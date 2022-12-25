New Microsoft data center

Workers build a new Microsoft data centers in November 2021 in Cheyenne across from the Lowe’s Distribution Center. Once development in the Cheyenne Business Parkway and Bison Business Park is completed over the next few years, there will be a total of eight data centers in the state capital. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

A data center operated by a global tech company is something communities around the world compete against each other to entice.

A data center brings high-tech jobs; millions of dollars for construction companies, workers and local businesses; and boosts the overall economy for cities in which they reside.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus