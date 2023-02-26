Jamie Horsburgh and Kelsey Muhlbach are both University of Wyoming alumni, but that’s not where the two women met and formed the friendship that would lead to the recent renovation of downtown Cheyenne’s former City News location in the historic Boyd Building.
Horsburgh and Muhlbach are actually family — sisters-in-law, to be exact. And family is at the heart of everything they’ve done inside the building on Carey Avenue. City News was a historic business that is likely a part of many Wyomingites’ memories, and thanks to the work of these two women, it will continue to play a role in the daily lives of locals.
Horsburgh owns The Boardroom, which offers charcuterie for dine-in or takeout, as well as coffee, gourmet ice cream and freshly baked pastries. Muhlbach owns City Drug, a pharmacy focused on stellar customer service and personalized care for every patient. The idea to have both businesses connected with the Boyd Building is a nod to the past when you would go to the local drugstore and get a meal and maybe a shake while picking up your prescriptions.
Horsburgh and Muhlbach put a lot of time and energy into planning exactly how they would meet the needs of Cheyenne’s active community. Horsburgh’s master’s degree in business helped to inform their decision to grow slowly and become experts at meeting their customers’ needs, rather than trying to do too much, too soon. Muhlbach has been a pharmacist in Wyoming for more than a decade and saw a need for no-cost delivery to be a part of what she offered her patients.
The women did much of the physical labor involved with renovating the space, with support and help from family members. This unwavering support is something both women said they appreciated more than words can say. The counter at The Boardroom is made from leftover barn wood harvested from the family ranch. Muhlbach made sure that the popcorn machine she remembered from the City News of her childhood was a part of her pharmacy.
As the renovations were completed, the presence of the women’s children became a necessary part of the daily work that needed to be done. It only emphasized to them how important it was to keep family at the heart of what they were creating.
The businesses opened last June, just in time to catch the busy tourist season in Cheyenne, which was intentional. The women knew that this would help give them an initial boost in exposure and that the increase in foot traffic due to the warmer weather would allow them to connect with more local residents. While tourist season is decidedly over, Horsburgh and Muhlbach have been thrilled with their continued growth month after month.
Horsburgh gives credit for this growth to their convenient downtown location and the loyalty of their regular customers. “If I see the same people coming back, and I can call them by their name as I make them their regular drink, that is success, in my eyes.”
Horsburgh is taking advantage of their close customer relationships to slowly expand the services they offer. Based on input from their regulars, they’ve begun adding a selection of weekly soups to their menu. The chili and cinnamon roll combination has been particularly popular this winter.
Muhlbach is happy to see how many parents are taking advantage of their no-cost delivery services. Her first thought was how helpful it would be for her elderly patients, but she has been pleased to see this unexpected benefit to her younger patients.
“As soon as I get a prescription and see it’s for a child, I fill it and call the parent immediately. I can usually get them before they leave the doctor’s office. I tell them to go home and tell them they’ll have it delivered to their door within an hour.”
Parents will likely appreciate the luxury of not having to sit and wait at a pharmacy with an ill child after already spending time in a doctor’s office.
So, what are these two women planning as they move into 2023?
With their continued growth, both The Boardroom and City Drug have plans to add to their staff to meet their customers’ needs and demands. Word-of-mouth has resulted in more catering and on-site parties for The Boardroom, and their reputation for being one of the best spots for coffee in town means more hands are needed to help. City Drug is now serving over 1,000 patients, so a new pharmacist will soon be working behind the counter. Muhlbach plans to add IV infusions to the services she already offers to help improve her patients’ overall health. For this, she’ll need to add a nurse to her staff.
It’s essential to both business owners that the people they add to their staff understand that quality and family are always at the heart of what they do.
Horsburgh said, “We want to not only grow, but stay consistent with the quality of product we offer.” And Muhlbach echoed this same sentiment: “When I built City Drug, I knew I wanted to offer a comforting feeling for my patients. When they come in, I want them to feel at home.”
The family-friendly, welcoming feeling the women strive for is evident. Especially when Horsburgh’s children can often be found helping out at The Boardroom and when Muhlbach’s clients get a glimpse of her baby, who loves to go along on deliveries.
The women both appreciate the support they’ve received from the Cheyenne community. They said they hope to repay it by remaining in the Boyd Building for many years, offering quality products with a smile and greeting their customers by name.