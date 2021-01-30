As Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign continues, many are waiting in limbo for the chance to be vaccinated, while others are debating whether to receive the new vaccine at all.
Health experts, though, are strong advocates of the vaccine.
“My position and the position of the Wyoming Medical Society is – absolutely people should receive the vaccine. We strongly endorse the CDC guidelines about the preferred order in which people should receive them, which populations should receive them and so forth,” said Dr. David Wheeler, Wyoming Medical Society president and physician with Wyoming Neurologic Associates in Casper.
By mid-January, more than 15,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been administered in Wyoming.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, around 71% of Americans surveyed in mid-December said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available.
However, just over a quarter, 27%, of the public remains vaccine hesitant, saying they “probably” or “definitely would not” get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it were available for free and deemed safe by scientists. Vaccine hesitancy is highest among Republicans at 42%, those ages 30-49 at 36% and rural residents at 35%.
Those demographics – rural and Republican – describe much of Wyoming, although doctors in the state are urging people to get vaccinated when the opportunity arises. The main reasons cited for vaccine hesitancy are worries about possible side effects, lack of trust in the government, concerns that the vaccine is too new and concerns over the role of politics in the development process.
The December survey also found people’s personal health care providers to be the most trusted source for vaccine information, ahead of any national, state or local messengers, followed by national messengers like the CDC, FDA and Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as local public health departments. Somewhat fewer, but still a majority over 50%, put “a fair amount” of trust in their state government officials.
According to the Commonwealth Fund, Wyoming is among the “bottom-performing” states, with only 34% of adults with age-appropriate vaccines in 2019. By comparison, in Colorado, considered a “top-performing state,” only 45% of adults have what are considered age-appropriate vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine supplies are currently “quite limited,” said Kim Deti, public information officer at the Wyoming Department of Health, said in mid-January. With vaccine doses still limited, targeted vaccination efforts will continue for Wyoming’s established priority groups based on availability.
“This is a process with many steps,” Deti said. “We are very excited about the development of these vaccines, but it is a process.”
Wheeler said the goal in 2021 should continue to be to slow the spread of the disease as much as possible through mask wearing and social distancing, and to spread out the rate at which people are getting infected.
“That is so we don’t continue to over-tax the available health resources,” Wheeler said. “(It is about) protecting ourselves and our loved ones from what turns out to be a pretty serious disease. And, very importantly, we now know for sure that people can be reinfected within just a few months of having recovered from the illness.”
If you’ve had COVID-19, Wheeler said you should not assume you’re resistant.
“Even if you have had it, you should not presume you are resistant to being reinfected. Until a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated, probably anywhere from 70-80%, we can’t rely on the vaccine to protect ourselves, even if you have been vaccinated,” he said.
Dr. Michael Sanderson, a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and physician at Northeast Wyoming Pediatric Associates in Sheridan, said he believes the vaccine is safe and effective for the current authorizations.
“From what I have read and seen, the science that has been done by the teams who created the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been conducted rigorously with the gold-standard level of study format,” Sanderson said, adding that studies were done double blinded, randomized and placebo-controlled, and have passed the FDA's high standard of safety.
“Truth be told, the effectiveness of the two COVID-19 vaccines, both near 95%, is truly remarkable, and we could not have hoped for anything better,” Sanderson said.
Until the vaccine is widely available – and until people widely accept it – Wheeler said it is crucial to maintain social distancing practices.
“It is critically important that we maintain the common-sense approaches to social distancing and wearing masks until such time as a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated, which is going to take many, many months – probably sometime in late 2021,” Wheeler said.
When it comes to conspiracy theories that have eroded belief in safety measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheeler said he is “utterly mystified.”
“I am utterly mystified as to how people can be so gullible as to believe those who claim, very falsely, that this virus is not a serious medical problem, or real at all,” Wheeler said. “Our guts tell us that for us to convince people is for them to see it with their own eyes, but at the same time we wouldn’t want people to take the risk of coming into the hospital and seeing all these sick people that we are trying to save.
“This is so emblematic of a bigger problem of people just not sharing the same objective reality anymore,” Wheeler said. “I don’t understand it, and it is extremely upsetting to me on so many levels. I would make the plea that you understand that friends and loved ones and neighbors are dying from a really awful disease, and maybe those who survive it are doing so with new lifelong disabilities related to it, on heart and lung and brain function. Even if you don’t die, it can still change your life, and not in a good way.”
It’s also possible that the longer people resist being vaccinated for COVID-19, the longer the pandemic will last – and the greater the economic fallout will be, said Rob Godby, a University of Wyoming economist.
“The vaccination is not a silver bullet, but if enough people get the vaccine and it knocks down the pandemic, the economy can begin to recover,” Godby said. People are vaccinated for both a personal incentive and a social incentive, which in economics is called “externalities.”
“Your personal decision affects other people, and we call that an externality. When you take a vaccine, it has two benefits: One to you, and one to society as a whole. Right now, the benefit to society is greater than the benefit to the individual,” Godby said. “The problem is that when people are conflicted, they rationalize that the personal incentives are not high enough for them to overcome their fears. And that creates a social cost.
“The pandemic continues to spread and either lasts longer, or it continues to expand depending on the rate at which people continue to reject vaccinations,” Godby said.
People are afraid, Godby said, and that’s legitimate. But like Wheeler, Godby said many people are living in separate realities.
“There is a lot of fear, and emotional decision making happening,” he said. “At the best of times, that happens, but in the past decade, people have been even more skeptical of information, and more likely to create their own reality by pursuing the news and information they prefer. It would be hard enough if people used facts.”
There will also be parallel medical conditions that occur alongside a vaccination campaign which may – but likely will not – have anything to do with the vaccinations.
“Whether there are side effects (of a vaccine) or not, you’re putting so many needles into people’s arms, and on any given day, a certain number of people will have a heart attack or a stroke or some other medical emergency that was totally unexpected,” Godby said. “Some fraction of those people are probably going to get a vaccination, and that leads to: ‘A causes B’ reasoning. People will assume there is a correlation of one to the other.”
The pandemic is having a widespread impact on the economy, not limited to the people on the ground avoiding certain businesses.
“The closures of restaurants and bars and the tourism sector – the pandemic has left people avoiding those things, and that has left those in decline,” Godby said. “If we don’t do anything about the virus, and we don’t slow it down, those sectors are not going to recover.
“We know that we have a vaccine that can reduce the rate of infection. Until we do something to cause the infection to go away, the more it affects the economy,” he said.
To increase the possibility of vaccinations, businesses could begin to require employees to be vaccinated, and public health officials could reduce the “time” cost associated with a vaccine.
“If I have to maintain vigilance to find out if it is my turn to get it, or if I have to go way across town to get it or wait two hours or worse, the thing to do is to expand access,” Godby said. “If you are told, ‘Go get the vaccine, it is 10 minutes and you’re done,’ more people will get it.”
Others have floated the idea of paying people to be vaccinated, but that is a delicate balance, as well.
“You may consider paying people to get it … but the more we talk about that initially, that policy could undermine people getting the vaccine because they will be waiting to get paid to get it,” he continued.
And, while many Wyomingites are fighting a very real disease and would happily get a vaccine, Deti said supplies will remain limited for some time.
“We don’t have much yet, and vaccines are going to be targeted to specific groups for some time. That is important to know, and that is why it is important to continue to follow the recommendations we have been talking about all along: Stay home if you are sick unless you need medical attention, stay away from people who are not in your household and when you can’t do that, we do want you to wear masks,” Deti said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we can see where we are going now. There is an endpoint, but we are not there yet.”