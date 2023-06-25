Going up

Construction continues on the new Ridge View Apartments off of Converse Avenue in Cheyenne on Feb. 9, 2023. Development is currently in phase one, and the finished project will contain 336 residential units within nine buildings, according to the city’s website.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The lack of affordable housing is a problem across Wyoming, and businesses are feeling the impact, along with the individuals they want to employ.

Jackson is in crisis mode. Cheyenne was selected for a national lab to research solutions. Cody is looking to expand the city limits. All seek lasting solutions to battle the lack of infrastructure, high housing prices and lower salaries of the working class.

