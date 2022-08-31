UniWyo Credit Union and Reliant Federal Credit Union are seeking to merge operations by early 2023. An industry association executive said this is the latest in such credit union marriages within the state.
The combined operation will operate under the UniWyo brand and become the No. 2 credit union in Wyoming, with combined assets of almost $700 million. Their total staff will number more than 100.
The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members. CEOs of both credit unions made a joint announcement of the intent to merge in July.
“Long-term growth and the ability to best serve the state of Wyoming has always been and will continue to be our goal,” said Steve Higginson, CEO of Reliant, in the written statement. “This merger will benefit our membership and employees, and will allow us to continue our long history of community involvement.”
Currently, UniWyo serves its members from three branches in Laramie and Cheyenne. Reliant has five branches in Casper, Cody, Glenrock and Douglas.
As a result of the merger, UniWyo will continue to seek additional locations and expansion of services to benefit their employees, members and communities of Wyoming, said CEO Dave Krause. Representatives of both organizations did not answer Wyoming Business Report’s questions but they did provide photos to accompany this story.
NCUA
The transaction will require regulatory approval from the federal National Credit Union Administration, as well as Reliant members, the CEOs said.
The NCAU has guidelines that federal credit unions (FCUs) must meet for combinations to be finalized.
The NCUA was designated by the Federal Credit Union Act of 1934 to oversee the national credit union system. The NCUA provides chartering for U.S. credit unions similar to the chartering process by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for national banks. As a credit union, FCUs are mutual companies owned by members, rather than external shareholders.
Individual members of credit unions involved in a merger can submit comments to the NCAU at ncua.gov before it makes a final decision. More information about the merger process can be found on the website.
The proposed tie-up between UniWyo and Reliant would be the largest since 2016.
Trends
That year is when Wyoming-based Warren Federal Credit Union and Community Financial Credit Union, headquartered in Colorado, became Blue Federal Credit Union. Blue currently reports it has 115,000 members worldwide and more than $1.8 billion in assets.
Nationwide, federal credit union mergers are common. NCAU reports it reviewed more than 80 mergers in the last two quarters.
Wyoming, with its small population, has fewer than 25 credit unions headquartered here. In the past decade, Wyoming has had eight credit union mergers, said Lynn Heider, vice president of public affairs and communications for GoWest Credit Union Association. The group itself serves six states and more than 300 credit unions.
In an email to WBR, Heider said the UniWyo-Reliant is happening in a good economic environment.
“Banks and credit unions, and many other industries’ merger trends are tracking almost identically in at least the past decade,” Heider said. “What makes credit union mergers unique is their not-for-profit, cooperative structure. So, mergers aren’t profit-driven; they are driven by the value of expanded services that become possible with the merger, for the members.”
Heider said a GoWest colleague examined the financial and membership climate for credit unions in Wyoming and across the West for the first quarter of 2022. The resulting report said “that credit unions across the country continue to have strong growth trends.”
“Western state credit unions are seeing stronger growth than the national average, and Wyoming credit unions have done particularly well,” Heider said. “For example, Wyoming credit unions saw 7.6% asset growth, compared to 5.2% nationally.”
She added that deposits for Wyoming credit unions grew by 8.2%, and membership grew by 3.3% (ranking third in the nation), while at the national level, membership was declining at credit unions.
“The reason for this is Wyoming’s strong economy,” she said. “These are the conditions that are driving the Wyoming growth trends, and based on early indicators, the second-quarter growth for Wyoming credit unions will also be strong.”
She said that access to rural capital is a priority focus for credit unions in this region.
Credit union mergers, like the proposed one involving UniWyo and Reliant, are the result of their mission as nonprofit cooperatives owned by their members, said Troy Stang, CEO of GoWest.
“Decisions are ultimately made to benefit those members,” he said.
Credit unions’ cooperative structure drives the tangible value they deliver to their memberships, and the impact they make in their communities, Stang said.
“If the boards and leadership of two financially strong credit unions determine a merger is in the members’ best interests, they are leveraging their abilities to offer even more to their members,” he said. “This can be in the form of more branch locations, investment in technology and increased staffing expertise to meet members’ needs.”
Additional information and updates on the Wyoming combo can be found at reliantfcu.com/merger and at uniwyo.com/Connect/About/Merger.