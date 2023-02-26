Jamie Horsburgh and Kelsey Muhlbach are both University of Wyoming alumni, but that’s not where the two women met and formed the friendship that would lead to the recent renovation of downtown Cheyenne’s former City News location in the historic Boyd Building.

Horsburgh and Muhlbach are actually family — sisters-in-law, to be exact. And family is at the heart of everything they’ve done inside the building on Carey Avenue. City News was a historic business that is likely a part of many Wyomingites’ memories, and thanks to the work of these two women, it will continue to play a role in the daily lives of locals.

