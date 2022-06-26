People want safe walking, biking and hiking pathways – from unbroken sidewalks parallel to downtown main streets to trail systems in the state’s more rural areas – but infrastructure requests outpace available funding in almost every case.
This March, the Wyoming Department of Transportation opened its fiscal year 2023 transportation alternatives programs application process with double the amount of TAP funding to award than in years past. It totals $4.3 million, compared to previous years’ $2 million.
By late April, requests totaled over $35 million.
WYDOT Director Luke Reiner told the Wyoming Business Report that when it comes to pedestrian and bicyclist usage of WYDOT thoroughfares, which often double as downtown shopping, socializing and walking districts in Wyoming, his agency prioritizes safety.
“For us, it is a balancing act,” Reiner said. “We say, ‘How do we safely put everybody onto that stretch of highway or road?’ So when you look at, how are we going to improve pathways and the experience of vulnerable highway users, we ask how we make streets safer and better for them.”
The primary way to fund such projects, Reiner said, is through TAP. With an influx of federal funding by way of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there has been a doubling of funding available, Reiner said.
“That is our primary funding source for (pathways),” Reiner said. “This year, the call went out … and we have received about 38 statements of interest and about $37 million of requests.”
The impact of pathways extends beyond safety. According to a 2018 Bicycle & Pedestrian System Report compiled by a task force created by Wyoming lawmakers, “safe, comfortable, well-designed and adequately advertised opportunities for walking and bicycling will help Wyoming to increase … tourism opportunities and economic benefits of walking and bicycling.”
Walking and biking make economic sense, the report continued. Benefits include decreased family transportation costs, lower health care costs, higher property values and improved tourism revenue.
Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways, sat on the 13-member task force that met five years ago. Not enough has changed since then, he said.
Last in U.S.
According to the bike friendly report card this spring by the League of American Bicyclists, Wyoming ranks last in the nation.
Wyoming received an F in the categories of infrastructure and funding and in policies and programming. In 2021, the Wyoming Pathways advocacy group identified more than $100 million worth of potential construction projects – to build sidewalks, paths, crosswalks and bicycle lanes. Meeting this demand through Wyoming’s current rate of spending on bike and pedestrian projects would take 50 years or more, according to the report card.
“It is not a partisan thing. It is a community need. And it is terribly under-addressed by our state agencies,” Young said.
The Legislature’s Travel, Recreation and Wildlife Committee will look at the issue of active transportation during the interim, and Young said he hopes to see the committee bring forward legislation in the 2023 general session that would support pathway creation in Wyoming.
Rep. Jamie Flitner, R-Greybull, who serves as the TRW co-chair, said money is always the biggest obstacle for these types of projects.
“It’s an interim study topic primarily so we could get an update statewide from different organizations that are already developing these types of alternative trail programs, but also the hope is that we might be able to generate an idea as to where we could maybe solicit some funds,” Flitner told WBR. “Whether that needs to be through legislation, I don’t know. It remains to be seen.”
Flitner said she believes safety on Wyoming roadways falls within the purview of state agencies like WYDOT, but that other lawmakers sometimes disagree.
“That is the rub. What is the role of government? There are people who think we do far more in terms of funding these types of initiatives than what they think government should do,” Flitner said. “I personally have always felt it is important that government get behind these programs from a safety standpoint.”
Good for business
Young said that walkability is good for downtown economies, and increases dollars spent by tourists.
Firewater Public House owner McCall Burau, also a member of the town of Saratoga’s planning commission, agreed. In many communities, it’s easy to forget you can walk places, she said. People park in front of the one place they need to go to, run their errand and leave in their vehicle.
“I’m never invited (or required) to park a block away, walk down the length of Bridge Street, be reminded that a new boutique just opened where I can pick up a birthday gift for a friend, run my errand, return back by the coffee shop, run into a friend and enjoy a 20-minute conversation over coffee at an outdoor bench, before returning to my car and proceed with my day,” Burau wrote in an email to WBR.
“How drastically different are those two scenarios on both the social and economic impacts of a community?” she asked.
Downtowns serve as the “common area” in both urban and rural Wyoming communities, and their vitality signals local economic health to locals and tourists alike, Burau said. When walkable downtowns transition into a large-scale network of paths, connecting neighborhoods to downtowns and downtowns to open spaces, “you don’t just have a vibrant and activated downtown, but you have a vibrant and activated community as a whole,” she said.
In places like Casper and Cheyenne, which are home to miles of greenbelt-type pathways and walker-friendly sidewalks, locals have sometimes opted to tax themselves, using optional one-cent funding to create infrastructure. Other communities have found ways to piggyback onto WYDOT’s routine improvements, such as in Teton County with the Wilson-to-Stilson pathway along Highway 22.
WYDOT
“Our recommendation is always that you will self-organize, and have a willingness to say that you will maintain this if you help us build it,” WYDOT’s Reiner said. “We don’t see that as our role in transportation in the state. Our job is to connect communities, and while we will help with the bike paths and construction, we do see that as community responsibility.”
Sara Janes-Ellis with WYDOT’s office of local government coordination, under which bicycle and pedestrian safety falls, said that her office wants to help communities succeed.
“We definitely encourage collaborations,” Janes-Ellis said. “That can be with the county, with cities and towns or nonprofit groups. We have even seen some nonprofit groups help raise money with bake sales.”
Burau said that in very small communities, that grassroots effort begins in the planning stage – a process itself that often takes money.
“It would be great if any of these WYDOT or Wyoming Business Council grants offered a two-phase grant cycle, where the community engagement/planning phase was a funded prerequisite first phase to the execution second phase,” she said.
Reiner said his agency recognizes that as a problem; Janes-Ellis said that planning is the first step for TAP funding. She encouraged anyone with questions to call her office (the phone number is 307-777-4438), and said that all TAP applicants will receive a site visit and input from WYDOT.
“The good thing is that the (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) is a five-year bill,” Reiner said. “If an application is not approved this year, certainly there is the next and the next and the next.”