The lack of affordable housing is a problem across Wyoming, and businesses are feeling the impact, along with the individuals they want to employ.
Jackson is in crisis mode. Cheyenne was selected for a national lab to research solutions. Cody is looking to expand the city limits. All seek lasting solutions to battle the lack of infrastructure, high housing prices and lower salaries of the working class.
Though the causes vary, people are moving around the U.S.; whether it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift that mobilized everyone or the newest technology making pockets of the state known to outsiders is irrelevant at this point. The result is that many cities and states in the West are battling housing crises, and, more so, a lack of affordable housing options.
Housing as an issue alone presents communities with a major challenge; however, often not considered are the businesses affected by the lack of housing. Because many businesses need people coming to the community to work, they must have housing options for people to either stay with them or move into town to help expand the company.
“It’s labor for those businesses, and where to put people is how it relates to housing,” said Cody Mayor Matt Hall. “When someone comes in and looks at Cody, it’s their first concern. They look at how big the labor pool is, and part of the issue comes with housing. If they can’t pay people enough in their salaries, their team can’t afford housing in Cody.”
Hall commented on a few of the challenges they face as Cody housing seems to remain expensive, with even fewer places available for people moving into the city.
“In 2018 or 2019, housing in town was $250,000, and now, it’s above $350,000,” said Hall. “Looking at a multi-listing service inside the city limits, I saw 26 available, and only three were below $300,000, which were condos. More than half of the houses available were about $500,000, and four houses were about a million dollars. The median household income is $66,000 in our city; they couldn’t qualify for a $400,000 home.”
The Wyoming Association of Municipalities recently released a study on the housing crisis in Wyoming, which brought quite a few issues into focus.
Of the 41 Wyoming cities and towns that responded to the survey, 90% are facing housing challenges. Businesses in 83% of these communities have a need for workforce housing. Another 5% also need more affordable housing.
According to the report, 70% of these communities indicated the lack of housing is affecting their efforts to bring businesses in or expand existing businesses. A few of the towns elaborated for the report, giving examples of the struggles businesses face, such as teachers being hired in Guernsey and then declining the position because they couldn’t afford housing or businesses in Sundance that can’t find rentals for waitresses, day-care workers and hospital staff, causing them to be short-staffed.
Even if there were housing, these individuals or families wouldn’t be able to afford it.
“It’s been a challenge,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said. “If you think of the city as a business, we’ve had people come to the city, love the community, wanted to stay and accept the job, but decided to go home because they couldn’t find houses or afford them.”
Though several cities in Wyoming face a lack of affordable housing, it also feeds into the overall lack of availability, which creates a cycle that prevents growth for businesses and causes people to look to relocate.
Businesses are looking to expand; however, according the WAM report, 60% of the responding cities said business expansion has been stopped because of lack of workforce housing. Places like Pinedale have had businesses look at coming into the area, but because there is a shortage of housing options, it’s expensive and another business there already needs housing, they decide the situation won’t work for them.
Other places, such as Cokeville, see the struggle as their police officers have to live outside of the community and can’t respond as promptly to calls. Several towns have looked into rezoning lots, expanding city limits or finding housing in nearby towns in order to mitigate the lack of housing.
Dr. Mark Rinne, a member of the Cheyenne City Council, explained their plan to look into rezoning parts of Cheyenne to go from 60% land density percentage to 80%. This higher density allows there to be more housing and more people to contribute to the infrastructure of the city.
Cody’s mayor said the problem impacts city employees, too.
“We’ll have a few people that work at the city, and they rented for a while, and when they wanted to buy a house, they couldn’t find or qualify for one,” explained Hall. “But they could afford in Powell, 20 miles away. So, a few of them have purchased homes in Powell and other surrounding areas, and started to commute to keep working.”
Collins and Rinne said that 20% of the capital city’s employees commute to Cheyenne from northern Colorado and Laramie in order to keep working in the city and afford their houses.
Another issue that feeds into the struggle comes with the demand for short-term rentals (typically considered so when listed for less than 30 days). The prevalence of Airbnb and VRBO has swept the country, and though it gives travelers a place to stay, it takes one more potential long-term rental off the market. Cody has begun a survey on how many these rentals have crept into the city.
Many cities are looking for relief and turning to creative solutions unique to each town in order to make things work and to adjust to the influx of workers, elevated prices and lower median salaries.
As citizens in Cheyenne have resorted to living in western Nebraska and commuting, the city has enrolled in a national lab in an effort to receive support in finding solutions as soon as possible.
According to a news release from the city of Cheyenne, a team from New York University’s Furman Center will spend eight months working with and supporting local housing officials in addressing the city’s housing policies.
The city was one of five selected from across the U.S., and the national Housing Solutions Lab organizes teams consisting of senior city officials, staff from housing agencies and nonprofit institutional partners in each city as they understand best what the needs are for housing and the laws that govern the restrictions.
“Housing is a critical need in our community,” Mayor Collins said. “Businesses, corporations and the people who work for them find Cheyenne a desirable place to locate, but the lack of housing supply makes it difficult for them to execute these plans. I believe everyone needs and deserves a place to live, and I hope that we can leverage the combined knowledge and resources made available through Cheyenne’s participation in the Peer Cities Network to create and retain housing.”
Collins mentioned a few businesses that have struggled, and highlighted a steel-manufacturing business that builds four-plexes for their employee housing. Though costly, it is effective in being able to bring in construction workers and provide housing at a subsidized rate.
“As far as building goes, single-family homes are really slow right now,” said Collins. “A lot of (higher net income individuals moving to Wyoming) are asking for the high-rent home, and the developers are focused on that. We really are struggling with affordable housing. You can’t find a mayor of any city around the state that doesn’t have the same problem. It’s a statewide issue.”