As supply chain challenges in mass-produced goods affect shoppers and retailers worldwide, small businesses remain the best place for one-of-a-kind gifts, local experts say.
Over three-quarters of the world’s ports are experiencing longer than normal turnaround times when it comes to offloading goods, according to Fortune magazine, with challenges tracing as far back as the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns.
Subsequent shortages of products, increased purchasing in the wake of lockdowns and labor shortages in many industries have exacerbated challenges in international trade. Small businesses can suffer the most and might not be as able as big-box stores to weather the economic storm.
So local and state advocates are once again promoting a shop-local campaign this holiday season.
“I’m always going to say it is important to shop locally,” Terry Mackley, owner of Mack & Co Boutique in Rock Springs, said. “I have 24 vendors that create handmade products, and when you shop locally, you’re supporting the community in general. It’s just paying it forward into the community.”
Karen Cook, who owns Pat’s Hallmark in Gillette, said she has absolutely felt the impact of worldwide shipping challenges in her business.
“We usually do a Hallmark stock-up event where we do Christmas cards and gift wrap buy one, get one free,” Cook said in mid-October, but added that at that time, she hadn’t even received her holiday cards. She’d heard they were “off the water,” but had yet to be distributed across the United States.
“It’s not just them,” Cook said. “We are having issues with every one of our distributors. Typically (in October), I have a storage shed that is packed to the ceiling with boxes. It’s empty because we’re waiting for so many orders.”
Chad Banks with Downtown Rock Springs said that while his office promotes shopping locally year-round, it’s especially important right now. Although he’s seen the global supply chain issues affect local businesses and what they are able to stock, in times of challenge, every sale for a small business counts.
“Hopefully we’re collectively starting to realize the importance of shopping local, supporting local,” he said. “That could mean that we are supporting that at a whole nation level, but it means making our tax dollars and expenditures matter.”
Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, said that flexible shoppers will find the best gifts in local businesses.
“I love that there is this ‘made on Main’ movement, and this awareness of our small-business manufacturers and craftspeople who are making the majority of their products in-house,” she said. “When you’re shopping on Amazon, what you’re doing is supporting companies in China. But when you shop local, you’re thinking about our hometown values and how we can best support our communities’ recoveries.”
Mackley said she may not see some of her wholesale Christmas items until 2022, and will rely on local artisans to stock her shop with unique items. Her vendors and artisans may also struggle to find supplies for their products, but many are still able to produce creative, quality products.
“We’re going to rely on handmade, locally-sourced things,” she said. “We’ve been lucky that we have that to lean on.”
Atmosphere Mountainworks of Laramie offers locally-made, one-of-a-kind pieces and a few retail items, which owner Lindsay Olson said may help her store through the season.
“What’s unique for us is that we have two business models. We have some retail items, gift and outdoors-specific items, but then we also manufacture a lot of things like bags and apparel,” Olsen said. “What that allows us to do is have another diversified revenue stream. That is a way that we’ve been able to weather this storm.”
In Gillette, most retailers downtown say the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving are the biggest retail days for the year, Jessica Seders, executive director of Gillette Main Street said. Her office makes that weekend a community-wide event, calling Black Friday instead “Plaid Friday,” encouraging shoppers to wear plaid and decorating the downtown in plaid.
“These (owners) are the people we go to when we ask for our donations for our community activities and events,” Seders said. “When Covid hit in March of 2020, we started really pushing that support. Obviously, it is so important to keep your sales-tax dollars local. Your sales tax is what drives your economy here, and wouldn’t you rather keep those dollars here rather than spending them in other places?”
Olsen said that perhaps the difference between online shopping and in-person shopping is that when you’re inside a store, the experience is front and center instead of through a computer or smartphone screen.
“If you know that your nephew really likes stuff from Atmosphere, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get for him. But you come into the store and something will just pop out,” she said. “Especially this time of year, we see people come in saying, ‘I’m just getting ideas …’
“If you’re shopping online, you really need to have a game plan because it’s overwhelming. But if you’re open to just being influenced by what is around you, I think that you can find a really unique thing,” Olsen said. “If you want something unique, your best bet is to go for something from a small store.”
Mackley urged Wyoming shoppers to keep supporting local businesses and mom-n-pop shops.
“We know people appreciate us, but if they don’t support our businesses, we will not be around. They will only have Amazon or Walmart, and not unique gift places,” Mackley said. “I appreciate a hand-made gift, and I think people come to us for those one-of-a-kind things.”
Cook said most customers understand the challenges facing retailers this holiday season, and urged shoppers to ask if they’re looking for a specific item.
“We’re going to be receiving stuff a little late,” she said. “I suspect some of our Christmas items we will see in late November. There will be a steady influx of items that are finally moving through the supply chain, and finally able to get to the stores.
“If you see something, or don’t see something that you are wanting, be sure and ask,” Cook said.