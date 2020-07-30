New federal hiring guidelines were established in June through an executive order by President Donald Trump changing the way federal government hiring managers evaluate potential workers.
For many jobs, degree requirements are out, and life experiences and skill sets are in.
The executive order, developed in consultation with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, seeks to modernize government hiring practices and make them more in line with the private sector.
The order is characteristic of workforce development practices already in place, demonstrated by the Wyoming Works program approved in 2019 by the Wyoming Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. Wyoming Works provides programs and resources for adult students to learn a skill and secure employment. The program makes available individual grants for students enrolling in approved programs at a Wyoming community college.
Wyoming’s ability to recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline of the fossil fuel extraction industry will be dependent on workforce development, said Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance.
“To have a trained, prepared, ready and safe workforce is absolutely fundamental to our economy,” DeLancey said.
More than 800 businesses, industries, community partners and other agencies participated in the advisory councils across the state in identifying nearly 250 authorized Wyoming Works programs offered by Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County Community College, Northern Wyoming Community College District (Sheridan and Gillette campuses), Northwest College and Western Wyoming Community College. Those programs range from accounting to welding, and include industrial, retail, service, technology, hospitality, outdoor recreation, education, government, health care and manufacturing career opportunities. Importantly, certificate programs are also emphasized, DeLancey said.
“Not everyone needs to enter the workforce with a two- or four-year degree,” she said. “Plumbers, electricians, CNAs (certified nursing assistants), staff professionals, dental assistants, cybersecurity network engineers and welders are careers from some certificate programs.”
Besides the WBA, DeLancey noted other Wyoming Works partners supporting efforts of the community colleges and the Wyoming Community College Commission, include Wyoming Excels (a Wyoming Heritage Foundation program to enhance K-12 education), Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, University of Wyoming “and so many more.” A list of partners can be found at www.wyomingbusinessalliance.com/wyoming-works.
“All of this was designed to try to enhance and position Wyoming to be able to meet our workforce needs in the future,” DeLancey said. “Thankfully, we did that, because we’re so much farther ahead in light of the pandemic. We have this infrastructure in place to help workers and communities be able to move forward.”
The original Wyoming Works legislation appropriated $5 million to support the program, with $3 million to be used for individual student grants and the rest to be used for supporting program development. Initially, 161 individual student grants were awarded across 71 degree and certificate programs. In response to the demand, the 2020 Legislature appropriated another $2.5 million for Wyoming Works, said Sandy Caldwell, WCCC executive director.
“The state has embarked on a postsecondary attainment effort,” Caldwell said, “recognizing that there is a very strong correlation between high-quality post-secondary credentials and the economic vitality of both individuals and the state. The community colleges are very focused on that.”
Gov. Gordon issued an executive order in 2018 calling for 67% of Wyoming’s working-age population to hold postsecondary certificates or degrees by 2025, increasing to 82% by 2040. Data from the Lumina Foundation showed that 48% of Wyoming’s residents currently hold certificates or degrees.
However, the state’s fiscal situation will impact the future of Wyoming Works and achieving the postsecondary attainment goal, she said. Community colleges are facing $25 million in cuts as part of a 20% state agency biennial budget reduction requested by Gov. Gordon to have been submitted July 1. The next round of cuts will see the loss of spending power due to inflation and budget reductions total about $75 million over the next decade, Caldwell added.
Whatever may occur, Wyoming Works has brought together different areas of the state and community colleges in ways not seen before, Caldwell said.
“One of the unique things that happened from Wyoming Works that I think is critical for this state is that it’s the first time we’re allowing the community colleges to work together in a consortium,” Caldwell said. “That’s really important, because there are some high-cost programs that individually the colleges couldn’t deliver and could, in a very short amount of time, saturate the market.”
Legislation passed in 2019 that authorized community colleges to offer Bachelor of Applied Science degrees also benefits workforce development, Caldwell said. BAS degrees are designed to grow professional management skills of the learner and meet the demand for leadership of highly technical professionals in the workplace.
“It is very well documented that is the level where new industry is created,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said the BAS degrees are designed to meet industry needs and not compete with UW degree programs.
“I remind people that the community colleges in our state are comprehensive, and they serve a different role than community colleges in many other states because we only have one university,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell, who serves as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees and State Board of Education, said 70% of UW graduates attended Wyoming community colleges.
State entities, such as the Department of Workforce Services, UW, community colleges and high schools through joint Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services (BOCHES), are important to workforce development, said Anne Alexander, UW economist.
“Exporting our workforce development to others isn’t optimal strategy,” said Alexander, who assumed duties as UW interim provost July 1. “While importing talent is part of a suite of things we should do when we don’t have the workforce for particular projects, these entities can work with corporate and other partners to understand their needs and build a more diverse economy.”
Alexander said businesses are key partners in guiding workforce development efforts by educational institutions, and that having them at the table “makes the process mutually beneficial.”
“I define workforce development broadly, although other people may think of it only as upskilling or retraining,” she said. “I think of it as those things, plus simply developing the educational attainment and mental agility of our communities so that they can adapt and change with the economic times.”
UW obviously plays a role in upskilling for those who might like to come back to school and get a different degree, or a certificate, or even a master’s or other graduate degree, she said.
“We also train the next generation of lawyers, teachers, health professionals; and, generally, we promote literacy, numeracy, critical thinking, problem solving and complex problem analysis,” Alexander said. “We teach teamwork, communications and collegiality through experience both inside and outside the classroom, all of which are imperative for employers. All of those things are important in shaping the workforce, and the entrepreneurs, of the future.”
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services provides the means to connect employers and job seekers. The skills most currently in demand are in health care, restaurant, sales/management, office administration, transportation, finance and manufacturing, said Ty Stockton, DWS communications manager.
He said the current priority of workforce development is upskilling workers in existing career paths and versatility in utilizing hybrid training with an emphasis on online training.
“The big areas for this emphasis are transportation, health care and business/administration,” Stockton said. “Internship grants are available to businesses that have the ability to add interns to their workforce in order to train new employees.”
Those interested in more information about the Workforce Development Training Fund Internship Grant program can call 307-777-8717.
Workforce training opportunities are driven by customer choice, depending on the high-demand and high-growth occupations to ensure training results in successful career goals, Stockton said.
The WDS online Wyoming At Work portal (wyomingatwork.com) has a variety of career interest tools to assist visitors and offers them an opportunity to learn more by meeting with a workforce specialist at the nearest Workforce Center, he said. Various outreach methods are also utilized to get the word out on employment and training services.
The effectiveness of increased online training resulting from the pandemic has differed between WDS clients, depending on their approach to training, Stockton said.
“It has varied from client to client, since some have a preference of a traditional training session, while other clients have adapted quite well,” he said. “Most seem to prefer a hybrid blend model for both in-person and online training offerings.”
Some face-to-face trainings have continued, even through COVID-19, with an approved exception from the county health officer, Stockton said.
“The ones that continued took advantage of smaller class sizes, including social distancing and mandatory face masks,” he said. “Employers are bringing trainers on-site, as well. Online training is currently the main option, and on-site meetings are opening up for July and August.”