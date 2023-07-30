Wyoming and Colorado sign MOU on direct air capture
The states of Wyoming and Colorado announced June 28 that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding direct air capture activity and development.
The bipartisan interstate agreement will focus on the DAC industry’s potential to complement existing and emerging industries, and increase jobs and economic development in both states, while simultaneously reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the news during the Western Governors Association meeting in Boulder, Colorado.
Direct Air Capture is a method of carbon dioxide removal in which CO2 is removed from the air and then sequestered and stored to produce high-quality carbon removal credits or used for industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery or as a chemical feedstock for other products. The federal government has established several significant incentives and competitive grant opportunities to test and scale direct air capture technologies and projects.
“Wyoming is a longtime leader in carbon management practices and policy,” Gordon said in a news release. “We believe direct air capture could complement efforts for point-source carbon capture and the related infrastructure. Colorado and Wyoming each have pieces of the puzzle necessary to develop a carbon removal market and industry."
Small-business owners from Pinedale, Casper on UW's Wyoming SBDC podcast
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network podcast featured three Wyoming small-business owners from Pinedale and Casper in recent episodes. The podcast features small-business success stories, educational topics from experts and interviews with staff and leadership. Episodes are released twice per month.
In an episode launched June 22, Kassandra Vaughn, founder of Pinedale-based SK Media LLC, discusses strategic planning tactics and tips for small-business owners.
On the July 2 episode, the podcast featured two Casper-based business owners who often collaborate to elevate each other’s missions. This episode featured LeAnn Miller, founder of Eat Wyoming, and Leah Burback, founder of Heirloom and Native.
Eat Wyoming is a virtual farmers market that offers on-demand foods from small farmers and producers and their Veggie Box subscription service. Eat Wyoming provides a platform for small producers to sell their goods to consumers directly and as a tool to educate Wyoming food lovers on what food resources are available within Wyoming.
Heirloom and Native is an Eat Wyoming vendor that offers event catering, prepared meals and pop-up vending services.
The Wyoming SBDC Network offers business expertise to help Wyoming residents think about, launch, grow, reinvent or exit their business. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
These Wyoming SBDC Network podcast episodes and more can be found on Spotify and Google podcasts. Episodes are available at no cost as are all Wyoming SBDC Network services.
Ramaco Foundation launches scholarship at Sheridan College
On July 12, the Ramaco Foundation announced the creation of a new scholarship program at Sheridan College on behalf of Sheridan-based carbon technology and critical mineral company Ramaco Carbon and its parent company Ramaco Resources. The Ramaco CORE Scholarship is designed to support students pursuing a career in the fields of carbon ore and rare earth (“CORE”) elements and will foster workforce training in these strategically vital and fast-growing fields.
Initial funding for the Ramaco CORE Scholarship will be comprised of two annual contributions of $25,000 to the college.
“This is an extraordinary and generous gift which will directly benefit our students,” Sheridan College President Walt Tribley said in a news release. “In particular, it will help students interested in studying the repurposing of our carbon resources which are so abundant in Wyoming.”
The scholarship is a work-study program, and recipients will serve as paid summer interns at Ramaco’s research center, iCAM, which is located near the company’s Brook Mine in Sheridan. There students will work with top material scientists and researchers in coordination with the Department of Energy’s national laboratories and leading universities, to convert coal — also called “carbon ore” — into high-value advanced carbon products and materials.
Students will also gain experience in the field of critical minerals and rare earth elements. The National Energy Technology Laboratory and independent assessors have recently determined Ramaco’s Brook Mine could represent one of the world’s largest unconventional deposits of these minerals, including highly valuable magnetic rare earth elements (REEs) that are crucial both for America’s national defense and energy transition.
“With the state’s access to abundant critical mineral resources and its spirit of innovation, we are committed to building a new ‘Carbon Valley’ starting here in Wyoming,” said Randall Atkins, Ramaco’s chief executive officer, in the release. “We are proud to be working with Sheridan College and its talented students in building this future together.”
Cheyenne law firm Hirst Applegate, LLP has five attorneys named as Super Lawyers
Hirst Applegate, LLP is pleased to announce that five of its attorneys have been ranked as Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, based upon a high level of achievement within their respective practice areas.
Robert C. Jarosh, John J. Metzke, Billie L.M. Addleman, Kara Ellsbury and Khale Lenhart have been awarded this prestigious honor based on a rigorous multi-phased selection process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
The practice areas where these attorneys excel are: employment and labor; estate planning and probate; personal injury defense; civil litigation defense; and general defense.
Wyoming National Guard announces partnership with Simon
The Wyoming National Guard has announced its first-ever corporate sponsor, Simon, a Colas company, as part of the Partnership for Your Success program (PaYS).
On June 28, a sponsorship ceremony was held at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne commemorating this milestone.
“In the Wyoming Guard, we prioritize four essential lines of effort: lethality, resilience, responsiveness and partnerships. We couldn’t exist as a National Guard without the partnerships with our families and employers,” Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter said in a news release. “Today, we recognize an exceptional partnership with Colas and the Simon company. I cannot overstate how thrilled we are about this collaboration.”
The PaYS program serves as a conduit between businesses seeking to employ military personnel and deserving soldiers committed to serving their country while preparing for their future. Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview and potential employment opportunities through this program. PaYS is open to all soldiers in the regular Army, Army Reserves, Army National Guard, Army Cadet Command and the Army ROTC.
Black Hills Energy’s Cheyenne station receives safety awards
Black Hills Energy is announcing that its Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station has been presented with two national safety awards through the “Cowboy Star” Voluntary Protection Program, the highest workplace safety certification offered by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
The CPGS team earned its VPP Cowboy Star distinction in 2021, and was honored by OSHA for achieving its three-year vesting award. Only two other companies in Wyoming’s history have achieved Cowboy Star status.
Also presented was “VPP Leader of the Year” to Black Hills Energy operations and maintenance technician Joseph Sviatko. He was chosen in recognition of his consistent and passionate dedication to safety and health excellence at his workplace through the OSHA VPP program.
To earn the VPP “Cowboy Star” status, employers must apply to OSHA and undergo a rigorous on-site evaluation by teams of safety and health professionals.
State releases Wyoming Insight business, energy report for June
The June 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website at eadiv.state.wy.us/. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month's issue include:
Oil prices decrease slightly; natural gas prices stay around $2/MMBtu.
"The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $70.25 per bbl. in June," said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were 16 in June, and the conventional gas rig count was two. A year ago, there were 17 oil rigs and three conventional gas rigs.
The June 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $2.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $0.23 higher than the May 2023 average. The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.19/MMBtu in June, $0.05 higher than last month.
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
"June sales (and) use tax collections from the mining sector were up $1.9 million (+24.0%) year-over-year," Bainer said. This is the 22nd consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections were $75.6 million, $6.4 million (+9.2%) more than June last year.
Oil and gas employment still down down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but slowly improving.
"Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in May 2023, 700 more than May last year," said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has returned to pre-COVID levels, but employment in the mining sector has still not fully recovered," said Bainer. Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in May 2023 was down 2,700 jobs.
CyberWyoming Alliance volunteers help seniors with phones, laptops
The Hughes Charitable Foundation challenged companies, nonprofits and citizens to let their kindness shine in April. The foundation asked each competitor to post their response to the challenge on social media.
The board reviewed the entries and chose winners to receive $1,000 to be given to the nonprofit of their choice. This year, one winner involved a collaborative effort between CyberWyoming Alliance and the Eppson Center for Seniors.
CyberWyoming Alliance and the Eppson Center for Seniors set up a day for patrons to bring their laptops, tablets and phones for help with security and technical issues. The CyberWyoming Alliance staff and board members donated their time and expertise.
In addition to fixing technical issues, the volunteers helped some of the seniors understand how to use their devices better.
“Patrons were excited to work with and learn from the young people,” said Tammy Comer, executive director of the Eppson Center for Seniors. “One of the seniors told me that she now knows how the contacts in her phone work and no longer has to dial every number, while another is able to send emails with attachments to her family.”
The two organizations are planning to let their kindness shine again and have another senior security & technology day in celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.
