts to support mining, agriculture and entrepreneurship.
• $10 million for the Cultural Trust Fund to promote arts and historic preservation in Wyoming.
• $10 million to match federal funds for wildlife/highway crossing projects.