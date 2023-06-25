Three businesses from Wyoming traveled to the Windy City last month to showcase their products at the largest food service convention in the Western Hemisphere.
Their travels were made possible via a sponsorship from the Wyoming Business Council.
The 2023 National Restaurant Association trade show was in Chicago May 20-23. An accessory exhibit to the industry’s largest gathering was the “Tastes of the States” exhibit, which provided small and medium-sized businesses an opportunity for visibility and networking.
The Wyoming businesses in attendance were the Yellowstone Spice Company from Lander, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery in Riverton and Road House Brewing Company out of Jackson.
Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery owner Amanda Henry said that for her, going to the convention represented a significant time investment, but it paid off.
Her business was originally started in 2009, and she became the owner in 2017. Since then, she has been working with a mentor at the WBC to expand her business.
“When I first purchased it, it was just a small micro-roastery and a small coffee bar. Since then, we have purchased two separate locations. We are going to build a drive-thru on Main, and there’s another property we are rehabilitating on Broadway,” she explained. “I hadn’t decided what to do next in terms of business-to-business contract, but I decided to do a quick pivot and allocate some funds so I could go.”
Henry said attending the convention gave her quick, usable feedback she can use as she looks to grow her business.
“It was a great learning opportunity for me in terms of finding out what restaurants are looking for and where trends are going,” she said, adding that a longtime trend in the restaurant industry has been that they have great food and bad coffee. However, that trend is changing, and now there are many businesses looking to offer higher quality, and customers are willing to pay.
“This helped me in realizing that I’m in a niche market where I can meet higher capacity needs for restaurants and offer a high-quality product at the same time. I don’t know where else I would have learned that from.”
While Henry has been working on building her success for years, the convention was more of a kickstart experience for Yellowstone Spice Company, according to owner Scout Fauth.
“This company was started less than a year ago, so I was very fortunate to be chosen to go,” Fauth said. “I had no idea what I was doing, but the feedback I got there was just incredible.”
As a one-man business on a mission to introduce people to Wyoming-Style Steak Rub & Seasoning based off a family recipe, Fauth said he was surprised and encouraged by the support he received and the experience of attending the massive convention.
The National Restaurant Association Show is considered a premier event of the food service industry. With more than 600,000 square feet of exhibit space and 55,000 food service professionals in attendance, the annual gathering serves as a longtime source of inspiration and networking for professionals.
The Wyoming Business Council supported the Wyoming businesses that attended by providing booth space and some travel cost reimbursement.