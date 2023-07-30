If the record-breaking harsh weather of 2023 taught the state of Wyoming anything, it was that there is a strong need for more indoor spaces for children and youth.
Hundreds of practices and games were canceled this spring due to inclement weather. For parents and student-athletes, it felt like more track meets were canceled than participated in. Many smaller schools that didn’t have indoor track facilities resorted to having athletes run up and down the hallways and stairs to keep in shape.
Wyo Sports Ranch hopes to offer a solution to Wyoming’s notorious nine months of winter by creating 130,000 square feet of indoor practice space. The facility will include basketball and volleyball courts, permanent indoor turf, a sports performance and training center, community rooms and opportunities for other mat sports, dance and cheer, baseball and softball, and community events.
“This has everything to do with being a space for kids to practice and play,” said Trudi Holthouse, a Wyo Sports Ranch board member. “And [so many parents] are tired of having to travel out of state to compete.”
Such travel is a financial hardship for many parents with student-athletes. It’s not uncommon for parents to spend 10 to 12 hours on a weekend traveling to various dance competitions or sports tournaments. The time taken away from work and home and the financial burden of food and lodging add up quickly.
The Wyo Sports Ranch board hopes it will become a destination for Wyomingites, the Western United States, and, eventually, the entire nation. Youth sports is a massive industry across the United States. With Wyo Sports Ranch, Wyoming can play a more significant role in the United States’ $40 billion sports tourism industry.
The opening of Wyo Sports Ranch will allow central Wyoming to benefit economically in various ways. The facility will provide jobs during the projected 18-month construction process, and upon its opening, in 2025, Wyo Sports Ranch will provide even more job opportunities for locals.
Local tourism is expected to grow, and visitors will need places to stay and eat. They will buy gas to fill their cars for the trip home, and may even travel to Wyoming from greater distances via Casper’s airport.
Tyler Daugherty, CEO/president of Visit Casper, said, “We view the Wyo Sports Ranch as an anchor attraction to drive new visitors to come to Casper. From locally owned restaurants and unique shopping to Casper Mountain, Hogadon and the North Platte River, Casper has everything for a perfect Wyoming family vacation. They’ll come for sports — and stay for everything else we have to offer.”
In October 2022, the Casper City Council voted to lease the land at the Ford Wyoming Center to Wyo Sports Ranch to construct this facility. Located in the northeast corner of Ford Wyoming Center, tWyo Sports Ranch can take advantage of the existing parking at Ford Wyoming Center.
“This project is a great public and private partnership. This facility is projected to generate millions of dollars annually for the community and employ a larger number of our residents in a relatively new industry for our state,” said City Manager Carter Napier.
Wyo Sports Ranch is a nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate at any level to support bringing this project to central Wyoming. As of mid-July, Wyo Sports Ranch has raised over 70% of the money needed to construct the facility.
Wyo Sports Ranch is a community project that has been successful because of the passion of locals who understand what a facility like this can and will do for youth athletes. The goal of the facility is to be self-sustaining through its operations.
The mission of Wyo Sports Ranch is “to provide Wyoming and the surrounding community a unique, state-of-the-art facility for competition, training and special events, while emphasizing the importance of physical and mental health and promoting an active lifestyle for our youth.”
With the continued support of the community in central Wyoming and the state at large, there is no doubt that Wyo Sports Ranch will be a facility that encourages growth in the Casper community and makes Wyoming a destination for athletes and their families.
