A data center operated by a global tech company is something communities around the world compete against each other to entice.
A data center brings high-tech jobs; millions of dollars for construction companies, workers and local businesses; and boosts the overall economy for cities in which they reside.
The competitive nature of landing these facilities requires communities to invest in land, utilities, roads, workforce development, housing and tax breaks to attract companies like Amazon, Meta and Microsoft. According to industry figures, these companies and others are spending an estimated $20 billion annually on new data center construction.
According to Cheyenne LEADS, the nonprofit economic development group for Cheyenne and Laramie County, 32 other states offer data center tax exemptions. Sixteen states offer investment tax credits, 15 offer property tax abatements, 14 offer withholding tax credits and 13 offer job creation credits.
One advantage for Cheyenne is that the cooler temperatures at 6,063 feet elevation mean less energy is required to cool computer equipment.
Wyoming also offers data centers that invest at least $5 million a sales tax exemption on computer equipment. Data centers that invest at least $50 million also can get a sales tax break on power supplies and cooling equipment.
But what does Wyoming get as a result of these incentives, as well as grants from the Wyoming Business Council to help communities prepare areas for development? Cheyenne LEADS provided answers in a fact sheet last fall outlining the benefits of having data centers. The fact sheet was developed following a failed attempt in the 2021 legislative session to repeal the sales tax exemptions.
“Wyoming and our community have benefitted from data centers,” said Rachelle Zimmerman, Cheyenne LEADS director of marketing and business attraction.
According to Cheyenne LEADS, as of 2021, data centers in the community contributed $82 million in gross annual product to the state, with more than $1.5 billion invested since Microsoft built its first data center in 2012 in the North Range Business Park. There are 209 primary jobs at the centers, with another 148 jobs in support occupations, not including construction employment. More than $82 million in wages have been paid.
Data centers have paid $18.7 million in sales taxes on power and another $40.6 million in property taxes. Average annual salary for a technician is $79,829, while an operations engineer’s salary ranges from $74,559 to $96,661.
And Microsoft is in the process of building two more data centers in Cheyenne. One new center is in the Cheyenne Business Parkway by the Christensen overpass, and the second facility will be located south of Cheyenne along U.S. Highway 85, at the new Bison Business Park.
“Microsoft has a 10-year history in Wyoming, and we believe there is great opportunity for Microsoft’s cloud services to support local business growth and innovation,” said a Microsoft spokesperson. “We are committed to supporting Wyoming’s digital transformation with the Microsoft cloud.”
Zimmerman said companies continue to show interest in Wyoming.
“We’re discussing the addition of more data centers right now,” Zimmerman said. “Now, some of those are small. Some are larger. Some will never happen. Some are just testing the waters to see what it looks like for them. But right now, we do have nine data centers and prospects on our books.”
Other data center companies also call Cheyenne home, including Wyoming-based Lunavi and 1547 Critical Systems Realty. The Wyoming NCAR Supercomputing Center located in the North Range Business Park is also considered a data center.
Zimmerman said business parks managed and owned by Cheyenne LEADS are part of the competitive package Wyoming can offer companies considering locations for data centers. Wyoming also promotes no corporate state income tax, no personal state income tax, no inventory tax, no franchise tax, no occupation tax and no value-added tax.