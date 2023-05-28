Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, right, joins executives from Kawasaki Heavy Industries and the Japan Carbon Frontier Organization in a ceremonial groundbreaking May 2. The team plans to use Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center to refine carbon capture technology so that it can be made commercially available.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon addresses a crowd of researchers and energy developers at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center on May 2. Gordon participated in a groundbreaking celebration to welcome two new teams of researchers who will work on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology.
The Wyoming Integrated Test Center is a research lab built adjacent to the Dry Fork coal-fired power plant that works as a public-private partnership between the Basin Electric Power Cooperative and the Wyoming Municipal Power Company. Flue gases from the electric plant operation are diverted into two research bays and provide an opportunity to test carbon capture technology in a real-world setting.
The Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette is welcoming two new tenants. Both research teams are international guests that will focus on a specific component of carbon capture utilization and sequestration technology.
The ITC consists of two research areas attached to the Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station. Each area is connected to flue gas from the operating coal-fired power plant. Having access to this gas provides a unique opportunity for developers to test new technologies in a real-world scenario. Otherwise, the emissions would be released from the plant.