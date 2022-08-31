UniWyo Credit Union and Reliant Federal Credit Union are seeking to merge operations by early 2023. An industry association executive said this is the latest in such credit union marriages within the state.

The combined operation will operate under the UniWyo brand and become the No. 2 credit union in Wyoming, with combined assets of almost $700 million. Their total staff will number more than 100.

