c.2023, Bard Press, $26.99, 259 pages

You first.

March to the head of the line, grab the top plate, raise your hand before anyone else does, you’re not shy about taking charge or being first. Somebody needs to do it, to assume control, to step up and take responsibility. In the new book, “When Everyone Leads” by Ed O’Malley & Julia Fabris McBride, it might as well be you.

