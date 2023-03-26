For Alfonso and Brian Chavez, hands-on management is essential to having a successful business, even if it means 870-mile round trips through uncertain Wyoming weather to ensure customers and employees are getting the best service and support possible.
The Chavez brothers own four of the state’s seven Jimmy John’s sandwich restaurants. They established their first store 10 years ago in Rock Springs, then another a few years later in Evanston. They then purchased the stores in Sheridan and Gillette.
“We just wanted to work for ourselves,” Alfonso Chavez said.
Starting a business wasn’t as smooth of an experience as the brothers had hoped it would be.
“The first hard thing, for sure, was financing,” Chavez said. “Finding a bank that would actually lend you money to open a store, even though you had saved money to get financing.”
The brothers couldn’t find a local bank that would offer them a business loan. Fortunately, a small branch of Zion Bank in Utah took a chance on them, Chavez said.
Hiring and training employees were the next challenges for the brothers.
“One of the biggest snags was finding people to work alongside you, and help you through it (starting up),” Chavez said. “We had to learn how to manage employees.”
Finding and hiring people with a good work ethic or helping them develop a good work ethic is important to having a successful business, Chavez said.
“When we started, we got different generations of people who came to work in the store,” he said. “You figure out how to get them to work together and to get them to stick around. You show them how they can succeed in life and succeed while they’re working for you.”
From deciding that Jimmy John’s was the business the brothers wanted to operate, getting financing, settling on a location and building a store, and onboarding employees, it took a year to open the store, Chavez said.
Success with the Rock Springs store that opened up in 2013 led to starting a second store in Evanston, 104 miles to the west, in 2017. Then, last year, the brothers purchased Jimmy John’s stores in Sheridan and Gillette. They also have the rights to a Jimmy John’s franchise in Riverton. In total, Alfonso and Brian oversee more than 100 employees, including 20 managers.
Despite the distance from the stores in Sheridan and Gillette, the brothers looked forward to expanding their business endeavors.
“We love Wyoming,” Chavez said. “We like doing business in Wyoming. But everything in Wyoming is far, you know? That was a challenge that we were just willing to take on to be able to grow and continue to be here in our home state. It’s not like we have stores in Salt Lake or Denver, where you can have stores half an hour away from each other. It’s just different in Wyoming.”
In addition to the usual challenges of operating a fast-food restaurant, each community is distinctly different, from their economy to their social and cultural composition, Chavez said.
“They’re all great communities,” Chavez said. “We always try to do a lot of local support, like sponsoring softball teams or teams from the rec center, and other things, showing that we’re just trying to help the community. I feel like that helps our business a bunch, too, that when we sponsor things in the community and they see that we’re there for the long haul.”
One challenging period for the brothers was adapting to the changes in the workplace affecting employees and eating habits of customers due to COVID-19.
“When COVID hit at our stores, we were only operating two at the time,” Chavez said. “We had to just get in there and figure out the numbers and just keep pushing to make it work, and work, work, work, work. COVID was rough for about three months for us.”
The post-pandemic period has brought new challenges, with supply chain issues and inflation, changing the margins needed to operate and stay in business. Each community has different pricing issues and labor costs.
“You just have to come up with the most feasible solutions, where you’re not trying to scare people off and not wanting to buy your food,” Chavez said.
Of course, travel takes the brothers away from their families, but their families make essential contributions to the success of their enterprise.
“We are a family business,” Chavez said. “Our wives do the back-end bookkeeping and whatever tasks are needed to manage the stores. My oldest child has worked at the stores since she was 11 and has learned to work every job at the stores.”
When the brothers are on the road, they enjoy listening to country music and 2000s-era rock, appreciating the spectacular vistas that Wyoming presents to travelers, even natives that are used to the sights.
There are times of the year that challenge even the hardiest traveler. The brothers are well-prepared with warm clothing, shovels and other survival gear, Chavez said.
“One thing we’ve learned is not to travel with a trailer in the winter,” he said.