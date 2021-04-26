LARAMIE – Six student-led teams from the University of Wyoming pitched their business concepts to a panel of judges earlier this month with the hope of receiving startup funding for their ventures as part of the Fisher Innovation Launchpad Pitch Day.
The Fisher Innovation Launchpad is a business startup competition hosted by IMPACT 307, UW’s network of business incubators, and supported by a financial gift from Donne and Sue Fisher. The competition features teams that have been working over many months to hone their business models and create real-world companies that address real-world problems.
This year’s Fisher Innovation Launchpad finalist teams were:
- Alere is a business with an application that specializes in intercity deliveries. Alere was founded by Ahmed Zankoor and Rami Alloush, both UW Ph.D. students majoring in petroleum engineering, and both from Egypt; and Ahmed Elnashar, a Ph.D. student in chemical engineering at the University of Utah.
- B3 Solutions has created an inventory management program that works with mid-level retailers to keep an up-to-date stock. B3 was founded by Perri Meeks, a UW senior from Big Piney majoring in mechanical engineering; and Brayton Sanders, a 2020 UW MBA alumnus from Evanston.
- Evoseer is a business that has created a new generation of more energy-efficient lithium batteries. Evoseer was founded by Kurt Stahlfeld, a UW Ph.D. student from Pittsburgh majoring in mechanical engineering; and Erica Belmont, a UW associate professor of mechanical engineering.
- HighPoint Plan is a business-to-business digital graphics team that helps contractors, architects and event planners visualize their end products. HighPoint Plan was founded by Alexzander Story, of Pacifica, California; and Casey Bonagofsky, of Bismarck, North Dakota. Both are UW seniors in the architectural engineering program.
- LifeGlass is a company that revolutionizes the way pharmaceuticals are transported and stored to make the process more efficient. The LifeGlass team consists of Ryan Bettcher, a UW Ph.D. student from Brighton, Colorado, majoring in molecular biology; Chaz Childs, a UW associate research scientist in molecular biology; and Thomas Boothby, a UW assistant professor of molecular biology.
- Wiredraw is a business that created a cloud-based project management software that reduces redundancies and delays, and allows for better information sharing among teams. Wiredraw was founded by Jared Henderson, a UW economics major from Greybull.