The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is increasing measures to screen for aquatic invasive species, following the detection of zebra mussels in a reservoir 27 miles from the state line.

The problematic mussels were discovered in the Pactola Reservoir near Rapid City, South Dakota, in mid-July. Their presence represents a threat to Wyoming’s water-based ecosystems, wildlife authorities say.

