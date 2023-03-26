Chavez Bros
Brothers Brian, left, and Alfonso Chavez slice salami at their Jimmy John’s sandwich store in Rock Springs. The store is one of four the brothers and family own in Wyoming, including Evanston, Sheridan and Gillette. Having stores located in the opposite corners of the state provides some unique challenges to the entrepreneurs.

 Tracee Davis/Wyoming Business Report

For Alfonso and Brian Chavez, hands-on management is essential to having a successful business, even if it means 870-mile round trips through uncertain Wyoming weather to ensure customers and employees are getting the best service and support possible.

The Chavez brothers own four of the state’s seven Jimmy John’s sandwich restaurants. They established their first store 10 years ago in Rock Springs, then another a few years later in Evanston. They then purchased the stores in Sheridan and Gillette.

