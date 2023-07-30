Summer weather in Wyoming is about as varied as can be, creating lush green pastures just miles from dry, barren ground.
Weather affects all areas of Wyoming’s economy, from its agricultural sector to tourism. As heat waves swept across America in July, cooler-than-normal temperatures persisted in parts of the state, even by mid-summer.
Temperatures across America were predicted to be above normal throughout the summer, but were expected to be cool across the Rockies and Great Basin, according to the Old Farmers Almanac for 2023. By early July, the Earth had hit record-high global temperatures, but late in June, northern Wyoming had received nearly four inches of rainfall, when a 30-year average for the region was 1.04 inches, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
High water levels and spring runoff did impact tourism, but things have leveled off, one fishing guide in western Wyoming said.
“Coming into spring, water was definitely very high,” Hunter Keil, a guide with Two Rivers Fishing Co. near Pinedale, said in early July. “Water stayed high for quite a bit longer than expected — longer than normal. Currently, things have dropped quite a bit, and (the water) is starting to stabilize. Things are looking good right now.”
Two Rivers guides people on the Green River and the New Fork River into October, Keil said. The season is now looking good after a slow start, he said.
“We have tons of trips booked into the fall,” Keil said.
Jim Walter, vice president of Visit Cheyenne, said that although the Cheyenne area has seen its fair share of afternoon thunderstorms, out-of-state visitors often plan a trip to Wyoming for months, forgoing the opportunity to factor in a daily forecast.
“You can’t judge what the forecast is going to do that far out, and you’re going to come, regardless, so from our standpoint, we’ve seen a pretty solid start to the summer tourism season,” Walter said. “Hotel occupancy was up in May, and I’m expecting when we see the numbers for June, that we’ll be close to where we normally are in that month, as well.”
The only time weather affects tourism in Cheyenne, he said, is when Interstate 80 or I-25 closes in the winter. In the summer, weather can push people inside, but that benefits Cheyenne museums and indoor local businesses, he said.
Heading into late July, Cheyenne was gearing up for a busy Frontier Days celebration, Walter said. Ticket sales were up, and some shows were sold out by early July.
“Summer tourism is essential for the economy. From Frontier Days alone, there is about a $40 million impact. When we look at the entire year, it is a $425 million economic impact to our community,” Walter said.
In 2020, the Cheyenne economy — like many places across the nation — took a hit due to a decrease in tourism related to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 2023 weather has not had a measurable impact, Walter said.
“We need that money. It goes to local governments, it affects fifth- and sixth-penny (sales tax) funding, it affects a lot,” Walter said.
Visitors to Yellowstone National Park should also plan for varied weather, according to Linda Veress, public affairs officer to the park superintendent.
Nights in the park are usually cool, and temperatures may drop below freezing at higher elevations, even into the summer. Afternoon thunderstorms are common, and the record high temperature for the park was 99 degrees in 2002 at Mammoth Hot Springs, according to the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever.
Data released in mid-June showed that the park hosted 454,929 recreation visits in May 2023, representing a 13% decrease from May 2022. That month a year ago was Yellowstone National Park’s busiest May on record.
This May’s visitation showed a 5% increase from May 2019, which the park has used as a comparable month because of things like the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in 2022, which skewed data.
“It is still relatively early in the summer season … and last summer was an anomaly with the flood,” Veress explained.
June data had not been released by Wyoming Business Report deadline.
Road construction in the park this summer, concentrated mainly around Old Faithful Inn, had also likely not impacted visits, Veress said.
“It’s hard to tell if the weather or road construction affects visitation, since we don’t have data to support one way or another,” Veress said. “Road construction delays are either minimal or up to 30 minutes, so we ask visitors and employees to plan ahead and allow for extra time as they travel through the park.”
For some growers and producers, a wet spring in the western Wyoming meant grasses had not dried out enough to put up by mid-June. In the opposite corner of the state, varied weather was having its own effect: Prolonged periods of dry weather, followed by storms that dropped abundant rainfall, were affecting all kinds of crops.
In Weston County, 34-year-old rancher Tucker Hamilton said that he and his neighbors were pleased to see more frequent moisture than in years past, but were definitely not having what he’d call a “wet year.”
“The moisture is very spotty, with some places within 50 miles of each other getting what sounds like above-average moisture, while others are below,” he said.
Hamilton, on the western edge of the Black Hills, said that overall, the area remained dry into the summer. Following a mediocre year for snowpack, there was little noticeable difference in the rate of snowmelt this spring.
“Comparing this year to other years, I would say that it was slightly below average or at average in terms of snowfall and snowpack,” Hamilton said. “We got just enough to fill the important reservoirs.”
Spring came early to eastern Wyoming, without a single late frost, he said. Hamilton’s alfalfa was ready for haying two weeks earlier than usual. His records showed that eastern Wyoming received average rainfall in May, or about half of what Weston County received in May 2022. The area hit average rainfall for June on the 15th.
Hamilton planted dryland peas and oats on May 10, but the crops were barely getting by in mid-June due to a lack of rain. Hamilton had hoped for three tons per acre of hay, but the grass in the pastures didn’t look as good as expected.
“The wheat grasses are sick and are not doing as well as in other years,” he said in mid-June. By July, Hamilton said he was one-quarter through his haying process.
“I can say we’re definitely a below-average year for hay this year, probably in the bottom two out of seven (years),” Hamilton said.
So far, 2022 is looking like it will prove a better hay and grass year than 2023, he said. A lack of moisture in the fall of 2022, he said, likely impacted his crops this year. His Willow Creek winter wheat only made a half-ton an acre, when it should have easily made one-and-a-half to two tons per acre.
“We attribute some of this to not having any fall moisture and not enough moisture in April and May,” he said.
However, intermittent rainfall among the dry weather also affected the grass, which now looks like it has mosaic virus, Hamilton said. His oats and peas are so heavy and tall they were falling over by mid-July. The hope, he said, would be to double crop the wheat, oats and pea fields to cover crops for fall grazing.
“That is only possible on our dryland ground in wet years,” Hamilton said.
