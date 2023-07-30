If the record-breaking harsh weather of 2023 taught the state of Wyoming anything, it was that there is a strong need for more indoor spaces for children and youth.

Hundreds of practices and games were canceled this spring due to inclement weather. For parents and student-athletes, it felt like more track meets were canceled than participated in. Many smaller schools that didn’t have indoor track facilities resorted to having athletes run up and down the hallways and stairs to keep in shape.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus