LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s College of Business has welcomed world-renowned scholar Jeffrey Covin as the newest faculty member in its Entrepreneurship Program.

Covin is an award-winning scholar in the fields of entrepreneurship, strategic management and technology management, with articles published in numerous journals. They include the Strategic Management Journal; Journal of Management; Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal; Journal of Business Venturing; Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice (ET&P); Journal of Management Studies; Journal of Business Ethics; Journal of Operations Management; Sloan Management Review; Journal of Business Research; Small Business Economics; and Journal of Product Innovation Management.

