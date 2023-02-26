You can find egg memes everywhere these days. There are dozens of jokes about investing in chickens and selling their eggs to fund a private island or to pay for your child’s college tuition.
While funny, these memes are based on truth.
The cost of eggs has risen 60% in the last year, which has been a blow to many families that relied on this previously cheap source of valuable nutrition. Along with the cost increase of eggs, many cities have recently modified their codes to allow homeowners within city limits to have chickens.
Thousands of families are now trying to decide what costs more, the chicken or the egg?
The answer to that question involves a lot of math and dozens of decisions that need to be made by the potential flock owners. As with all animal care, the actual cost also needs to include the manual labor involved in caring for an animal and, for some, the emotional toll.
On average, one chicken will lay six eggs a week, but various factors can impact that number. Most chickens won’t begin laying until they are around five months old, and cold weather and lack of sunlight can significantly decrease that number. Buying a heat lamp and higher-quality food can bump up those low egg numbers, but will add to the cost of keeping a flock of chickens.
Speaking of the cost of chickens, your choice of what kind of coop and enclosure you want for your chickens can also impact the financial feasibility of chicken ownership. Generally, the coop and enclosure cost is a one-time investment, though the coop may need repairs through the years. Basic chicken coops can be built or bought for around $150, and luxury chicken coops are available online for more than $1,500. Along with the coop costs, you will need a feeder and waterer (in Wyoming, you will need a heated waterer), and then there’s the initial cost of purchasing chickens.
When purchasing chickens, you need to determine if you will buy eggs and hatch them (add an incubator to your costs), raise chicks (you’ll need a chick feeder and waterer, as well as a safe indoor area for them to live) or purchase adult chickens from a trusted source. The fatality rate for chicks is higher than you may think, so prepare for at least a few chicks not to make it into adulthood.
If none of those costs mentioned above have deterred you, and you’re willing to make the initial investment in your flock, what can you expect the monthly expenses to be?
Between feed, water, labor and electricity, you can spend $40 a month to care for 10 chickens. If you collect 50 eggs a week from your flock (accounting for broken eggs or a slow week for one or two of your hens), the grocery price for that amount of eggs would be around $20, which sounds like a wise financial investment.
But will you and your family be able to eat 50 eggs a week? Now is the perfect time to mention that you’ll need a place to store all your uneaten eggs, and that if you plan to sell eggs or give them away, the cost for each paper 12-egg carton is less than $1.
Looking at the financial facts, chickens cost more than the egg, but there is more to owning chickens than eggs.
Anyone with a flock of chickens can attest to their hens’ wide range of hilarious personalities. The joy that comes from a flurry of feathers and clucking hens heading your way when you step into the coop to feed them cannot be measured. Chickens can form attachments to people and will gladly accept snuggles from their favorite person.
Caring for chickens, including gathering eggs, is an easy beginner chore for families with children. It’s a responsibility that children as young as 3 are capable of handling with very little guidance and supervision. If you’re environmentally conscious, feeding your chickens your food waste is a bonus, and the chicken-poop-covered straw you clean out of the coop can become fabulous compost for your garden.
If you take the time to talk to any chicken owner in Wyoming, you’re likely to hear the pros and cons at the same time.
Carol Burton-Greet of Ten Sleep says, “Love the eggs, love that they clean up 90% of my food waste. Hate when they get in my garden and eat tomatoes.”
Amy Potter of Glenrock says, “Love, love my chickens! Beautiful breeds, beautiful colored eggs! Just not this winter. It has been harsh.”
Bonnie Ruud Foster had perhaps the best advice of all: “As a born and raised farm girl, raising chickens isn’t the piece of cake people think it is. My advice is to do your research and ask a lot of questions.”
Even with the rising cost of eggs, there are better financial decisions than investing in a chicken flock. But when you consider the positive emotional and environmental impacts of being a chicken owner, you may decide it’s the right choice for you and your family.