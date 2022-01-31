Wyomingites whose businesses support tourism are getting their open arms ready for a big 2022 season. As the state’s second-largest industry, tourism took the biggest hit during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but after two years, this economy has seen not only a rebound, it is now prepping for forecasted growth.
“We are optimistic about the coming year,” said Wyoming Travel and Tourism Executive Director Diane Shober. “We know that as global markets are opening and people have the ability to travel, we can’t take that demand for granted.”
Residents of the state are generally cognizant on a day-to-day level of the number of travelers that pass through the area – especially around the vicinity of Yellowstone National Park. However, the larger economic implications of tourism are easy to overlook because the impact is less direct than that of fossil fuel revenue.
“When we think about tourism being the second leading industry in the state, it’s about jobs and revenues generated,” Schober said. “Tourism represents the largest private sector employer in the state. Many times, people think of that as being entry-level positions, but that industry has a fast-track to mid-level management and executive positions. That’s an important component, because employees at all levels then turn around and buy goods and services, cars, food and housing. They cause economic movement through the community.”
The ramifications of accommodating visitors is one of the main lifelines for the state to generate resources to make livable communities, Shober said.
“As we look at the ‘22 season, it is important for every community to understand they are touched by tourism. As we continue to grow the economic value of this industry, we need them to help us help visitors understand how to recreate responsibly,” she added, noting that it takes people to manage people, and hospitality jobs cannot be roboticized or outsourced.
The opportunity to help people recreate is a calling Keenan Bruce hears loud and clear. Born and raised in Cody, he grew up an outdoorsman and uses his gift in engaging the public as a whitewater raft guide. Last year, he saw an opportunity to develop his other passion, fly fishing, into a second career. His inaugural season as owner/operator of High Country Fly Guides did not disappoint.
“I guided people into October of last year,” he said, adding that it was large demand for guided trips that kept him busy late into the fishing season. “The biggest problem I had last year is I didn’t have employees,” he said. “I had to turn down large groups because I didn’t have enough help to take that many people out.”
Bruce said his community is home to several well-established outfitters that have been in business for more than 30 years, but even so, starting his own endeavor was possible because of the large number of interested clients. Those inquires, he said, are still rolling in.
“There’s plenty of market for it. If there wasn’t, I wouldn’t have gotten any spillover from those larger companies,” Bruce said.
Bruce observed most visitors came from metropolitan areas, where normalcy is still largely upended by pandemic-related measures, including extended lockdowns, curfews, and a general wariness of crowds and indoor spaces.
“They come here looking for a sanctuary,” he explained, noting that while tourist-related demand increased around the state because of the pandemic, the housing market also experienced an influx of buyers. “Last year, the mainland U.S. really stepped up and made the Great American Vacation happen.”
Shober backed up his sentiment by saying part of what has helped the state tourism industry stay relatively afloat through the fallout of attempted contagion containment was the existing culture and lifestyle of the state.
“We didn’t have to change who we were,” she said, adding that, in this case, the rural and outdoors nature of the majority of the state’s most famous attributes translates into the ideal of sustainable resources with the added benefit of implicit social distancing.
Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board communications manager Sue Muncaster said in her corner of the state, accommodating visitors has taken on a new air of urgency.
“We are extremely optimistic about the upcoming year,” she said. “As far as economics go with tourism, we have had unprecedented crowd the last couple of summers and did much better than we ever expected to. We are actually starting to address over-tourism.”
Muncaster said her board has issued a new destination management plan that emphasizes the importance of pre-registration for accommodations in the geographical area that borders Yellowstone.
“It’s a mix of positive and negative for the Tetons,” she explained. “It’s about the economic benefit versus the sheer number of tourists.”
While Muncaster said they will know more after further investigation, it seems like many of the residents in Teton County are exhausted – and even frustrated – with the crowding of trails and facilities. On top of that, the state’s wealthiest county is struggling to find a workable balance in the local labor market.
“Last summer, the labor shortage was definitely amplified,” Muncaster said, referring to the nationwide phenomena that has resulted in low-wage service sector jobs standing vacant. As a result, many businesses resorted to cutting their hours of operation or availability, which made the situation more manageable for workers, but created a proverbial logjam that is still echoing through most of the hospitality bedrock of the community.
Muncaster said the present situation amplifies the need to do things differently in visitor hotspots.
“The easiest thing to do with over-tourism is to have businesses ramp up advanced reservations,” she said. “I know there is resistance to that, especially with older businesses, but I feel like the customer is looking for great websites with super clear ways to book and reserve spots. The more our communities can do that, the better it is for everybody. There are people that just want to travel and just figure things out when they get there, but that’s not the way it can be anymore.”
Ready or not, tourist season in Wyoming is just around the corner. While waiting for the inevitable influx of visitors and all they bring, Wyomingites can contemplate a quote circulated online attributed to an anonymous sage: “If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life, but the same amount of snow.” The same can apply to tourists.