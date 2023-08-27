Wyoming Insight report for July says oil and gas up, mining sector improving
The July 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website, eadiv.state.wy.us. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month's issue include:
Oil prices increase; natural gas prices follow.
"The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $76.07 per bbl. in July," said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were 17 in July, and the conventional gas rig count was 3. A year ago, there were 18 oil rigs and 4 conventional gas rigs.
"Natural gas spot prices at the national benchmark (Henry Hub) increased slightly," Bainer said. "Spot prices at the Opal Hub, which mostly reflect markets in the West (particularly California), also increased compared to last month." The July 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $3.57 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $1.45 higher than the June 2023 average. The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.55/MMBtu in July, $0.36 higher than last month.
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
"July sales & use tax collections from the mining sector were up $1.7 million (+19.1%) year-over-year," Bainer said. This is the 23rd consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections summed to $89.8 million, $9.8 million (+12.2%) more than July last year.
Oil and gas employment still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but is slowly improving.
"Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in June 2023, 500 more than June last year," said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April of 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has returned to pre-COVID levels, but employment in the mining sector has still not fully recovered," said Bainer. Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in June 2023 was down 2,600 jobs.
Wyoming employment, payroll see growth in first quarter of 2023
The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Thursday that from first quarter 2022 to first quarter 2023, total employment in the state rose by 6,337 jobs (2.4%), and total payroll increased by $386.8 million (10.7%).
Growth in jobs and payroll was broad-based, both geographically and across different industries. Total payroll grew in 21 of the state’s 23 counties, and employment grew in 19 counties.
Mining (including oil & gas) added the most jobs (1,259, or 8.0%) of any sector. However, substantial growth was seen in a long list of sectors, such as: professional and business services (846 jobs, or 4.3%); local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 803 jobs, or 1.8%); leisure and hospitality (557 jobs, or 1.6%); construction (533 jobs, or 2.8%); manufacturing (516 jobs, or 5.3%); wholesale trade (350 jobs, or 4.7%); transportation and warehousing (310 jobs, or 3.2%); other services (309 jobs, or 4.6%); and health care and social assistance (291 jobs, or 1.1%). One of the few industries where employment fell was retail trade (-185 jobs, or -0.6%).
Employment in Laramie County rose by 554 jobs (1.2%), and its total payroll grew by $48.9 million (7.9%). Strong job growth occurred in mining (including oil and gas); professional and technical services; accommodation and food services; and manufacturing. Employment fell in retail trade and transportation and warehousing.
Employment and wages data for second quarter 2023 are scheduled to be published Nov. 3.
Eisele family chosen as recipient of 2023 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has announced that Mark Eisele and the Eisele family, of the King Ranch Company in Cheyenne, have been chosen to receive the 2023 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award.
The Eiseles are being recognized for their dedication to agricultural land conservation, water rights and habitat conservation. The nomination was submitted by Justin Derner of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rex Lockman of Laramie County Conservation District.
The Bucholz Conservation Award is given in memory of the late Dr. Kurt Bucholz, DVM, rancher from Carbon County, and early supporter of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust. The Bucholz Conservation Award winner holds the agricultural stewardship values and conservation ethic that Bucholz demonstrated throughout his life.
Eisele was one of the five founding members of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust. He served as president from 2000-02 and 2006-08 and has completed an 11-year term on the Board of Directors. He also served as president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association from 2011 to 2013.
Eisele is currently serving as president-elect for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, as well as president of the Pole Mountain Grazing Association. In addition to leadership roles, Eisele has put a great amount of work into policy development for the agricultural industry, representing Wyoming and producers at state and national levels.
Lockman said in a news release, “The King Ranch and Mark Eisele are an extraordinary Wyoming agricultural operation that embodies conservation. They are advocates of conservation and agriculture at the county, state, and national levels and make Wyoming proud.”
The Eisele family, and the King Ranch Company, are committed to habitat conservation through the implementation of land and resource conservation practices. King Ranch Company has supplied cattle to the USDA-ARS High Plains Grassland Research Center since 2003, where grazing research has addressed habitat conservation, soil carbon responses, adaptive grazing management and the effects of cow size on calf performance.
“King Ranch, across multiple generations, has exemplified commitment to conservation with many organizations for stewardship of natural resources,” Derner said in the release.
"Ranchers are conservationists at heart,” Eisele said in the release. "We do it easily and naturally. We are fortunate to blend our love of the land with our families and the ranching business."
In recognition of the Eisele family’s dedication to conserving Wyoming’s agricultural lands, they will be presented with a bronze statue sculpted by the late Jerry Palen during the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust’s 2023 Annual Roundup Fundraiser and Barbecue at the TY Ranch near Boulder on Aug. 26. Tickets can be purchased by visiting wsglt.org/annual_roundup_bbq, emailing sarah@wsglt.org or by calling 307-772-8751.
Barrasso introduces Small Business Growth Act to reduce tax bills
On July 27, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., co-sponsored legislation to help small businesses, farmers and ranchers purchase the equipment and supplies they need to build their operations and support their employees.
If passed, the Small Business Growth Act (S. 2609) would reduce tax bills for business owners looking to purchase equipment – including farming equipment, office furniture, manufacturing tools, machinery, commercial vehicles and more. This would free up resources to go toward employee salaries, materials and other critical business expenditures.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Wyoming’s economy. We want to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Right now, they face an uphill battle with record high inflation and a mountain of new regulations. The Small Business Growth Act will go a long way in helping Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers and small businesses expand their operations, better compete and hire more workers.”
The Small Business Growth Act would lift the deduction cap on the full purchase price of qualifying equipment or certain depreciable business expenses to $2.5 million, with an increased phaseout threshold of $4 million, the release said.
WSGS debuts interactive map of Wyoming's mineral resources
Wyoming has abundant energy minerals, such as coal and uranium; industrial minerals, like bentonite, trona and gypsum; as well as critical minerals, metals and gemstones.
The Wyoming State Geological Survey has developed a new interactive map that will make it easier to research the state’s extensive mineral resources. The online Mineral Resources of Wyoming map will be routinely updated as new data become available. It can be found at tinyurl.com/wsgs-mineral-map.
“Our suite of online maps continues to expand and is growing in popularity among users. The addition of our new Mineral Resources of Wyoming map provides the public with a central location for information about minerals in the state. We anticipate it will be useful to many individuals in the public, government, and industry,” said Erin Campbell, WSGS director and state geologist, in a news release.
The map is an update and expansion of the WSGS’s 2018 Mines and Minerals map. New features include an interactive index of downloadable uranium logs, and locations of geochemistry results from reports and STATEMAP projects. External information detailing current mining, such as Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality active mines layers, and federal and state mineral leases have also been added.
“The Mineral Resources of Wyoming map greatly expands the amount of geochemistry data and mine information over the previous map, as well as adding information regarding mineral leases, critical minerals, and dozens of WSGS and U.S. Geological Survey mineral reports,” said Jim Stafford, a geohydrologist and map developer at the WSGS.
In addition to the Mineral Resources of Wyoming map, other WSGS interactive maps cover geothermal, geologic hazards, geology in Yellowstone National Park, groundwater, and oil and gas. The survey has also developed an interactive map of its geologic map index.
Workforce training operations underway at recently opened AMMC at LCCC
In just three months of operations, the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne has begun showing its value to southeast Wyoming and the region, with registration open now for its next intensive, hands-on training program, the CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, or AMMC, serves as a facility to train new workers to meet the needs of the region’s manufacturing industries, according to a news release.
Several areas of programming have begun since the AMMC’s grand opening April 14.
The AMMC launched its first CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp on May 22, with the nine-week program seeing a 100% student completion rate. LCCC has begun taking applications for the next CNC Bootcamp that begins Sept. 11 with guaranteed employer interviews for those who complete the program. Call 307-432-1687 or visit lccc.wy.edu/manufacturing for more information. Grant opportunities are available to those who qualify.
In April, LCCC’s Life Enrichment program partnered with the AMMC to host a youth 3-D printing workshop, as well as a family night where young people and parents could explore the center and careers in manufacturing. Both partners in June hosted two 3-D printing youth camps and the first Robotics Camp. The AMMC also offered a customized 3-D printing camp to youth from the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club.
“Besides all the classes, in the last three months, the AMMC provided tours to over 500 individuals including groups such as the Wyoming Association of Career and Technical Education,” AMMC Program Manager Dave Curry said in the release. “Luckily, the AMMC has a group of outstanding instructors that have stepped up to see the center succeed."
Food Bank of Wyoming combats food waste with Grocery Rescue Program
With thousands of people facing food insecurity every day, there’s no reason fresh, quality food should go to waste. Over 119 billion pounds of quality food is discarded in the U.S. each year, equating to a shocking 40% of all food in America going to waste.
Food Bank of Wyoming is combating this waste through its Grocery Rescue Program, which connects local pantries and grocery stores so fresh food can go to people, not to the landfill.
The idea is simple: High-quality food that would otherwise go to waste is collected from grocery stores that can no longer sell the items and distributed to pantries that provide food to people facing hunger. Grocery stores donate fresh, yet unbought food that is nearing the end of its sell-by date, but still perfectly good, to Food Bank of Wyoming, which then distributes it to food pantries around the state. From there, this nutritious food is made available to residents.
If you’re a retailer interested in partnering with the Grocery Rescue Program, contact Food Bank of Wyoming at helpdesk@wyomingfoodbank.org.
The Grocery Rescue Program relies on donations and grants to ensure logistics are in place to successfully pick up and deliver this food. If you’d like to support Food Bank of Wyoming and the work they do with hunger relief partners around the state, donate at wyomingfoodbank.org/give.
To learn more about Food Bank of Wyoming, visit wyomingfoodbank.org. Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger-relief organization in Wyoming, and provides food and essentials directly to people facing hunger and through more than 150 partners across the state.
