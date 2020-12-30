COVID-19 has accelerated a need for adaptability worldwide, and in Wyoming, economic development experts hope alignment and collaboration practices adopted in 2020 by the business community continue into the new year.
“COVID-19 has highlighted the need for changes we haven’t put our finger on yet,” Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “People want change, and they want to see what can happen next. We see that as a great opportunity: to provide that leadership in economic development. We’ve been talking about CARES Act funding and how to keep businesses open this year, but we’re also having discussions about this need for vision, and alignment for that vision.”
Dorrell began his tenure at the beginning of 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wyoming. In spite of the challenges, Dorrell said he’s been encouraged to see Wyomingites work together to survive – and recover from – a global pandemic. That work will continue into the new year, he said.
“One of the biggest things that has been different this year is that when you have a common enemy, when everyone is focused on the same challenge or problem, you have a lot of people working together,” Dorrell said. “What we’ve seen is encouraging, and I hope we continue to see that collaboration across the state.”
In a small state, resources must be pooled, whether that means chambers of commerce working together, or legislators and economic development experts strategizing with one another.
“Everyone is working together to solve the same problem. Now, we just need to define the problems we all need to work on in the future,” Dorrell said.
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for change in Wyoming’s mainstay industries. According to a Reuters poll, light crude oil prices will average $49.35 a barrel next year, while the 2020 average was about $42.50 per barrel. Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Supervisor Mark Watson has said that if oil prices stay in the $40 range, people probably won’t drill new wells in Wyoming. And, in general, until prices start rising significantly, Wyoming won’t see anything close to the activity the state saw before COVID-19.
“We’ve talked before about how Wyoming will handle the downturn in the minerals economy,” said Sarah Fitz-Gerald, chief strategy officer with the Wyoming Business Council. “But what COVID-19 did for Wyoming is it said, ‘Hey, you know that thing that you thought was potentially in the future? It’s here now.’ We have to solve this problem.”
Fitz-Gerald said solutions Wyoming has looked to in the past, both for economic development and to bring good jobs to Wyoming, are likely not going to work in the future.
“Everything has changed. When it gets down to, well, what do we do, we need to change that, too, because the rest of the world has changed,” Fitz-Gerald said. In practice, the Business Council can help businesses relocate to Wyoming or help existing industries adapt.
“There is a lot that we can do, and that we are really set up to do,” she said. “It may be helping new businesses in Wyoming, or it may be helping big businesses innovate and grow their market.”
Ron Gullberg, strategic partnerships director for the Business Council, said Wyoming has become attractive from the national and global perspective, which could lead to new opportunities.
“We have a lot of space, and we have an adventurous outdoor lifestyle,” he said.
There are concrete examples of communities making this kind of fundamental change already.
“We talk about energy a lot, and I’m excited about the idea of accelerating the change. We have one community that, 10 or 15 years ago, said they had to change their reliance on energy, and went after a different type of company and a different type of employment base. That was Sheridan,” Dorrell said.
In Sheridan, local leaders facilitated a shift from a decades-long economy based on coal to light manufacturing jobs, bringing in new companies like firearms manufacturer Weatherby Inc., which moved from California to Sheridan and is expected to create dozens of new jobs. In 2019, the state Legislature also enacted 13 blockchain-enabling laws, making it the only U.S. state to provide a comprehensive legal framework that enables blockchain technology to flourish for individuals and companies. And then there are industries that are deeply linked to Wyoming’s history looking to change.
“I give this example all the time, but the trona producers in Rock Springs have been looking for ways to make more than just soda ash out of trona,” Fitz-Gerald said. “We’re working with them and thinking about different ways to solve that problem.”
The current trona industry had its beginning in Sweetwater County in 1938 during oil and gas explorations, according to the city of Green River, and the first mine shaft was excavated in 1946. Since that initial discovery, several mines and processing plants have been operating in the area, along with a baking soda plant. How else Wyoming can profit from trona production, Fitz-Gerald said, has been a topic of discussion for a long time.
“What we are bringing to it now is this focus on networks,” she said. “Rather than thinking ‘How do we throw a government program at this?,’ we are thinking, ‘How can we bring together start-ups from even across the world that are already working on solving this problem? How can we bring that to Wyoming, and create and keep good jobs in Wyoming?’”
That is the kind of connection and innovation that’s been enabled by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“With that collaboration, we’ve seen that we all need to solve these problems,” Fitz-Gerald said. “I’ve observed people looking forward to the future, and embracing what the future has in store for Wyoming much more than I had prior to COVID-19. Right now, everyone is so open to innovation. I think that is going to be key.”
No one has unrealistic expectations of a miraculous rebound, or a perfectly rosy 2021. Dorrell said that when things are hard, people often struggle to move forward.
“But I guess what COVID has done is that it has been a big enough shock to the system that it has created hardships for everyone,” he said. “It is not something that has affected just one group, or something that we can say, ‘That is never going to happen to us.’ What I’m excited about is that maybe this will help us get our grit back.”
In 2018, former Gov. Matt Mead’s initiative called Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) released a 20-year strategic plan, and with a new CEO and Gov. Mark Gordon, who took office in January of 2019, the Business Council used the strategic plan as a guiding document. But ENDOW has not met in 2020.
“We are using the strategic plan we created, and we are having discussions with some of those members on future strategies,” Gullberg said. “We got our new CEO in February, and we developed a strategic plan, and the ENDOW report helped to form that plan. Then COVID hit, so as we work to focus and execute our strategic plan, we have met with some of those ENDOW leaders.”
Those partnerships will be crucial in 2021, whether state leaders meet in person, in small groups or virtually.
“If we look at the bright side of what this crisis has brought us, I think we have partners who are much more willing to work on things together,” Dorrell said. “There is a great need for alignment and vision. I think we bring that – a vision of what the economy can be, and its resilience.”