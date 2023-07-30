Summer weather in Wyoming is about as varied as can be, creating lush green pastures just miles from dry, barren ground.

Weather affects all areas of Wyoming’s economy, from its agricultural sector to tourism. As heat waves swept across America in July, cooler-than-normal temperatures persisted in parts of the state, even by mid-summer.

